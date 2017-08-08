This year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte should bring an exciting conclusion to the major championship season.

I’m particularly looking forward to hearing the pros’ reactions to recent course renovations. Whatever the case may be, Quail Hollow still has “The Green Mile” – its demanding final stretch of holes.

That should make for quite the finish come Sunday afternoon.

One slight bummer about Quail Hollow, though, is that unlike the 2015 PGA venue – Whistling Straits – very few of us will have the opportunity to play the course, given the private nature of the club.

That said, there are a number of past and future PGA Championship venues that you and I can (and should) visit and play.

And guess what? There are more of these courses than you might think…and you probably live or will soon travel near one of them.

Check out the list here:

As you can see, the PGA Championship has been (and will continue to be) played on plenty of public courses in some of the best golf vacation destinations in America, making it easy to add a major championship to your own personal record book.

California

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Location: Pebble Beach, CA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1977

Architect: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

Green Fee: $495

Course: TPC Harding Park

Location: San Francisco, CA

Will Host the PGA Championship in: 2020

Architect: Willie Watson and Sam Whiting

Green Fee: $177

Florida

Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course)

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1987

Architect: Jack Nicklaus

Green Fee: $347

Indiana

Course: French Lick Resort (Donald Ross Course)

Location: French Lick, IN

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1924

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $120

Minnesota

Course: Keller Golf Course

Location: Maplewood, MN

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1932 and 1954

Architect: Paul Coates; renovation by Richard Mandell

Green Fee: $43

North Carolina

Course: Tanglewood Park (Championship Course)

Location: Clemmons, NC

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1974

Architect: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

Green Fee: $49

Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

Location: Pinehurst, NC

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1936

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $410

New Jersey

Course: Seaview Resort (Bay and Pines Courses)

Location: Absecon, NJ

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1942

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $69-$119

New York

Course: Eisenhower Park (Red Course)

Location: East Meadow, NY

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1926

Architect: Devereux Emmet

Green Fee: $65

Course: Bethpage State Park (Black Course)

Location: Farmingdale, NY

Will Host the PGA Championship in: 2019 (and the Ryder Cup in 2024)

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast, Rees Jones

Green Fee: $65

Pennsylvania

Course: Shawnee Inn & Resort Golf Course

Location: Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1938

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Green Fee: $65-$90

Course: Hershey Country Club (West Course)

Location: Hershey, PA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1940

Architect: Maurice McCarthy

Green Fee: $140

South Carolina

Course: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)

Location: Kiawah Island, SC

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 2012; will host in 2021

Architect: Pete Dye

Green Fee: $360

Texas

Course: Cedar Crest Golf Course

Location: Dallas, TX

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1927

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Green Fee: $43

Virginia

Course: Belmont Golf Course (formerly Hermitage GC)

Location: Richmond, VA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1949

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast (redesigned by Donald Ross)

Green Fee: $47

Wisconsin

Course: Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

Location: Haven, WI

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 2004, 2010, 2015 (will host 2020 Ryder Cup)

Architect: Pete Dye

Green Fee: $395

Have you played any of these PGA Championship Courses? Did I leave any out? Please share your comments below.

P.S. – You may recall hearing in the past about Pecan Valley Golf Course in San Antonio, which hosted the 1968 PGA Championship, where Julius Boros became the oldest major champion (his record has not been broken). Sadly, Pecan Valley’s 18-hole course closed a couple years ago, but it has since been repurposed into a residential community with a nine-hole golf course geared toward golfers with physical disabilities called The Valor Club at Pecan Valley.