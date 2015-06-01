The 6 Best “Short Golf Courses” Under Par 70

Did you hear about the PGA Tour playing a par-69 golf course this past weekend?
Tournament officials were forced to shorten the par-4, 14th hole of the par-70 TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas to a 100-yard par-3 due to the rains that have assaulted Texas for weeks now.
Courses with a par lower than 70 often get a bad reputation among golfers. They’re generally dismissed as “short” golf courses – too easy or boring to be worth playing.
This could not be more wrong, in my opinion.
The “standard” par of 72 is a relatively new invention in golf, birthed by the American-driven obsession with the notion of a “championship course,” despite that 99% of all golfers will never play well enough to play national- or world-scale championship golf.
There are many wonderful golf courses that adhere to the standardized 4/10/4 par-3/par-4/par-5 configuration. But there are just as many – if not more – great courses that are less formulaic.
Some even weigh in at a par of less than 70. But you’d best not underestimate these apparent flyweights of the golf world. They tend to punch well above their weight with long par threes and fours that make them play much longer than their scorecards seem to indicate.
Perhaps the most famous of these courses in the private realm is the par-69 Wannamoisett Country Club outside of Providence. It hosts the Northeast Amateur every year, a tournament of only slightly lower prestige than the likes of the U.S. Amateur. Past Northeast Amateur Champions include Ben Crenshaw, Hal Sutton, David Duval, Luke Donald (twice) and Dustin Johnson.
Likewise, there are a number of public courses of par-69 or less that you can and should play. Most of them are in the British Isles and are more than a century old. Here are our nominations:
Cape Arundel Golf Club – Kennebunkport, Maine
This semi-private club, which dates to 1896, is both a par-69 course and measures less than 6,000 yards from the tips. But it’s been compelling enough to host rounds by presidents such as Nixon, both Bushes and Clinton over the years, and it’s worth your visit, too. It was designed by Walter Travis, whose designs are some of the most old-school found in the United States.
Cranwell Resort – Lenox, Massachusetts
The Berkshires in western Massachusetts is a terrific area to visit for leaf-peepers, as well as fans of classic golf course architecture. The Wayne Stiles/John Van Kleek course opened in 1926. At a par of 69 and 5,991 yards from the tips, it is undersized but long on character. In spite of the diminutive course, Cranwell’s golf practice facilities are extensive – perfect for an autumn game-honing retreat. For those who want a “bigger ballpark,” the superb Taconic Golf Club is a scenic 30-mile drive north.
Rye Golf Club – Camber, England
With only one par five and five par threes, Rye is a par-68, but at over 6,400 yards from the medal tees it is anything but short and easy. The links is one of England’s great courses, hosting the prestigious President’s Putter match between the Oxford and Cambridge golf societies each year and having held Open Championship qualifying in recent years as well. It is a “private” club but similarly to the likes of Muirfield in Scotland, it welcomes visitors on a limited basis.
Royal St. David’s Golf Club – Harlech, Wales
If you do some word association with an avid golf traveler and mention Wales, you are likely to hear “Royal Porthcawl” or “Celtic Manor” in reply. Royal St. David’s is therefore overlooked, despite being ranked by Golf Monthly as the 44th best course in the UK and Ireland. The par-69 course has been stretched past 6,600 yards in recent years, making it play like a 7,200-yard par-72 course.
Crail Golfing Society (Balcomie Links) – Anstruther, Scotland
Crail was first founded in 1786 and proudly trumpets its status as the seventh-oldest club in the world. The par-69, 5,861-yard Balcomie Links is the shorter and older of Crail’s two courses, but offers constant views of the North Sea making for an unforgettable experience. Its much younger sister, the Gil Hanse-designed Craighead course, is also worth a play. Should you fall in love with the club when you visit (many do), overseas club membership costs less than £500.
Palm Beach Par 3 – West Palm Beach, Florida
We’ve mentioned this darling little layout before, and at a par of 54, it is more than worthy of inclusion on this list. Any golf-oriented visit to the Palm Beaches would be ill-spent without a round by the ocean at this course, which will provide a more complete test of your iron game than many so-called “championship” layouts.
