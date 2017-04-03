Shipping Golf Clubs vs. Traveling with Them: A Comparison

People ask me all the time, “Is it better to ship my golf clubs or travel with them?”
Well, I can’t vouch for other delivery services, but if you’re shipping golf clubs with Ship Sticks, my answer is usually, “yes, it’s better to ship them.”
Sure, there’s a fee to ship your golf clubs, but when you compare it to the fees AND time AND hassle of traveling with your gear, I’ve found you’ll usually come out way ahead with Ship Sticks.
There’s a lot to consider, so I put together the following side-by-side infographic / chart comparing all the costs and “hassle factors” of a sample 4-day golf trip where time is valued (conservatively) at $3 per minute…
(Click the image to enlarge)
As you can see, when you factor in the costs AND time AND hassle of traveling with your clubs, it’s pretty hard to argue with shipping your golf clubs with Ship Sticks.
The asterisk (*) above means prices vary based on origination, destination, and transit time, but I think you’ll find Ship Sticks is still the way to go.
See for yourself and get an instant price quote here.
Brian Rasmussen
April 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm
Finally, someone gets it! It costs me about $100 to ship coast-to-coast but that still beats all the waiting and airline bullsh*t you have to deal with! And don’t get me started on baggage “handlers” i.e. manglers.
Don Leaman
April 3, 2017 at 3:06 pm
From AZ to SC. What is approx cost round trip to ship golf clubs…I am thinking of flying instead of driving next time
Keep up with the tips..they help…also reasonable cost stay and play for my wife and I in AZ , CA, NM and CO…we are retired and some what budget conscious…2 – 3 day stays
Thank You
Don Leaman
Craig Better
April 3, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Hi Don — looks like $65 each way (Phoenix, AZ to Greenville, SC). Glad you like our tips!
B B in MS
April 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm
OK, this analysis is way out there. Not to say shipping the clubs is not a bad idea. It’s the not having to lug the clubs to and from the airport and paying baggage fees that is the benefit. Not to mention the possibility of damage to your equipment. You can’t make it work out with dollars, it’s soft numbers that make this work. I did see a two seat sports car (an Alpha Romeo) parked out of place at the rental car next to the check in booth inside the parking garage. I asked what it was doing there and the lady said the guy had golf clubs and had to change his rental since they would not fit but you don’t need an SUV to transport golf clubs.
Bill Ives
April 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm
I would like a quote to ship clubs Edinborough(Scotland) to Perth(Australia) about 3rd August 2017. I am finishing golf trip in Edinborough then travelling for a further 3 weeks in Europe with wife
Craig Better
April 3, 2017 at 6:43 pm
Hi Bill, for shipments originating outside the USA, you’ll need to call Ship Sticks to see if they can help you: (561) 429-3900.