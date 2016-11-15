Do you remember that great, mid-80s TV show MacGyver?

He was a secret agent who would diffuse life-threatening situations by quickly making (or improvising) what he needed from the simple objects and materials around him.

I haven’t seen the 2016 remake (it’s apparently getting crushed by critics) but it did give me the idea for today’s tip: clever fixes that can “save” your golf vacations.

Here’s what to do when these little things threaten your golf travels…



Electric golf cart dies while you’re still playing?

Pour cola on any corrosion-caked battery terminals you see and scrub with a clubface brush (if you have one). The acid in the cola will help dissolve the corrosion and improve electricity flow.

Shoulder strap on your golf bag breaks?

If it’s the O- or D-ring, use a key ring as a substitute. If it’s a broken buckle or ripped strap, use the belt from your pants. It won’t be pretty, but it’ll get you back to the clubhouse.

Zipper stuck after a trip to the woods?

Rub the graphite from a golf pencil on there to lubricate the tracks.

Rain (or sweat) making it hard to keep a firm grip the club?

Rub some antiperspirant (Arrid Extra Dry works great) on your hands to help keep them dry. It feels greasy at first, but in about 15 minutes, you’re good to go.

Need to draw an accurate alignment line on your golf ball?

Use the ring from a sports drink (i.e. Gatorade) bottle.

Down to your last tee?

When you tee up your next drive, lean the tee as far forward as you can without the ball falling off. This should keep you from snapping that last twig.

Pop a button your pants or shorts?

Use a paper clip, twist tie (perhaps sourced from the snack bar), or key ring to keep things on the up and up.

Need to dry rain-soaked golf shoes for tomorrow’s round?

Pull out the insoles and put in some crumpled newspaper…and use the hair dryer to speed up the process.

Got any golf travel hacks that would make MacGyver proud? Please share them with your fellow readers in the comments below!