For those who liked what they saw two weekends ago at The Greenbrier‘s renewed and restored Old White TPC course, the West Virginia grande dame resort is opening three new golf course neighborhoods.

Golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Nick Faldo and Golf Pro Emeritus Lee Trevino have homes at The Greenbrier Sporting Club, adjacent to the resort that hosted this week’s PGA Tour stop in White Sulphur Springs.

One of the new neighborhoods – The Willows, with 16 sites ranging from .37 to .66 acres – is situated along the fairways of the 15th, 16th and 17th holes at Old White TPC. Three other home sites overlook the new-look Meadows Course, with another seven homes set to be built along a new 9-hole par-3 course currently under construction. Those lots start at $600,000.

Membership to The Greenbrier Sporting Club includes access to all amenities that resort guests enjoy, exclusive access to the members-only, Tom Fazio-designed Snead Course, and no greens fees at the resort’s other three golf courses. The Old White TPC’s Keith Foster-led renovation garnered rave reviews from the pros all week, and in the wake of last year’s devastating flooding, it is back to being one of America’s best classic courses open to the public. Foster and his crew infused the course with charm and intrigue consistent with the intent of original architects C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor, and it is a lot of fun to play.

Greenbrier Sporting Club members also gain access to private restaurants and bars, the Sports Complex and its spa, a fitness facility and heated outdoor infinity pool, an indoor basketball court, miniature golf, hiking, fishing, equestrian and hunting.

The Greenbrier is one of our favorite summer getaway destinations, and it’s no wonder that The Greenbrier Sporting Club has become such a popular, more permanent destination, too. For more info, click here.