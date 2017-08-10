One of the up-and-coming stars on the PGA Tour is Xander Schauffele.

No one had heard of the 23 year old until he posted a top-five finish at the U.S. Open.

And then a few weeks ago, he really burst on the scene when he won the Greenbrier Classic…in large part due to his superior putting.

And now you can get a personal, 1-hour putting lesson from his coach (who works with other top players, too.)

Putting Lesson from Xander Schauffele’s Coach Included in this Golf-and-Spa Package at One of San Diego’s Best Resorts

Like all successful pro golfers, Schauffele didn’t get to the top of PGA Tour leaderboards all by himself.

For the last few years, he’s been working with Derek Uyeda, the best putting coach you’ve probably never heard of.

In addition to Schauffele, Derek works with four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman (pictured with him below)…

Three-time winner D.A. Points…

2004 Ryder Cup participant Chris Riley…

And a host of European Tour, Web.com Tour and top amateur golfers.

Derek is in high demand, so he’s only able to work with a select few other golfers.

And you can be one of them, thanks to this GVI-exclusive, stay, play, and spa package.

Your private, 1-hour putting lesson with Derek Uyeda (a $250 value) will take place as part of a limited-time offer at one of Southern California’s top resorts:

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

It’s a ridiculously special opportunity only for Golf Vacation Insider readers.

Golf, Spa & Lesson Package at San Diego’s Award-Winning Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Here’s what you get…

Nightly accommodation at the Five-Star Fairmont Grand Del Mar

1 Round of golf or 1 60-minute spa treatment per person , per night

1 one-hour putting lesson for 2 with pro, Derek Uyeda ($250 value)

$50 Resort credit

Complimentary Forecaddies

Unlimited use of the practice facilities during stay

Complimentary overnight golf club storage

Fully transferable (makes a great gift)

Unlimited buys

And here’s the best part: the discounted rates…

August 2017:

$1,165 $895 per room ($699 each additional night)

September and October 2017:

$1,065 $795 per room ($599 each additional night)

Important Notes:

• Book by August 31 for travel through October 31

• Valid for Sunday to Thursday night stays, subject to availability

• Golf can be played Friday for Thursday night stays

• Cannot be combined with other offers

• Taxes due at hotel checkout

That’s a pretty incredible deal if I do say so myself.

And lots of dates are available right now, but you need to hurry — Derek Uyeda’s lesson schedule is filling up.

Want to reserve or learn more?

Click here to email Beth Pinkney, our travel concierge.

Or, call Beth at (844) 927-9185.

As you can imagine, with a deal this good, availability is going to disappear quickly, so inquire now and secure your reservations if you’re interested.

Here’s to having an incredible experience…at an incredible package price,

-Craig

p.s. If you’re been waiting for the right time to check out the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, this is definitely it.