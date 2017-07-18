You’re probably familiar with all of the courses of the Open Championship rota by now.
You know the ones: The Old Course, Carnoustie, Royal St. George’s, yadda yadda yadda, not to mention jolly old Royal Birkdale, which hosts the Open this week.
But what about the “best of the rest?”
In this case, many of “the rest” are better than the Open venues themselves.
These links courses in the Isles will never host an Open, but they are “must-play” courses for your next UK golf trip.
We’re going to limit this list to bona fide links courses because there are so many great courses in the U.K. That includes England’s incredible heathland courses, which we covered here.
Royal County Down Golf Club
The Open’s 2019 return to another Northern Irish gem, Royal Portrush, makes us feel particularly good about mentioning Royal County Down, which may be the world’s greatest links. Spectacular scenery, a wild dunescape and a consistent, engaging, fun challenge makes County Down one of our favorite places to play golf anywhere. The long par-4 ninth, with views of both mountains and sea, is worth the greens fee alone.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club
Few golf courses can claim direct influence on two of history’s greatest all-time golf course designers, but Royal Dornoch can. Donald Ross grew up playing the course and Pete Dye’s pilgrimage to Dornoch early in his career proved critically influential. If that isn’t enough to convince you to go, consider the course’s tremendous seaside setting.
Kingsbarns Golf Links
Situated as it is in the middle of the Kingdom of Fife, Scotland, this Kyle Phillips-designed modern links is a must-play course for anyone visiting the area. Even more so than the polarizing Castle Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns is a beloved modern course that serves as a wonderful complement to all the ancient links tracks nearby. Half a dozen holes border the North Sea, highlighted by the cliff-hanging par-3 15th.
Rye Golf Club
Rye is one of the most historic courses in the U.K. outside the Open rota, which it will never join, although it has hosted Open qualifying many times in the past. In particular, it is a haven of alternate-shot play. The course is a par-68 layout, but don’t let that fool you into thinking the course is easy. It’s a great challenge, sleeper-lined bunkers and all.
Cruden Bay Golf Club
A ways north and east of Aberdeen lies Cruden Bay, a Tom Morris/Archie Simpson design that dates back to 1899. The original 5,300 yard course has grown to just shy of 6,300 yards, which makes it far too short to host an Open Championship but plenty long enough to delight any visitor.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club
The European Tour (especially winner Justin Rose) loved Royal Aberdeen (pictured at the top of this article), which has hosted the Scottish Open and was the site of the 2005 Senior Open Championship, won by Tom Watson. It features one of the golf world’s best and toughest front nines, and the inward half is no slouch, either.
Royal West Norfolk Golf Club
Royal West Norfolk, also known as Brancaster, features a unique entrance road in the world of golf. The long-ranging tides on the nearby beach have been known to inundate cars traversing the road at the wrong time of day, and golf balls can suffer similar fates on a number of holes.
North Berwick West Links
One of the world’s most fun and quirkiest courses, North Berwick is something of a pilgrimage site for golf course architecture buffs in particular, but everyone gets a kick out of the course that is known as the birthplace of the Redan hole (the 15th), with its banked green and fearsome flanking hazards.
What are your nominations for the top courses in the British Isles that have yet to host an Open Championship? We know we left some great candidates out; help us round out the list in the comments!
Livingston
July 15, 2014 at 2:39 pm
I have played Castle Stewart. This is a relatively new course, but certainly worth adding to your selection. They have played the Scottish Open on this course
Tim Gavrich
July 15, 2014 at 2:40 pm
GREAT call re: Castle Stuart. Stay tuned for a little bit on it next week!
–Tim
John Holbrook
July 15, 2014 at 2:40 pm
Royal Porthcawl
great course this year hosting the Senior British Open
John Holbrook
July 15, 2014 at 2:41 pm
One of the top courses in the U.K. a true links course. This is a hidden gem
that more people should discover.
