Shipping Golf Clubs vs. Traveling with Them: A Comparison

People ask me all the time, “Is it better to ship my golf clubs or travel with them?”

Well, I can’t vouch for other delivery services, but if you’re shipping golf clubs with Ship Sticks, my answer is usually, “yes, it’s better to ship them.”

Sure, there’s a fee to ship your golf clubs, but when you compare it to the fees AND time AND hassle of traveling with your gear, I’ve found you’ll usually come out way ahead with Ship Sticks.

There’s a lot to consider, so I put together the following side-by-side infographic / chart comparing all the costs and “hassle factors” of a sample 4-day golf trip where time is valued (conservatively) at $3 per minute…

(Click the image to enlarge)

As you can see, when you factor in the costs AND time AND hassle of traveling with your clubs, it’s pretty hard to argue with shipping your golf clubs with Ship Sticks.

The asterisk (*) above means prices vary based on origination, destination, and transit time, but I think you’ll find Ship Sticks is still the way to go.

