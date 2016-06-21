On a golf vacation to Puerto Rico a few years ago, I saw this sign on the then-Trump International (now Coco Beach) course.
It said, “Please Enjoy the Scenic Ride. It Will Take Approximately 4 Minutes to the Next Tee.”
I love it! Way to spin it, guys.
To be fair, the ride through the jungle was scenic, and I spotted lots of lizards like the one clinging to the right side of this sign, but it was likely the longest cart ride I’ve ever taken between two holes.
It got me thinking about the other unusual things I’ve seen in my golf travels, including…A floating green only accessible by boat at Coeur d’Alene Golf Resort in Idaho…
Black “slag” sand bunkers at Old Works in Montana…
A cart path running behind a waterfall at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, signs warning of escaped prisoners at a course in Oklahoma and llamas used as caddies in North Carolina.
There’s a lot more, of course, and I haven’t even begun thinking about all the other wild stuff I’ve seen outside of the U.S., but what I’m most interested in today is everything I might not be aware of.
That’s where you come in.
Have you seen or experienced anything truly unusual (and unforgettable) on the courses you’ve played on your golf vacations? Please share your stories and comments below.
Bill Parker
June 8, 2010 at 2:43 pm
How about a sign at Round Valley G.C. in Utah that says “shower before swimming” in a swampy part of the course.
PAIGE KOERBEL
June 8, 2010 at 3:08 pm
At Washington Golf and Country Club in Arlington, Va there is a suggestion box about 25 feet up on a pole or tree early on the front nine. I don’t remember which, but you get the drift…..
Robert Bosl, MD
June 8, 2010 at 3:58 pm
In the mountains of Australia was a golf course (don’t remember the course) with a sign stating a local rule “Free drop if ball lands in Emu droppings”. It wasn’t clear if that meant you could replace the ball or not, though.
MarkRolloff
June 8, 2010 at 4:17 pm
At a course an Niceville Fla there was a rope tow like at a ski hill to pull you up a hill to an elevated green. The slope is so steep you need an assistance to get to the green. A good 2-3 club elevation ! The course was the military course for Eglin AFB, not sure what it is today.
Rick Darst
June 8, 2010 at 5:18 pm
A Spokane, WA, course has a 20′-30′ tall periscope at one of the tee boxes so you can be sure the preceding foursome, on the other side of the hill, is out of your range.
JF GIPSON
June 8, 2010 at 11:16 pm
McCabe Park in Nashville, TN has/had three nine-hole courses. On the south nine there was a par-four beginning with the tee shot crossing a two-lane road which passed through that portion of the park property. It may have been changed in the last 30 years, but I vividly recall having to wait for a break in the traffic to continue play.
Helmut Otto Faust
June 9, 2010 at 4:10 am
“If you have seen your drive flying, but forgot where it was landed, don’t ask your flight competitor, because this is against the rules.”
This sign was seen the “Schwanhof Golf Club” in Germany.
H.O.F.
June 9, 2010 at 4:15 am
“Beware of crocodiles, as they are not your friends, but like your golf balls.”
Sign was seen in Sun City, South Africa.
Helmut
June 9, 2010 at 4:25 am
“For any hole-in-one on this Par 4, you get free champagne until the end of your life time!”
This funny sign was seen at the “Bro Hof Slot” Golf Course in Stockholm, Sweden
mark
June 9, 2010 at 6:40 am
at one of the disney courses, there is a sign in the middle of the woods on one hole that says ” you are currently 50 yards off line from the fairway – for golf lessons please inquire in the pro shop”
Larry Gavrich
June 9, 2010 at 6:43 am
The flashing red light warning of an approaching plane at the runway you have to cross between holes at Mountain Air outside of Asheville, NC.
Sam Sherstad
June 9, 2010 at 9:22 am
I played a foggy course early in the morning in Palo Alto, CA that had runway-type lights on the first tee showing the direction to hit your tee shot off a very elevated tee into the thick fog.
Andy Alcon
June 9, 2010 at 10:06 am
The distance on a sprinkler head on a par-5 on the Olympic View course in Victoria, BC reads “NO WAY”.
Tom Donovan
June 9, 2010 at 11:36 am
Walking down the fairway on Royal Colombo CC in Sri Lanka, an 8 ft monitor lizard walks across the fairway. I wanted to give it a wide berth, but my caddie insisted on poking it with my driver. Lizard immediately whipped its tail, which I later learned has toxins to stun its prey.
Similar to above, plaques on Par 5 1st shot landing areas I’ve read:
– Hiddenbrroke in Vallejo, CA: ‘Don’t even think about it.’
