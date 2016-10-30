Save $2,000 On A Bucket-List South Africa Golf And Safari Trip

Forgive us for stating the obvious, but not all golf trips are created equal (and that’s okay!).

You’ve got your close-by, quick-hit weekend excursions, your four-day jaunts to another state or region, all the way up to bucket-list, once-in-a-lifetime international extravaganzas.

The trip we’re talking about today is of that last sort: an amazing golf-and-safari trip let by two of our favorite people in the golf industry: Andrew Rice and his wife, Terri.

And they only have four spots (for two couples) remaining.

Your Hosts

You may know Andrew from the work he does as an instructor for our friends over at Revolution Golf. Not only is he one of the best golf instructors in the world, he’s a South Africa native.

He and his wife, Terri, love to bring adventurous golfers on trips around the world.

One of their incredible trips is coming up in January, and even though participants usually come from a relatively close circle of Andrew’s students and their friends, we managed to convince Andrew this would be perfect to share with the Golf Vacation Insider audience.

The Dates

January 2-14, 2017

The Golf

You’ll play three rounds of golf in total: at Steenberg Golf Club, Arabella Golf Club and Pearl Valley Golf Club

Steenberg Golf Club sits on a site that was settled as a farm in the late 17th century. Its golf course, a Peter Matkovich design that opened in 1996, will be fresh off a renovation project that will restore and expand its greens and update its greenside bunkers by the time this group experiences the course.

Arabella Golf Club, set on the Arabella Country Estate, overlooks the beautiful Kogelberg Mountains. It is another Peter Matkovich design, and it opened in 1999.

Pearl Valley is a Jack Nicklaus Signature design on the historic Val de Vie Estate 35 minutes outside Cape Town. It has been ranked among the top courses in all of South Africa singe it opened in 2003.

The Safari

You’ll get to stay five nights and five nature-filled days at the five-star Makanyane Safari Lodge, situated within the Madikwe Game Reserve.

Though it is ensconced in the bush, it offers an incredible level of luxury amid the stunning wilderness scenery.

To Recap…

This awesome South Africa golf and safari trip includes:

10 nights, 11 days in South Africa, including…

5 nights at Cape Town’s Cape Grace Hotel

5 nights at exclusive Makanyane Safari Lodge

3 rounds of golf in and around Cape Town: Steenberg Golf Club, Arabella Golf Club and Pearl Valley Golf Club; caddie fees included

Luxury motor coach ground transport and private charter flight to Makanyane

Five days of big-game safari at the Madikwe Game Reserve

Other wonderful excursions: wine and cheese tasting, a chocolate tasting, dinners in two of South Africa’s top-rated restaurants and more

Pubic Price per Person: $9,950

Golf Vacation Insider Price: $7,950 (Save $2,000!)

Shh, don’t tell anyone!

That’s right – with the discount on these last four spots, your round-trip, international airfare is covered and then some.

Interested in learning more?

>> CLICK HERE to email Terri and Andrew.

But just make sure you do it soon – only four spots remain (two couples) and they’re going to be gone before you know it.