Ship Sticks and Other Golf Club Shipping Services Compared

Boy, the airlines and airports sure are making it an easy decision to ship your golf clubs.

Between the hassle and increasing costs of lugging them, I now ship my clubs whenever possible.

And many of you do, too.

The most common question I get has changed from “Should I ship my clubs?” to “Which company should I use?”

The short answer is, Ship Sticks.

After comparing them to many other shipping services, I’ve found Ship Sticks to be the overall winner regarding price, reliability, ease-of-use, and customer service.

In no particular order, the other options are…

United States Postal Service

Birthday and holiday cards, sure, but trust them with golf clubs? Not a chance.

UPS or FedEx

This is one case where you’ll actually pay MORE to “cut out the middleman.” Why? When you use UPS or FedEx, you’re paying the one-off rate. Ship Sticks sends thousands of shipments and gets deeply discounted pricing…which they pass on to you.

Luggage Forward

More expensive, smaller weight limits, less included insurance. For example, their 3-day service is $30-$40 more than Ship Sticks. Their “standard golf bag” weight limit is only 40 pounds vs. 42 for Ship Sticks. They include only $500 of “value protection” vs. $1,000 of insurance with Ship Sticks.

SendMyBag

Functions mostly as a middleman, so costs can skyrocket and there doesn’t tend to be much in the way of assistance when things go wrong. Also, golf club shipping is mentioned on their site, but it’s clearly an afterthought. Your golf clubs should not be an afterthought.

LuggageFree

Their golf club-shipping service starts at $99. Ship Sticks’ starts from $39. ‘Nuff said.

DUFL Sports

This service — primarily aimed at road warriors — will store your golf clubs in its “central storage facility,” then ship them to your destination (and back) when you need them. It costs $10 per month for storage PLUS about $75-$100 for each roundtrip shipment PLUS the cost to buy a second rig (bag, clubs, etc.) that you leave in storage. Unless you travel a ton, this is going to be waaaay more expensive than Ship Sticks.

By the Way, I Learned Everything Above the Hard Way

I’ve tried lots of different ways of shipping my golf clubs, I keep coming back to Ship Sticks.

The most important thing you need is your clubs delivered safely and on time…and Ship Sticks, um, delivers.

It helps that they are golfers and they specialize in golf…

It helps that they have relationships and work directly with golf courses and resorts…

And it helps that you can speak to a live person if you want to.

In short…they get it, and that’s why they get my business.

Want to find out how blissful it is to use Ship Sticks?

Here’s to hassle-free golf trips,

-Craig