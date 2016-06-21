On a golf vacation to Puerto Rico a few years ago, I saw this sign on the then-Trump International (now Coco Beach) course.

It said, “Please Enjoy the Scenic Ride. It Will Take Approximately 4 Minutes to the Next Tee.”

I love it! Way to spin it, guys.

To be fair, the ride through the jungle was scenic, and I spotted lots of lizards like the one clinging to the right side of this sign, but it was likely the longest cart ride I’ve ever taken between two holes.

It got me thinking about the other unusual things I’ve seen in my golf travels, including…A floating green only accessible by boat at Coeur d’Alene Golf Resort in Idaho…

Black “slag” sand bunkers at Old Works in Montana…

A cart path running behind a waterfall at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, signs warning of escaped prisoners at a course in Oklahoma and llamas used as caddies in North Carolina.

There’s a lot more, of course, and I haven’t even begun thinking about all the other wild stuff I’ve seen outside of the U.S., but what I’m most interested in today is everything I might not be aware of.

That’s where you come in.

Have you seen or experienced anything truly unusual (and unforgettable) on the courses you’ve played on your golf vacations? Please share your stories and comments below.