What are some of the best par-69-and-under golf courses you’ve played, both in your travels and close to home? Let us know in the comments!
Andy
June 1, 2015 at 11:37 am
Copper Creek golf club Colorado 9600 feet par 69 is a great Pete and Perry Dye layout with probably the shortest season in America.
Kyle
June 1, 2015 at 11:42 am
95.7% of men should be playing the white tee’s… Here is a clue, if you are not cashing any checks for playing, move up!
Anonymous
June 1, 2015 at 11:43 am
How could you overlook Wannamoisett in Rhode Island ??!! A par 69 that plays like a 73 with great greens and the site of the Northeast Am for years.
Tim Gavrich
June 1, 2015 at 11:44 am
Hi Anon–
We mentioned Wannamoisett prior to our list. It didn’t make our list because it’s a private course, but we believe it to be one of America’s best par-69 courses overall.
–Tim
Paul Evans
June 1, 2015 at 11:48 am
There is to much emphasis on length. In my view a golf course should involve a good player having to use every club in the bag, as apposed to hitting woods into every par four and being faced with 220 yard par threes.
Justin
June 1, 2015 at 11:50 am
I’ve played Cape Arundel and can attest that was a fun course to play. One hole I distinctly remember has a tee box basically inside an old cemetery.
Another one to add is the 9-hole Great Dunes course at Jekyll Island, Georgia. Also designed by Walter Travis, specially for the Rockefellers and other wealthy members, it’s an old school oceanside links course that hasn’t changed since the 1920s. It’s quirky, fun, and inexpensive.
Jack Nies
June 1, 2015 at 11:52 am
Plymouth country club par 69 home of the hornblower amateur top local tournament in the New England area next to the northeast amateur at wainnamoisett
jc hyndman
June 1, 2015 at 11:52 am
Ashburn’s Old course in Halifax Nova Scotia at par 67 5900 yds will test the game of even the best players. You need all the shots to score on this Stanley Thompson classic once again proving length and par score are poor measures of a golfing test.
John Owen
June 1, 2015 at 11:55 am
The course I grew up on;the “old” Indian Spring, was a par 69. Very nice course. The Washington Beltway took most of it away.
Keith H
June 1, 2015 at 11:57 am
Played Crail Balcomie a couple of years ago and it is as advertised — wonderful. It’s also proof that you don’t need to play all the “name” courses in Scotland to have a great golf trip. Some of the best courses I’ve played in Scotland, most have never heard of — Lundin Links, Leven, Gullane, Panmure, Tain and several others.
Bruce Nagy
June 1, 2015 at 11:58 am
New Golf: Recreational golf is declining because it is steeped in the same traditions as pro golf and has therefore not offered a product that matches the needs of a critical mass of the the public. The main challenges for average consumers are that the game is difficult and time consuming.
It’s difficult to obtain and celebrate a par or better on individual holes. Also, busy urban people or parents do not wish to spend $50-$100 and a full day travelling to a big course, commit five hours to the game, then travel home feeling like they are terrible at golf and will never get better.
‘Executive’ city courses have been tried which offer nine or more par 3 holes. These are so different from professional golf that they do not provide the satisfaction of achievement, and in the end constitute short game practice.
My proposal is to invent New Golf to make the game slightly easier and quicker to play as follows: Eight par 4s at 375 yards, three par 5s at 450 yards and three par 4s at 100 yards; a total of 14 holes and 4650 yards. It can be played in three hours. Par will now be 56 and lots of people will be able to shoot 70-80.
Depending on the course, it might be possible to offer both traditional and New Golf with minimal course modifications. I wonder too if we might be able to design golf clubs with concave heads for straighter shots; clubs that probably would not be allowed on the pro tour.
-bruce [dot] nagy [at] rogers [dot] com
Mark
June 1, 2015 at 11:58 am
Seven bridges in sunrise florida.
Steve
June 1, 2015 at 11:59 am
C.C. Alister MacKenzie’s 68 par Claremont in Oaklanc, CA is about as good as it can get wonderful elevation changes, great views of the Bay Area and MacKenzie design. What more can you ask?
