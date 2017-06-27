16 Golf Courses To Play During This Summer’s Solar Eclipse

Have you ever played golf in darkness?

Well in just under two months, you’ll have your chance, for about three minutes.

That’s because for the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire continental United States on Monday, August 21.

But you’ll still have to be in the right place at the right time. The “path of totality” (the area from which the total eclipse will be visible) is about 2,500 miles long and 70 miles wide, tacking south and east across the country from the northern half of the Oregon coast to the middle of the South Carolina coast.

It just so happens that that path covers – and otherwise runs close to – some fantastic golf courses.

So if you’re looking for a unique golf vacation to kick off summer’s final month, here’s where and when you should play:

Pacific Zone – Approx. 10:15 am Local Time

Silvies Valley Ranch – Burns, Ore.

This brand-new resort in remote east-central Oregon has a fascinating, reversible Dan Hixson-designed golf course, and is actually offering a golf package centered around the eclipse. The “Total Eclipse of the Sun” package includes three nights’ accommodations, two rounds of golf (one in each direction the course can play), transportation to and from the path of totality (the resort is just a couple miles south of the actual path), and a resort activity, with choices including shooting, fishing, goat herding, cattle driving and others. The package starts at $1,800, based on single occupancy.

Sun Valley Resort – Sun Valley, Id.

All 27 holes of golf here – the original, 18-hole Trail Creek course and the nine-hole White Clouds layout – are within the path of totality. Trail Creek opened in 1980 and is a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design.

Mountain Zone – Approx. 11:45 am Local Time

Teton Pines Golf Club – Wilson, Wyo.

This Arnold Palmer Signature design is technically a members’ course, but tee times are available on the day of the eclipse in the afternoon. The event will be over by then, but it should be the talk of the club when you’re there.

Central Zone – Approx. 1:00 pm Local Time

Wild Horse Golf Club – Gothenburg, Neb.

This Dave Axland/Dan Proctor layout is the public-accessible answer to the legendary Sand Hills, and tee times for August 21 should be available about two weeks out. On-site cabins are available for stay-and-play packages.

A.L. Gustin Golf Course – Columbia, Mo.

This course, owned by the University of Missouri, was the first college layout recognized by Audubon International, in 1997. That means that when the eclipse fools animals into thinking it’s nighttime, you’ll hear a lot of creatures fall silent for a few minutes.

Hermitage Golf Course – Old Hickory, Tenn.

This 36-hole complex’s two layouts, President’s Reserve and General’s Retreat, are ranked among the best public-accessible courses in Tennessee. Tee times for the day of the eclipse are available now.

Eastern Zone – Approx. 2:30 pm Local Time

Old Union Golf Club – Blairsville, Ga.

This long, open Denis Griffiths design offers excellent views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and green fees on the day of the eclipse top out at an incredibly reasonable $32.

Cateechee Golf Club – Hartwell, Ga.

This Mike Young design rambles over hills and launches over creeks and ravines, and there are four private suites for guests on the second floor of the clubhouse.

The Links at Stoney Point – Greenwood, S.C.

This Tom Jackson design hosts the LPGA’s developmental Symetra Tour every year. Rates for August 21 will top out at $42, or $35 for seniors. The eclipse should begin here around noon.

Cobblestone Park Golf Club – Blythewood, S.C.

The former University Club of South Carolina has 27 holes, and still nods toward the Gamecocks with its Garnet, Black and Gold nines. Summer Monday rates for seniors are just $37, and $49 for others.

Pawleys Island, S.C. (various courses)

The northern edge of the path of totality falls below Litchfield Beach on the Myrtle Beach area’s southern end. Courses that will witness the total eclipse include the Mike Strantz-designed gems at Caledonia, True Blue and Heritage Club, as well as Pawleys Plantation and Founders Club. Courses in this area usually aerify their greens in early August, so be sure and contact them to get a heads-up before reserving your eclipse-day tee time.

If you find yourself on the course during the big event, be sure and send us a photo. And remember to take proper sun-viewing precautions (never look directly at the sun or an eclipse)!

