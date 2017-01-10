10 Great Golf Vacation Tips You May Have Missed in 2016

Last week, we recapped our 10 most popular tips of 2016. This week, as 2017 gets rolling, I wanted to share another batch of awesome tips you might have missed over the previous year.

Our readership skyrocketed (again) this year, and those thousands of inspired me to comb our 2016 tips for some terrific (if we do say ourselves) articles and advice that arguably should have made our top-10 list.

Check ’em out (and don’t forget to comment if you feel so inclined — we read them all!):

Most Eye-Popping Tip

The 2016 PGA Show In Pictures and Video

(An annual GVI tradition.)

Earthiest Tip:

Back to Their Roots: American Golf Courses Being Bulldozed Into Farms

(Is this trend bound to continue?)

Tip You May Disagree Passionately With

What Can be Better than Links Golf in the British Isles? The Heathlands

(It sounds like a stretch, but hear us out.)

Most Immediate Tip

Why Winter 2016/2017 May Be Better Than Average For A Golf Vacation

(Considering a warm-weather golf trip for the next couple months? Check this out now.)

Scariest Tip

The Scariest Greens You’ve Ever Seen on a Golf Course

(This one might give you chills…or the yips.)

Most Illegal Tip

Golf Trip Tip: Weird Laws that Can Get You Locked Up Abroad

(Going somewhere far-flung? Read this first.)

Best Tip For Architecture Buffs

Golf Course Architecture: A Father-Son Tradition

(Some of these may surprise you.)

Most Inconveniently True Tip

Will These Golf Resort Destinations Be Around Much Longer?

(Better plan a trip soon, before these courses get swallowed up.)

The Greatest-Player-Of-All-Time Tip

The “Tiger Woods Golf Trail”: Have You Played His Favorite Courses?

(Yeah, I think Tiger’s the best. Whether you agree or not, you’ll like this tip.)

Best Tip For Shorter Hitters

Little & Leeming: Golf’s Two Biggest Names You’ve Never Heard Of

(This tip could help you enjoy golf more than ever.)

Thanks for hanging out with us throughout 2016. We look forward to bringing you more great golf commentary and advice in 2017!