The Top 10 Golf Vacation Tips Of 2016

Don’t you just love those year-in-review shows that have been on TV lately?

In minutes, you get a recap of the year’s most important happenings, and I’m always amazed there are a few stories I totally missed.

To that end, here is a list of — and links to — the 10 most popular golf vacation tips we published in 2016.

Feel free to keep commenting (yes, we read all of them) or use the “Search” box at the top right of this site to find advice on other topics of interest.

The Top-10 Tips We Published in 2016…

15 Great Golf Course Architects You’ve Never Heard Of (62 comments)

16 PGA Championship Courses You Can Play (62 comments)

Why Arnold Palmer Will Live Forever (53 comments)

The Dirty Little Secret About The Ryder Cup (53 comments)

7 Things You Must Know Before Playing at TPC Sawgrass (49 comments)

The Most Unusual Things We’ve Seen on Golf Vacations (42 comments)

Is Municipal Golf The Best Way To Grow The Game? (38 comments)

What Do You Think Of This New Way To Classify Golf Courses? (37 comments)

7 Confessions Of A Scratch Golfer (35 comments)

Can These Scenic Golf Courses Really Pass for Pebble Beach? (30 comments)

Hope you enjoyed these top tips from 2016…and here’s to an even better year of golf in 2017!