Where to Find “Justin Timberlake’s” Course on a Las Vegas Golf Vacation

By now, you’ve probably read or heard plenty of funny reactions to the news that Justin Timberlake will be hosting the PGA Tour’s annual Las Vegas event, which, as of this year, became part of the tour’s Fall Series (a nice way of saying, “the tournaments that take place after the all-important FedEx Cup.”)

One of the funniest I read was Golfblogger’s take on it, framed as one of the “signs of the apocalypse” and backed up with a few lines from none other than Nostradamus.

The event, now called the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (which may now trump my previous pick for the most bizarre-sounding PGA Tour event) will continue to take place at TPC at Summerlin, which, unfortunately, you can’t play on a Las Vegas golf vacation unless you’re a member or a guest of one. The nearby TPC at The Canyons, however, is a daily-fee facility.

I must admit, I used to think Timberlake was just another manufactured pop star, and while I’m still not a fan of his music, I can’t deny that he is a talented artist and entertainer. If you saw him host Saturday Night Live, you know what I mean.

Will I be scheduling my next Las Vegas golf vacation around next year’s October event? Of course not, but Timberlake is an avid golfer, so he can’t be all bad. And, if the reports of his six-handicap are true, the guy has my respect. I hope his tournament does well.

