The Golden Bear’s Newest Business Venture

Here’s one for the “Golfers Branching Out” files…

On Wednesday, The Nicklaus Companies, headed by Jack Nicklaus, announced a partnership with the Minnesota-based Schwan Food Company, which will result in a line of Jack Nicklaus-branded ice cream.

This isn’t the 18-time major champion’s first foray into food and drink. Back in 2012, AriZona released a line of three Golden Bear Lemonade flavors. Those products are still available, which indicates that Nicklaus has pretty good taste.

As for the ice cream, there will be seven flavors overall: Warm Spiced Butter Pecan, Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl, Salted Caramel Toffee, Strawberry Lemonade, Triple Chocolate, Coffee and Donuts, and Homemade Vanilla.

We’re cautiously optimistic about this venture because of Nicklaus’ good track record with ice cream–well, milkshakes, to be exact.

If you watch the Memorial Tournament each year, you have probably heard some comments in passing about the incomparable milkshakes served in the locker room.

The host venue for that event, Muirfield Village Golf Club, is not only a Jack Nicklaus design, but it’s a course and club he constantly tinkers with, and serves partly as a shrine to his greatness.

Our sources indicate that those milkshakes did not originate at Muirfield Village, but at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.

Guess who designed Castle Pines.

Muirfield Village and Castle Pines are famously private, so hopefully this means the general public will now be able to get an idea of what those legendary milkshakes are like.

Jack Nicklaus ice creams will be sold in Bi-Lo, Kroger and Winn-Dixie supermarkets in select areas, at a suggested price of $1.99 per pint.

