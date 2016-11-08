You don’t need us to tell you there are dozens of packagers available to book your Arizona golf vacation.

But we’ve had our eye on one company for a few years now, and we think you should know about it, too.

It’s called Golftroop.

They’re “new” in the grand scheme of things, but they’ve actually been providing golf packages since 2008.

Here’s what they’re doing differently — and often better — than others, and why you should consider them for your next Arizona golf vacation.

A Wealth of Experience and Local Knowledge

In our experience, few things are more important than, well, experience. “Local knowledge,” to be more specific.

Well, CEO Ryan Northrop and his team know the Phoenix/Scottsdale area as well as anyone in the golf world.

It’s where they live, work and play golf.

Northrop has an interesting background: after getting a degree in golf course management, he spent a number of years as a golf professional.

So, his “close relationships” with area golf courses and hotels are closer than others’.

Indeed, Golftroop can secure tee times far in advance (so you won’t be stuck with weird tee times in prime seasons) and can help you play anywhere your group wants, even certain private courses (although it helps if one or more of your group members belongs to a private club).

They Own, You Save

In addition to access to major area hotels and resorts, Golftroop owns and/or manages a number of area townhomes, villas and private homes.

They started buying up select properties back in 2012 and now offer a range of accommodations peppered throughout the area, appealing to visitors who want a “home away from home” experience.

As you can imagine, owning the lodging allows them to offer great pricing (see the “Incredible Value” section below).

High-Tech and Easy to Work With

Do you want to get pricing on Arizona golf packages FAST, i.e., without sending and email and waiting for a reply?

If so, you’ll love Golftroop’s “quick-quote” system.

Just enter your dates, number of rounds and number of golfers (see screenshot below) and Golftroop will generate INSTANT, ON-SCREEN golf-and-lodging quotes at three distinct price levels.

Again, this means you don’t need to send and email and wait for a reply like you would with almost all other golf packagers.

There’s no obligation on your part, but if you choose to continue planning a trip, one of Golftroop’s staff will be glad to help you refine your package until it’s perfect.

Speaking of which, Golftroop has so many relationships they can create custom packages that will be ideal for any group.

If you’re a group of super-serious, all-day golfers, they can set you up to maximize your time on the course.

If your group likes to experience the nightlife, they can put you close to Old Town Scottsdale, with all its bars and restaurants.

Incredible Value

A lot of golfers shy away from using third-party golf packagers because they think “a middleman” will raise the price.

But Golftroop’s relationships (and ownership of the lodging) help you pay less than you would elsewhere.

And they back up the claim with a “lowest-price guarantee.”

Basically, if you find the same package for a lower price, Golftroop will match it.

Also, if you stay in one of Golftroop’s owned properties, they’ll pass along their low, “industry” rates at area golf courses.

Finally, Golftroop has a great relationship with Alamo Rent A Car, which can save you more than others on your rental while visiting the area.

What People are Saying about Golftroop

“Thanks so much Ryan and James for working with our group at a moments notice to put together a last minute package thanks to Hurricane Matthew’s wash out of Myrtle Beach, SC. We loved the accommodations and golf and look forward to booking a future trip with Golf Troop. You guys are top notch!”

–Jeremy, Gettysburg, PA

“Expectations of the accommodations and courses played were exceeded. The location and area was awesome and look forward coming back and bringing the kiddos.”

–Brandon, Houston, TX

“Brent and the whole Golftroop Team made our 1st Az golf trip a blast!! Brent kept us up to date with all need to know information and handled the changes we had in stride. From the first phone call to the last email I knew I found the right guy to handle this trip for my group. Thanks again and we will be in touch for next April as we all said. Best golf trip we had in the past 16 years of going together!”

–Mike, Sebring, FL

“Using Golftroop made this the easiest most stress free vacation I’ve taken in years. From the actual financial transaction to the logistics, they did everything without any aggravation. Thank you!”

–Les, Hamilton, ON, Canada

The Bottom Line

Again, there are a lot of golf package providers — particularly in the Southwest — but Golftroop is one you should consider for your next desert golf trip.

>> Click here to get 3 instant, on-screen, no-obligation quotes on golf packages from Golftroop.