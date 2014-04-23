What May Be the World’s Best Golf Rainwear

Sorry for that corny joke at the end of the video, but I really do think Kjus (pronounced “shooss;” rhymes with “moose”) is going to be a household name in golf very soon.
That’s because, historically, even good waterproof golfwear is often bulky, hot, and loud.
(The problem is, the tech that makes something waterproof tends to keep air from circulating.)
But Kjus may have cracked the code and developed the world’s best golf outerwear.
In addition to being waterproof, the jacket I tried on (the Pro 3L; $499), was extremely lightweight (less than 12 ounces), very soft and comfortable, and it allowed a full range of motion without being loud or bulky. The jacket’s cinch strap is a nice touch, too (as are the long leg zippers on the easy-on/easy-off pants).
Unfortunately, at least for now, Kjus’ golf line is hard to find/buy. The company doesn’t sell direct to consumers and the only golf facilities that carry it are exclusive clubs such as Augusta National, Merion, Shinnecock, and Maidstone. My understanding is, resorts such as Pebble Beach and Bandon Dunes will be carrying it soon.
So, have you heard of Kjus before today? What golf rainwear do you wear and would you be willing to switch if Kjus is as good as people are saying?
Doug Soper
April 23, 2014 at 7:45 am
This looks terrific. Please keep me informed as it rolls out into retail so that I know where to purchase it. Thanks ! Doug
Andrew J.
April 23, 2014 at 12:04 pm
Pricey! But you’re absolutely right — truly great raingear that keeps you comfortable and swinging unimpeeded is worth it’s weight in gold!
anon
April 23, 2014 at 12:53 pm
they make regular shirts and shorts as well. saw them at john’s island club last weekend.
Richard Parent
April 23, 2014 at 1:00 pm
Hi there …Your product looks terrific. I would love to try it. I currently wear Zero Restriction. While I like Zero Restriction for being dry during a rain storm, it is rather warm and noisy. Kjus sounds like just the ticket for me.
Power bob
April 23, 2014 at 1:16 pm
So, is her name Brook or a Page?
Craig Better
April 23, 2014 at 1:17 pm
It’s Brooke Mackenzie. I accidentally called her “Paige” at the end of our chat b/c of LPGA player Paige Mackenzie. Very smooth, I know.
Bill Albrecht
April 23, 2014 at 1:25 pm
I am definitely looking for a new rain suit, as my current one is pretty worn and starting to lose its” imperviousness” to water. I am impressed with this one and although it’s a bit pricey, it might be worth it
Burgy
April 23, 2014 at 1:45 pm
Looks like a great product. I am impressed also with the flexiability of this suit. Keep me informed when it rolls out to golf stores as I want a suit
John Pantages
April 23, 2014 at 1:47 pm
Keep me in touch, very interested in the product. Don’t like to golf in bad weather due to the gear you have to wear, this might be the solution
Tom E.
April 23, 2014 at 1:56 pm
Now they need to make a nice light weight waterproof golf bag.
Nothing worse than playing in the rain and even if you stay dry
your clubs and everything else gets wet.
Dave Barrell
April 23, 2014 at 2:34 pm
Kjus is by far the best technical skiwear — only wish they could offer the golf line at more shops and at a more agreeable price!
Fran
April 23, 2014 at 2:48 pm
I wear Zero Restrictionand am happy with it. It’s very playable and since I’ve only worn them a handful of times I don’t think I’ll be switching them out any time soon.
Terry jacoby
April 23, 2014 at 2:57 pm
I have been hunting for. A light weight rain suit for years and also affordable. Terry..
Glenn Simon
April 23, 2014 at 3:48 pm
What a fantastic rain suit. Too bad that they are not into the retail companies within the US. I would definitely get a rain suit since mine is very noisy and not as comfortable as these seem to be.
Glen Baker
April 23, 2014 at 4:10 pm
Keep in touch with me on this…..
Des
April 23, 2014 at 4:17 pm
This is great looking! I’ve been a fan of Zero Restriction, and I also have some Sun Mountain, but this looks like what every golfer should be able to get their hands on!
Kjus, PLEASE EXPAND YOUR SALES OUTLETS IN THE U.S.!!
Tony Angelo
April 23, 2014 at 4:25 pm
I too am perfectly happy with my ZR gear. This one is too pricey right now to make me want to run out an switch just to have them Since I am retired I find the best cure for rain is to go home and wait for the next dry day!
Paul Korbel
April 23, 2014 at 4:39 pm
From seeing the explosion of numbers wearing Kjus on the slopes in Aspen over the last few years, they either have a great product or good marketing – totally over-priced, but very stylish – they are good stretch and light-weight, but warm. In terms of golf, the best, similar style of rain gear (which I have worn for the past 5 years) is Cross, and being Scandinavian brand, they really know how to design appropriate products. Originally very costly, but still only around one third of the price if Kjus. Maybe if Kjus become more realistic in their pricing, they will also succeed with golf-wear because Golfers tend to be more price-conscious than skiers.
Herb
April 23, 2014 at 5:07 pm
Looks great! Let me know when it will be available in golf stores.
GEORGE HOUSE
April 23, 2014 at 6:43 pm
I purchased the rain gear when you promoted what was worn at Bandon Dunes.(adidas).. for cold, windy and wet. Would really enjoy a rain suit that wouldn’t bake on me if the golf conditions were more moderate.
Tom Went
April 23, 2014 at 7:32 pm
I have been wearing Columbia Sportswear golf raingear for 2 years it keeps you dry, is light and soft, not noisey but I do get pretty warm wearing it.
Edward
April 23, 2014 at 8:52 pm
I am a big fan of Cross and Patagonia products- both for quality and affordability.
Jeannette Mihalak
April 23, 2014 at 9:53 pm
Been contemplating getting “good” rainwear, but haven’t found anything I like that’s not “noisy” and
bulky! Kjus sounds and looks like the real thing. Would love to know when it would be available to
“the public”…..somewhere to be purchased, etc. H E L P !
jennifer
April 24, 2014 at 9:55 pm
I would really like to know if they come in women’s petite xs- as living on the West(Wet) Coast= It would be really nice to have a lovely rainsuit. Very pricey though.
John St.Eve
April 30, 2014 at 2:28 pm
Need a rain suit!
Dennis
May 6, 2014 at 4:08 pm
I’ve been wearing FootJoy rain suits for over 15 years and couldn’t be happier. Stylish, totally waterproof and extremely durable. Only possible draw back is it could be hot in playing in warmer weather but I’ve found it perfect for Chicago weather (as well as a few years I was in the Vail area).
edster
May 6, 2014 at 5:43 pm
I LOVE my Columbia Titanium rain jacket. It is quiet, lightweight, and really keeps me dry. It also has a removable fleece vest for cooler weather.
Tomako
May 6, 2014 at 7:08 pm
With the market price of $499.00/Jacket their clientele need to be such members at Augusta National, Merion, Shinnecock and Maidstone CC don’t you think?
Anonymous
May 7, 2014 at 8:44 am
the footjoy short sleved rainshirt is waterproof, noise free and not that hot
Danny
January 6, 2015 at 2:00 pm
I have the Footjoy DryJoy rainsuit and have been delighted with it.
If this one is better I would be impressed.
Ian
September 3, 2017 at 3:53 pm
Phil Lefty and Marc Leishman wearing Kjus today’s third round in rainy Boston 9/3/17