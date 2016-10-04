3 Ways You Can Make The Ryder Cup Even Better

If you’re reading this, you probably spent most of your Sunday (like we did) watching the stunning conclusion of this year’s Ryder Cup, when the U.S. broke Europe’s three-match winning streak by taking back the Cup for the first time since 2008.

The matches between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy (we’re still blown away by that exchange on the 8th hole yesterday) and between Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia were two of the most fun we have ever witnessed in this great game.

What makes the Ryder Cup so special is two-fold:

It’s a match-play event, whereas the vast majority of major amateur and professional golf gets played at stroke play. It’s a team event, while the vast majority of amateur and professional golf events are individual affairs.

Part of what people see as being so special abut the Ryder Cup is the fact that it is such a departure from the norms of competitive golf.

But we disagree – seeing more of what makes the Ryder Cup so intriguing – match play and team play – elsewhere in the game would only heighten the excitement of this transcendent event.

Now, make no mistake – the U.S. may have broken through against Europe, but as I’m sure a number of our subscribers will note, the team from overseas is has nevertheless dominated the Ryder Cup over the past two decades.

But if you’re an American Golf Vacation Insider reader and want to help turn the American team and fan base into the Ryder Cup experts the Euros have been of late, here are three ways for you to do your part:



Course Setup Suggestions

In their evening press conferences last night, both Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy of the European side remarked on what they thought was a “weak” setup of Hazeltine National Golf Club for Sunday’s singles matches, a setup that made it more difficult for their team to erase its three-point deficit than it might otherwise have been.

The “weakness” of the setup was two-fold: shorter-than-normal primary rough and a number of easier-than-usual hole locations.

Of course, a “weak” setup for pros meant lots of birdies (19 alone in the Mickelson-Garcia match), and tons of heart-pumping roars from the crowd all day. In this case, it favored the leading Americans,

How you can help: do whatever you can to encourage your fellow members or regulars to support things like shorter rough, wider fairways and more “fun” hole locations on a more regular basis. We’ve been to so many courses where the rough is so thick that the members and visitors are demoralized by having to hack out to the fairway whenever they hit a wayward tee shot. That is no fun.

And don’t get us started on hole locations. We’ve played in our fair share of Member-Guests and Club Championships, only to find courses “tricked out” with hole locations that even the PGA Tour would refuse to use if they held an event there. gain we ask: is this fun? Is watching your partner pick up on numerous holes any way to get the field into the spirit of the event? All it does is drain the booze reserves at the after-party.

If you have any influence over the way your home course – public, semi-private or private – is set up for big events or just regular play, you owe it to yourself and your fellow golf lovers to help make it as fun an experience as possible.

And when you visit a course on vacation, make a point of mentioning the fun hole locations – those at the bottom of feeder-slopes, especially. And don’t be afraid to politely note the ones you thought were really tough or borderline silly. Club pros and superintendents may sometimes get a bit “in the weeds” about their courses and the best ones love to hear feedback from players about how to improve the experience of playing the course

Proper Stroke-Play/Match-Play Balance

As we mentioned earlier, part of why the Ryder Cup sticks out is because it’s a match-play event in a sea of stroke-play tournament golf on the yearly schedule. We’d love to see more events like the World Golf Championships – Dell Match Play on the PGA Tour calendar. It wouldn’t have to be a huge number, but a steadier diet of match play would enable golf fans to see their favorite players in Ryder Cup-like situations more often without diluting the big event itself.

In the U.S., countless regular foursomes play without anything on the line – not even pride. Many groups go out, whack the ball around for four and a half hours, rake back most of their four- to six-foot putts and then lament in the bar that they never seem to improve at golf. They add up their scores but don’t end up posting them, mostly because they don’t keep a formal handicap (which is a rant for another time).

On the other hand, many of our friends in the British Isles never play a round of golf that doesn’t count for at least a little something. If it isn’t a pure match-play affair among friends, it’s a weekly or monthly “medal” (i.e. stroke-play) competition set up by their home club or a nearby club. These occasional competitive rounds determine players’ handicaps, which serve as the basis for the rest of their almost entirely match-play golf, either as singles or best-ball matches, with the occasional alternate-shot match thrown in.

How you can help: Simply, play more matches yourself. It’s not a stretch to see European match-play prowess as a product of comfort with the format.

We’re not saying you need to play for mortgage payments in order to enjoy competitive golf amongst your friends; not by a long shot. Trust us – the feeling of making a 20-foot putt to turn the tide in a $2 Nassau match will build character, make you a better player and give you an inkling of the pride that the Americans and Euros feel in the Ryder Cup when they come through with an important point for their squad.

Finally, lean on your home club or regular course to organize semi-regular competitions. There are courses that hold stroke-play net tournaments, but they happen maybe once a year or are farmed out to traveling “tours” like those run by Golf Channel or the Golfweek Am Tour. These are great, but their recipe is something that can be replicated everywhere.

More Team Golf

Yes, a best-ball or alternate-shot match is one form of “team” golf, but it’s nothing compared to playing for one’s high school or college, much less the incredible Ryder Cup team atmosphere.

How you can help: If you’re part of a regular group of, say, eight or more players, you can split up into two teams at the beginning of the year and designate certain days for matches that count toward a year-end Ryder Cup-type prize. Again, it doesn’t have to be something big on the line – bragging rights are plenty for most golfers – just as long as it makes you sweat a little bit over a three-footer to close out the match.

One of the coolest places I’ve visited in golf is a national-style club called The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia. As their first act in the club, new members pick either a blue or grey marble out of a bag, and the color they pick is the “team” they’re on for life. Any intra-club matches play out between the Blue and Grey sides, adding a convivial competitive atmosphere to the experience of membership.

On buddy trips, this idea is nothing new. But if your group hasn’t tried it, you owe it to yourselves to make a game out of your next vacation together. Pick teams, feel free to trash-talk a little bit, make sure the stakes are low enough that everyone remains friendly no matter the result, and have fun.

Do you and your friends try to capture the spirit of the Ryder Cup when you play golf? Please share your thoughts on this and read others’ ideas below!