Tim Gavrich
June 1, 2015 at 11:59 am
Bruce–
That’s an interesting idea, but why would golfers want to have eight holes – more than half of your 14-hole course – that are the same length? Seems like it would get repetitive.
I personally think golf is fine at 18 holes, but I do see a good future for courses like those described in this article. Par threes are a tremendous way to infuse a golf course with variety and test players’ entire bags. A course with, say, six par threes that range from 110 to 250 yards, ten par fours from 275 to 460 yards and two par fives at, say, 490 and 560, would yield a par-68 course of about 6,100 yards. Such a course could be built on a compact (i.e. sub-100-acre) piece of property without feeling cramped and could be played in less than four hours due to a walkable routing and shorter holes. But the variety of those holes’ yardages would mean a complete test of a player’s range of shots. What say you?
–Tim
Bill Brannigan
June 1, 2015 at 12:00 pm
Dunaverty golf course on the Mull of Kintyre, 12 miles from Machrihanish, is one of the finest short 18 hole course in Scotland with great scenery, beautiful greens, as attested by many visiting professionals, and friendly atmosphere. A must play course if you are in the area.
Bruce Nagy
June 1, 2015 at 12:03 pm
Recreational golf is declining in popularity because golf courses are designed by good golfers and everything else related to the game is managed by good golfers. Unfortunately 99% of golfers are not ‘good golfers’. We need to ask ourself if this is viable over the long term or if we should be introducing new ways to look at what constitutes golf and what metric describes a ‘good golfer.’
Richard Shuhany
June 1, 2015 at 12:04 pm
Take a look at Seven Lakes in Palm Springs CALIFORNIA Par 58 beautiful track.Oldest gated community in the desert.
Denis
June 1, 2015 at 12:05 pm
Hills Heart O’ Lakes in Brooklyn, Michigan is a fun 5500 yard par 69 that is owned by former PGA and Senior Tour pro Mike Hill. Cost for seniors is $1 per hole during the week. If Mike is there he can tell some stories about the tours.
Jack K
June 1, 2015 at 12:07 pm
There of my favorite courses in Maryland and the ones I play alone the most are: Painted Branch in PG County, MD -par 31, Hog Neck Executive in Easton, MD – par 32 and Night Hawk in Gambrills, MD -par 27. Hog Neck is the best and most expensive but worth it. Painted Branch isn’t as nice as Hog Neck and traffic can be a bear on the weekends. Night Hawk is the least maintained, but at $7/8 a round it is the cheapest and if its not crowded you can play it in about 45 minutes. Longest hole is only 110 yrds. Great short game practice.
Ned
June 1, 2015 at 12:11 pm
Corballis – par 67! 15 minutes from Dublin Airport! A Public Links course and one of Irelands finest. A true links course with pot bunkers, blind holes and sea breezes. The members will curse me for telling you that the green fees are only $20 for eighteen glorious and treacherous holes! Manicured greens are open all year round.
Chris Stratford
June 1, 2015 at 12:26 pm
Having played both Crail and Royal St David’s, I back your thinking 100 per cent.
Bert
June 1, 2015 at 12:36 pm
ThreeTops @ TreeTops Resort in Gaylord Michigan. It is a nine hole course, so play it twice. A very fun and very challenging course!
Eve
June 1, 2015 at 12:41 pm
Balcomie Links is at Crail, not Anstruther which is a few miles down the coast and has its own golf course!
How about Braemar, the highest 18 holes in Scotland and, set in the Cairmgorms National Park, scenery to die for!
richard phipps
June 1, 2015 at 12:53 pm
if you are visiting Montréal Québec and want to try out your irons here is a nice and freindly par 57 that give you a good chalenge
www [dot] golfemeraude [dot] com/
David Moon
June 1, 2015 at 1:02 pm
Have played all 3 of your U.K. recommendations-Crail, Rye and Royal St. David’s.
Short definitely does not mean easy.
I grew up at Ashburn, being a member at 9 years of age; it’s quite a walk and a good test.
Keith
June 1, 2015 at 1:14 pm
I always enjoyed Lincoln Park In SF. Lots of short, fun Par 4s and some very challenging long par 3s. And the Par 3 17th hole looks out over the Golden Gate Bridge…beautiful spot.
