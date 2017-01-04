Scottsdale Golf Vacations

GVI Exclusive: Save Up To 25% Off Golf Packages At We-Ko-Pa

Hey, if you’re seeing this, that means you’re interested in Golf Vacation Insider rates to stay and play golf at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center.

WeKoPa Golf Club Cholla Course, #8

Here are the details:

  • Nightly accommodations at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center
  • Daily Golf at award-winning We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
  • Saguaro (#1) & Cholla (#9) Courses ranked among the best in Arizona by Golfweek
  • GVI Exclusive: Save 25% off normal double-occupancy package pricing
  • GVI Exclusive: Save 20% off normal single-occupancy package pricing
  • Visit anytime on or before March 31 to secure exclusive rates

From $235 per person, per night.

Click here to inquire!