– On Firestones’s famous 16th, ‘Just hit it.’
Ken Auman
June 15, 2010 at 4:50 pm
Leaving the 6th green at Pebble Beach walking down the stairs to the 7th tee box, the group on the tee pointed out a fresh pile of crap next to the retaining wall left by a member of the “Japanese media” in the group ahead. He had to go. I didn’t think anyone could sh_t on that view from 7 tee.
Craig Better
June 15, 2010 at 4:59 pm
Um, okay.
Daryl Bates
June 15, 2010 at 7:32 pm
On the par-5 8th at Hyatt Collum, one sprinkler headcover some 300 yards out from the green has, instead of the yardage, the words “Just Hit It”.
And seeing how much time is wasted by some weekend golfers trying to get their exact yardage for each shot, maybe there should be less yardages and more “hurry up and play” type comments on sprinkler heads.
David Resch
June 16, 2010 at 8:08 am
Atlantis public golf course in Florida. I believe it’s the 18th hole. One of the sprinkler heads has writen on it; you wish.
North Palm, Fl., course out west. Suggestion box is a good 20yds in the swamp. Swamp has alligators.
Really nice course in Costa Rica. We walked in through the maintanence gate and played for free. They had actual rakes in the sand traps. The kind you use to rake leaves.
Craziest thing I’ve ever seen on a golf course. My friend Scott wrestling another guy from the foursome in front of us. The guy was an idiot and did attack my friend with a club. He started it and lost. Was embarrassed and called the cops. Officer was at the next hole and escorted us to the club house. 6 more police cars at the club house waiting for us. Nobody was arrested and we did finish our round. We partnered up with an off-duty Detective, that agreed with us and said we could have pressed charges.
Scott Newell
June 22, 2010 at 3:16 pm
At Dunbar Golf Club near Gullane/Muirfield I saw a similar “Suggestion Box” in the middle of lake that is to the left of the first green (not part of the original 15 holes that are seaside).
The cart path distance between 5 green & 6 tee at Kapalua Plantation is quite amazing.
Glenn Roth
June 22, 2010 at 4:39 pm
To bad the astronaught who hit a shot on the moon din’t leave a sign like,” 2500 yds, par 4.”
Lee Blaylock
January 4, 2011 at 3:18 pm
Lajitas, TX right on the Rio Grande. The 11th tee (from what I recall, it was early on the back 9) has an “A” and “B” option. The B option is the only international shot in the USA I am aware of. The green is in Mexico and you hit over the Rio Grande. blackjackscrossing.com
Joe
January 18, 2011 at 2:47 am
Have to admit that I haven’t made it to this hole yet but expect to soon. I’ve heard from friends of mine stationed at military bases in Korea that there is a one hole course in the DMZ at Camp Bonifas (not much of a course but you make do). Miss the green left and your ball is over a fence and in North Korea. The sign at the tee reads “DANGER! DO NOT RETRIEVE BALLS FROM THE ROUGH – LIVE MINEFIELDS.” There are other similar signs on a number of actual golf courses on military bases I’ve played.
PJ Thompson
June 21, 2016 at 9:01 am
On the front nine at Palouse Ridge in Washington State you need to be on the lookout for Grizzly Bears- the 8th hole borders WSUs bear research center where you can see grizzlies in their fenced enclosure…
Looking for shark teeth along the paths far from the ocean at Streamsong in central Florida, the site of phosphate mining..
The Old Works black bunkers are very unusual and make for a surprisingly excellent bunker surface…
Kim shank
June 21, 2016 at 9:25 am
After playing Old Works, went to play Spanish Peaks in MT in August. Carts had 2 cans of Bear Spray.
John Evans
June 21, 2016 at 10:05 am
The best sign reads, please place your suggestion and resignation in the box provided. The committee will accept one or the other. (Windsor GC, Christchurch, NZ)
Ann
June 21, 2016 at 10:15 am
At the Siam Country Club course in Thailand, there is a sign for local rules . The English translation for one of them was “the greens require love”. I found this gentle, Asian way of telling us to fix our ball marks funny.
Melanie
June 21, 2016 at 11:36 am
There’s a half mile ride up a cliff between four and five at Quivira in Cabo San Lucas. It’s a great ride with views of the water and a comfort station with food and drink being served cliffside once you reach the top!
DoggieCombover
June 21, 2016 at 12:34 pm
A local rule at Gary Player’s Sun City resort in South Africa provides for a free drop if your ball gets close to lions, hyenas, and other dangerous game animals.