It would be great if they could take some of the money they are making over at Harding Park and up grade the conditions at Lincoln. They could make it a mini-Cypress Point.
Iain
June 1, 2015 at 1:24 pm
Great to see photos of 2 cracking courses I have played- Royal St Davids and Crail.
Brian Reid
June 1, 2015 at 1:43 pm
Stonehaven golf course in N E Scotland, likened to Pebble Beach for its stunning cliff top views, a par 66 that will challenge your nerve especially the famed “gully” holes over the fault line that runs through Scotland from Stonehaven heading South west to Loch Lomond on the West coast
Kelly M
June 1, 2015 at 1:52 pm
Played Balcomie Links and Craigshead both last year. Great inclusion to this list. My 22 year old son – who can bomb it – had the same opinion – Balcomie Links was AWESOME. We both loved it and hope to play it again before too many years go by. Incredible scenery there, too. North Berwick and Dunbar are also relatively short but totally worth the journey.
Mike I.
June 1, 2015 at 3:09 pm
Tree Tops Par three 18 holes in Gaylord Michigan. Prettiest Par Three Shootout anywhere. Saw Lee Trevino make a hole in one there one year. Not an easy course by any means but lots of fun tee shots.
Jon
June 1, 2015 at 3:25 pm
Don’t forget Longshore in Westport, CT. a 1922 Orin Smith layout with views of the LI Sound, it’s in pristine condition thanks to ValleyCrest Golf Maintenance and the $20 twilight rate after 4pm is a thing of beauty. Come on by if you’re in the area.
Goose
June 1, 2015 at 3:40 pm
Played West Cornwall Golf Club in the UK 5 years ago and highly recommend playing if you get the chance. An authentic links course with beautiful views that meets the short course description at par 69 and 5850 yards but has plenty of challenge and some really interesting holes.
Ed
June 1, 2015 at 3:47 pm
Having played Claremont in Oakland, CA I have to second Steve’s earlier comments. Wonderful and FUN golf course, but it is private. As far as “best”, I’m going with a best value, most fun choice: Kukuiolono Golf Course on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Yes, it is only 9 holes but it is $9 for unlimited golf. That wasn’t a misprint – $9. So the fairways might not be watered and your 5-wood goes 300 yards, it is a blast playing with locals who are wearing only shorts and flip flops. Driving range has a killer view of the ocean. Balls are $2 for a coffee can full. Definitely NOT for golf snobs
Bruce Simpson, Rockhampton, Qld. Australia.
June 1, 2015 at 5:14 pm
I am looking forward to playing some of the courses mention here, they sound very challenging. Where I play, The Capricorn Country Club, not a snob course, it is a challenge with the first hole having a large creek to manoeuvre with plenty of trees and other obstacles. Visitors are always welcome. This is a par 70 course.
Jonas Tryggvason
June 1, 2015 at 7:30 pm
Worth reconsidering the 18 hole concept.
www [dot] why18holes [dot] com
Steve
June 1, 2015 at 8:42 pm
I played Crail last year and loved it! With the Scottish weather, it can be a very difficult test, even at par 69. Definitely should be included on a visit to the St. Andrews area.
Anonymous
June 1, 2015 at 10:39 pm
My home course Winged foot is 72 par for us lesser mortals but par 70 for majors.
Many other greats are 70’s for toutnaments
Royal St David’s is a fabulous experience. But If you want truly great challenges add Abedavoy, Southold and the greatest in the World!!!! Pennard to your bucket list of great shorter courses.All in Wales. Ken Patton. PS don’t piss on Porhcawl. It’s a great course and tops on the list of dormie equipped clubs. Ken Patton
Matt Wood
June 2, 2015 at 3:40 am
I agree with Crail, also Stonehaven and Braemar as noted in the comments. I’d add Longniddry (Par 68, 6200 yards) and Gullane 3 (Par 68, 5300 yards but HARD!) to the list as well, both wonderful little courses. Longniddry especially plays well above 68.
