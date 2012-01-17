Here’s a great tip you can use the next time you’re traveling to or through Honolulu, Hawaii (often a required stop before puddle jumping to the other islands).

Only 15 minutes from the airport is Waialae Country Club, where the PGA Tour just finished playing the Sony Open.

I can’t tell you I watched the tournament, but I can tell you how to get on this private golf course, which was originally designed by Seth Raynor and Charles Banks.

So, want to play it the next time you’re in Honolulu?

Here’s exactly what to do.

All you need to do is book a room at the Westin Moana Surfrider hotel (moana-surfrider.com), which has access to a few tee times for its guests at Waialae Country Club.

I picked up this little nugget in the January 2012 issue of Golf Odyssey, whose editors say:

“The owner of Waikiki’s Westin Moana Surfrider is rumored to be a founding member of [Waialae Country Club]. Although the hotel website makes no mention of it, the Westin Moana Surfrider has WCC tee times that guests can access.”

As you might expect from this type of quiet arrangement, the procedure isn’t overly formal. Apparently, the hotel simply gives you a paper voucher that you must present at the WCC pro shop.

Now, despite being a well-manicured PGA Tour course and one of the few layouts on the island of Oahu with true, seaside holes, one Golf Odyssey reader advised to keep your expectations in check.

“Michael R.,” who recently stayed at the Moana Surfrider to play Waialae Country Club reported that, “the layout is fairly uninteresting and quite flat,” and he was surprised at the lack of hospitality shown by the staff and members.

Still, if you like the idea of playing a private course that hosts the PGA Tour, by all means take advantage of this secret way on. Just don’t expect anyone to fawn all over you.

For that, you might have better luck at other Oahu golf courses (reviewed in Golf Odyssey in October 2011), but keep in mind: the only others with holes directly on the water are the Palmer Course at Turtle Bay Resort and the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course.

Which Oahu golf courses have you played? Please share your comments below.