If you’ve been following us in recent weeks, you’ve probably seen a couple mentions of an awesome new resort property in Cabo San Lucas, at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

It’s called the Towers at Pacifica, and if you’re looking for some golf vacation ideas, you need to consider this one.

When we heard about it, we snapped into action: we negotiated with the resort’s overseers to put together a golf package with a bunch of perks specifically for Golf Vacation Insider readers.

Here are the details:

The Ultimate Quivira Experience

4 nights lodging in a deluxe ocean-view room at The Towers at Pacifica, the new “resort-within-a-resort” at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica

Two rounds of golf (may be used by a couple or by one guest on two separate days)

All-inclusive food and beverages at the resort and at 3 sister resorts in Cabo

24-hour British-trained butler service

Unlimited use of Quivira’s practice facilities, shoe cleaning and golf club storage

A tune up lesson

A private Los Cabos boat tour to The Arch

$100 credit to use in the Armonia Spa or for wine upgrades

25% discount on additional golf fees

10% discount on additional nights at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica or Pueblo Bonito’s other Cabo-based resorts

Click here to get this special rate.

Now, it’s one thing to promote an awesome package, but we’re going to do some on-the-ground intel-gathering a couple weeks from now. We’ll be spending a couple days at Pueblo Bonito, and we can’t wait. Here’s what we’re most excited to see:

The Towers

We’ve long been fans of the Pueblo Bonito brand of all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico, but the Towers takes that sense of luxury to another level altogether. Every room in the 47-room Towers complex faces the Pacific, and the whims of each guest are indulged by hard-working, expertly trained butlers.

The Golf

Cabo is one of the premier golf destinations in the world, and when the Jack Nicklaus-designed Quivira Golf Club opened in 2014, it earned immediate acclaim in the golf world, with GOLF Magazine naming it the “Best New International Course.”

We’ve seen photos of its cliff-hanging fifth, sixth and 13th holes and we’re looking forward to deciding which one we like best.

The Experience

Yes, it will technically be “work” for us to explore Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, the Towers, Quivira and the surrounding areas, but we’re guessing it won’t feel like that at times. We’re most excited about the unexpected delights we encounter on our journey, and we’ll be sure to tell you all about them when we return.

In the meantime, click here for more information about the GVI-exclusive package we’ve been able to organize to Pueblo Bonito Pacifica and Quivira. And if there’s anything in particular you’d like us to investigate, let us know below!