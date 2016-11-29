10 More MacGyver-Style Travel Hacks

We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from our tip of two weeks ago on golf and golf travel “hacks,” MacGyver-style.

This week, we’re bringing you another slate, this time more geared toward potential off-course mishaps during your vacation.

Let us know what you think of these and feel free to add your own ideas for travel hacks in the comments at the end of this piece…

Does your hotel room’s squeaky bathroom door keep waking you up?

Rub some soap on the hinges and it’ll swing as smooth as Ernie Els.

Hotel room thermostat won’t adjust beyond a certain temperature?

Google the name of the unit plus “override” or “bypass” for instructions on putting it in “VIP mode” so you can set it as warm or cool as you like. Many will revert back to standard mode in 72 hours.

Find lint or pet hair all over your “dinner” outfit?

Use the sticky side of your checked baggage tag as a makeshift lint roller.

Forget something “universal” like a charging cable for your phone?

Ask if you can borrow an unclaimed one at the hotel’s lost-and-found (just be sure to return it).

Hotel room drapes won’t stay closed all the way?

Use a hanger from the closet (the kind with the clips) to keep the light out.

Need to free up space/weight in your carry-on?

Leave the blocky, wall plug portion of your phone/tablet chargers at home and simply plug the cord into your hotel room’s TV (or your rental car) which likely has one or more USB ports. Forgot your cord? See tip #4.

Bathroom faucet dripping loudly?

Tie dental floss around the spout so the dripping water runs quietly down to the drain.

Broken shoelace?

Another use for that dental floss.

Need to block outside noise so you can work or sleep?

Create makeshift earplugs with wadded up, moistened toilet paper. Or, create low-volume “white noise” by tuning the TV or radio to a static channel. If the TV won’t cooperate, there’s a smartphone app for that.

Need to heat up leftovers without a microwave?

Use the iron. Speaking of food, the iron can also be used to make grilled cheese sandwiches or paninis and the coffee maker can heat hot water for making hot dogs, soup or rice. Resourceful? Yes. Appetizing? Not so much.

Got any other suggestions to stave off any other travel mishaps? Be sure and let us know below!