What To Know About Shipping Golf Clubs Internationally

Ready for a real horror story about traveling abroad?

One of your fellow readers (Keith P. from Dallas) went on a bucket-list trip to St. Andrews.

He and his buddies made it there without any problems.

But their clubs? Nope. The airline lost them.

Ouch.

Imagine finally getting your chance to play The Old Course…

Which you’ve looked forward to for years…

Only having to play out of someone else’s bag or with unfamiliar, rented golf clubs.

Gives me the willies just thinking about it.

So, what is the overseas golf traveler to do?

Shipping your clubs is a great solution…but it used to be a real pain.

Not to mention prohibitively expensive.

But not anymore. I’m happy to tell you…

Ship Sticks Has Cracked the Code on International Golf Bag Shipping

If you’ve been reading Golf Vacation Insider for a while, you know I’m a big fan of Ship Sticks.

First, the owners of the company are all serious golfers and their partner facilities include some of the most prestigious (and demanding) golf courses and resorts in the world.

Second, they make it so easy to ship your sticks from your home, club or office to your destination and back again (see the “how to” below).

They’re one of my “no-brainer” recommendations for traveling golfers.

And because they handle hundreds of thousands of shipments every year, they’ve got the whole process down to a science.

Including international shipping.

They are able to ship your clubs to and from more than 220 countries.

In short, if you can play golf there, Ship Sticks can get your clubs there.

But before I explain “how” to ship your clubs internationally, let me first tell you “why” you should consider it.

The Benefits of Ship Sticks International Shipping

Yes, shipping your clubs overseas costs more than shipping them domestically but…

1. You can travel lighter and faster, often entirely bypassing luggage drop-off lines and waiting at baggage claims.

2. You avoid checked bag fees, which can skyrocket and catch you by surprise, especially when flying within a foreign country.

3. You avoid potential customs hassles and fees, filling out forms, waiting in lines.

4. You’ll have access to real-time tracking and support and shipping notifications during the entire transportation process.

Again, I’d much rather pay a bit more than play Airline/TSA roulette with my clubs (especially at Heathrow and other international hubs).

You can consider it an insurance policy to ensure your special, overseas golf trip comes off without a hitch.

And speaking of insurance, Ship Sticks includes a free, $1,000 protection plan with every shipment – with the option of up to $3,500 if needed.

How to Ship Your Clubs Internationally with Ship Sticks

If you can send a package, you can use Ship Sticks — yes, even for international shipments!

Here’s how easy it is…

1. Schedule your shipment at ShipSticks.com or call them at 1-877-823-7223.

2. Pack your clubs in a box or travel case (hard- or soft-sided is OK).

3. Print your international documents, which you’ll attach to your travel bag or box containing your clubs.

4. Enjoy pickup or store dropoff. A UPS / FedEx / DHL driver will pick up your clubs from your home, office, hotel, or golf course, or you can drop them off at one of the carrier’s stores.

How Long Does International Shipping Take?

Just 2 to 4 business days in transit, depending on origination and destination.

Your International Shipping Specialist at Ship Sticks will work with you to make sure your clubs are there when you need them to be.

By the way, you don’t have to use Ship Sticks both ways, but if you do, you’ll save 10% off the entire cost of your roundtrip shipment.

At a minimum, I’d recommend shipping for the outbound leg — if you’re going to gamble and hassle with your clubs, better to do so after your special trip.

My best advice?

Talk to one of the international shipping experts at Ship Sticks.

You can also call them at 1-877-823-7223.

They’ll explain the process and price for your specific trip.

Wishing you happy and safe summer golf travels,

-Craig

p.s. Taking a special golf trip overseas is supposed to be fun. To avoid dragging heavy clubs through the airport — then worrying if they’ll be lost — click here to let Ship Sticks ship them for you.

You can also call them at 1-877-823-7223 to learn more.