KPH
June 21, 2016 at 2:07 pm
At the Mantarraya Golf Course in Panama as you pass through the housing development, there are the typical Private Property signs along the cart paths leading to the course. Along with the usual No Walkers, No Joggers, No Bikes, etc., it also lists “No Skates” and “No Babysisters”. I didn’t realize skates and babysisters were a problem in Panama.
Jim
June 21, 2016 at 2:59 pm
Played a course in Mauritius that was an island. The course was the only thing on the island along with the clubhouse. You had to take a boat/ferry to get to the course. I had read about it in a flight magazine about 5 years before and thought that I would like to play that course if I ever got the chance. Luckily I got a job offer in South Africa and was able to go over there to play the course.
Ron
June 21, 2016 at 4:31 pm
Pursuant to an LCLB policy directive in British Columbia, Canada which states “Signs must be posted at the tee box one hole before a roadway crossing notifying golfers that they are not to consume or hand-carry beverages containing alcohol while crossing public roads in a golf cart”, such signs are seen on golf courses throughout the province.
JJK2
June 21, 2016 at 5:06 pm
At the Eisenhower course at Industry Hills in California, to get from the 9th green to the 10th tee, you drive your cart onto a conveyor lift which transports you and your golf cart up the hillside to the clubhouse and 10th tee. This experience was featured in the movie, Deal of the Century, with Chevy Chase.
Bob M.
June 21, 2016 at 8:44 pm
On a 500+ yard par 5 at Green Hills Golf Course in Pinconning, MI, there is a sprinkler head about 300 yards from the green that says “You can’t get there from here”.
Cary D
June 23, 2016 at 4:48 pm
My wife and I played a round of golf Inside Kruger National Park in South Africa. The scorecard had a picture of a male lion eating an impala on one of the fairways. All the water hazards had signs warning not to approach the water due to the danger of a hippo encounter. Other than that it was really fun.
Ray H
June 24, 2016 at 10:54 am
Aspen Lakes in Sisters, OR and Lake Shastina in Weed, CA both have red bunkers from crushed lava rock.
At Kananaskis Country Golf Club a range marshal held us up for about 10 minutes to give a mama grizzly and her cub time to clear the fairway ahead.
Local rule at Banff Springs: “any shot striking an elk may be replayed with no penalty”.
Jerry B
June 27, 2016 at 10:42 am
Saw a black snake nab a streaking gecko that I had startled entering a green-side bunker at Carolina National in Bolivia, NC. Now that was awesome!
Phil G
June 28, 2016 at 9:14 am
At one of the courses on FT. Bragg, NC they had a bulls eye up in the trees on a blind drive to a par 5, dogleg right.
Shoot
June 28, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Key West Golf Club (yes, there is one. It’s a Rees Jones design) is loaded with huge iguanas. Many are 3-4 feet long. Several lay across the concrete cart paths to get warm and sleep. You basically have to drive around them. They also had painted coconuts for tee markers which was pretty original.
Tom M
June 28, 2016 at 6:14 pm
Haven’t had the chance to play there yet, but there is a six hole course located inside a nudist resort, La Jenny, in southern France. Glove, hat and shoes are the only things you are allowed to wear during the round.
John Wingard
June 28, 2016 at 6:56 pm
At the golf course associated with the Sofitel in Siem Riep near Angkor Wat in Cambodia, each two players are assigned a female Cambodian caddy who rides behind the twosome on the back of their cart. These delightful young women are swathed in white coveralls and wear head covering shielding them from the sun. They are not just decorative features, they know their golf course and after a hole or two watching you hit the ball, they can give you the right club. But they are so soft-spoken you may miss their advice.
Robabera
July 5, 2016 at 12:05 pm
Japan has numerous courses with tartan track surfaced escalators/conveyor belts between holes on the hilly courses to help you navigate the elevation changes. Also, some have conveyors for golf carts. Some you ride in your carts on the conveyors, some you sit in seats provided on the conveyor.
lpga fan
July 21, 2016 at 11:51 pm
Re the long ride between holes…Yes I have experienced the same idea on the Makalei Golf Club on the Big Island of Hawaii. Very scenic and relaxing driving through the trees and lava flows. Enjoyable course.
Stephen M.
August 8, 2017 at 9:20 am
My colleague was playing at a known golf course in the Fort Lauderdale area. On one of the holes, there is a small island in the middle of a sizeable pond. On the small island there was a box on a post that read, “Suggestion Box”. Whoever installed it has a great sense of humor !