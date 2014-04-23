What May Be the World’s Best Golf Rainwear

Sorry for that corny joke at the end of the video, but I really do think Kjus (pronounced “shooss;” rhymes with “moose”) is going to be a household name in golf very soon.

That’s because, historically, even good waterproof golfwear is often bulky, hot, and loud.

(The problem is, the tech that makes something waterproof tends to keep air from circulating.)

But Kjus may have cracked the code and developed the world’s best golf outerwear.

In addition to being waterproof, the jacket I tried on (the Pro 3L; $499), was extremely lightweight (less than 12 ounces), very soft and comfortable, and it allowed a full range of motion without being loud or bulky. The jacket’s cinch strap is a nice touch, too (as are the long leg zippers on the easy-on/easy-off pants).

Unfortunately, at least for now, Kjus’ golf line is hard to find/buy. The company doesn’t sell direct to consumers and the only golf facilities that carry it are exclusive clubs such as Augusta National, Merion, Shinnecock, and Maidstone. My understanding is, resorts such as Pebble Beach and Bandon Dunes will be carrying it soon.

So, have you heard of Kjus before today? What golf rainwear do you wear and would you be willing to switch if Kjus is as good as people are saying?

Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.