Stuart Gilbert
June 2, 2015 at 4:39 am
How about the oldest golf course in the world (that is still played on) at Musselburgh Links? Only 9 holes but you can play it twice for about £24 (or an annual 7 day membership is only about £160!). Not bad for a course that hosted six Open championships (before one of the four host clubs on the site moved to Muirfield and took the Open with them). It’s only a par 68, some holes having been shortened many years ago when the racecourse was built around it, but many of the holes are as they were when Old Tom Morris played there. At 5908 yards and Par 68 it may sound short, but with the wind up and some of the small greens very firm and hard to hold, it isn’t easy to score on. Add to that the fact that two of the Par 3’s are 240 yards (that’s four if you play the course twice!) it’s a true test. Some visitors even hire hickory clubs to try a real experience of old time golf.
Mikes
June 2, 2015 at 5:37 am
Try the Cavedish GC at Buxton,Derbyshire UK. A Mackenzie course that has hardly changed since 1925. Par 68, highly recommended by Tom Doak. A lovely course in beautiful surroundings with emphasis on accuracy rather than length.
Dan
June 3, 2015 at 12:41 pm
Wick golf club is great fun, traditional links par 69 too.
For readers of “Golf in the kingdom”, with shivas irons et al, Crail Balcomie is reputed to be the inspiration for Burning Bush golf club.
Must play course, super experience.
Rod
June 7, 2015 at 11:50 pm
Great call Matt on Stonehaven. Only 4800 yards but guarantee one of the most memorable rounds you will ever play. Also need to include the 12 hole Shiskine on the Isle of Arran. Magic!
Owen Barnes
June 9, 2015 at 11:03 am
Very glad to see Royal St Davids being mentioned with so many compliments. Without a doubt this is the finest and most enjoyable course I have ever played in the UK.(I havn’t played them all unfortunately) If I had to spend the rest of my playing days on just one course it would be here. (I live in Watford so a “day out” is not on the cards)It wasn’t a special day weather wise, breezy, a little sunshine/ cloudy but not cold. On my own, used the practice range, got in a Buggie and off I went. 18 holes of sheer bliss. Managed Par on a few holes, 1 or 2 over on others, scraped a Birdie, even lost a couple of balls but at no time did I feel out-of-place or over powered. The most enjoyable golf day I have ever had in the UK.
charlie
June 9, 2015 at 1:33 pm
Too bad The City of San Francisco ignores Lincoln Park. It is one of the most beautiful short courses in America. Neglected as it is it is worth playing
just to experience the final three wholes.16 par three 237 yards down hill.
One of the most difficult par threes I have ever played. 17 par three 250
yards do I need to say more,oh yes this whole has the most spectacular view
in all of golf.18 long par four, narrow fairway with a blind second shot to the green.
Bill M
June 22, 2015 at 2:37 pm
I also like Seven Bridges at Sunrise in Tamarac Florida. Challenging and beautifully maintained. We vary the Tees from short to long to make it more interesting. It is the little sister course to Plantation Preserve in Plantation Florida which is a Wonderfully plush and a good golf test of golf but that one is not a short course. Seven Bridges is terrific..
Mike Irwin
August 20, 2015 at 8:06 am
Muirfield in Sydney, Australia. Includes a 200m par 3 and 2 par 4’s in excess of 410m. Beautiful undulating layout. Tests all clubs in the bag. Great greens. Members course but open to the public. Well worth a visit if you are in town.
Ken Patton
October 2, 2015 at 12:50 am
Back again. I echo Corbalys review. Near Baltray aka Counth Louth(par 73) is a shortish course called Bettystown. Good little tract….but it was 14 very good holes until the town added 4holes which are little more than 4 flags planted in a big field.
Tommy G
January 8, 2016 at 8:29 pm
Corballis, outide of Dublin.
I agree with Ned. Corballis is a wonderful short seaside golf course. Hard when the wind and light rain is blowing but a glorious experience. It’s an easy walking course and very inexpensive with a friendly pro shop. Hugh dunes on some holes!
Tc
August 7, 2017 at 10:06 pm
Anyone heard of wyckoff in Holyoke ma one of the hardest courses in Massachusetts par 69 6100 yards or so greens r ice and the size of a pick up truck hard course from the tips