Jesse Leighton
July 15, 2014 at 2:43 pm
Even though Old Head is a relatively new course, it is a great track with outstanding views that will equal any of the wonderful courses you identified!
Rob Glisson
July 15, 2014 at 2:43 pm
Western Gailles – this place was a magical place with a spectacular golf course.
Karl Lutz
July 15, 2014 at 2:45 pm
Like your list a lot, probably wouldn’t include Kingsbarn (enough of a links?) and don’t know Rye or Royal West Norfolk. But, if you consider Ireland, not sure how you would exclude Ballybunion or Lahinch. Or maybe Waterville.
George Stewart
July 15, 2014 at 2:46 pm
Moray Old
vern watts
July 15, 2014 at 2:46 pm
One of these days……..I want to spend time playing these incredible golf courses.
Rich Kupersmith
July 15, 2014 at 2:56 pm
I’ve played five of the eight courses on this list. I have not yet made it to Rye, Berwick or West Norfolk. The ones I have played are all wonderful links courses each with their own character. Aberdeen is rugged and tough. Cruden Bay is fun and quirky. Dornoch has one great hole after another with the last 4 holes rivaling any 4 finishing holes anywhere. It is hard to say which is best but by far the most memorable was Royal County Down. The course sits on land like no other I’ve ever played. The course is surrounded by water, mountains, farm land and brilliant yellow gorse. The walk up the 9th fairway may provide the greatest views in all of golf. This course ranks #1 on my list and is an absolute must play for anyone who truly loves the game.
Jack Stuart
July 15, 2014 at 2:56 pm
Aye, have played them all and your on target, i prefer Kingsd Barn as played second day open as home is Ansthruther . Best game at St Andrews 81 also love Gleneagles. Rider cup should be super!
Jack
Frank Kelly
July 15, 2014 at 2:59 pm
Carne Golf Links on the Belmullet Peninsula in the Northwest corner of Ireland would get my vote as one of the most enjoyable links courses I’ve ever played. It is very remote and will never host an Open or any major championship, but it is a pure joy to play. Recently an additional nine holes has been added.
phil constable
July 15, 2014 at 3:03 pm
Played donoch three times, best setting , great course a real test of your golf
Randy
July 15, 2014 at 3:08 pm
I just got back from Scotland and played Nairn(among several others) – very nice golf course and very hospitable members/staff.
Agree on Dornoch(above)…a very special place
Rick Kimsey
July 15, 2014 at 3:13 pm
Ballybunion is simply the most spectacular links course I’ve played. Although not as quirky as North Berwick, Gullane #s 1 & 2 make for a great day of links golf and offer fabulous views of the Firth of Forth. I think that Gullane #1 may have actually hosted a Women’s Open.
David Noble
July 15, 2014 at 3:18 pm
You have mentioned some great alternatives but please add Western Gailes and Royal Portrush
Paul
July 15, 2014 at 3:20 pm
Never been to Scotland or England, but I have been to Ireland. If we are going to count courses on the Island of Ireland, as being in the “British” Isles (ie. your reference to Royal County Down — with which I wholeheartedly agree), I would add Ballybunion Old and the Ballybunion Cashen Course as well. Both are fantastic and super fun to play! I wouldn’t count RCD without including Ballybunion unless you are making a distinction between the North of Ireland and the Republic, and I wouldn’t make that distinction. Neither apparently is Rory! Paul
Jack Rahill
July 15, 2014 at 3:21 pm
Am glad to see you included Kingsbarns, played it in 2000. Aside from 15, holes 12 & 13 are memorable, especially from the back tees. And last but not least, try playing 18, aiming to the far left of the fairway…you’ll have a once in a lifetime 190 yard shot to the green in two…yes I made it as well as a birdie.
Other courses in the British Isles; Prestwick, West ireand links courses (especially if the wind is blowing hard) such as Lahinch, Tralee, Waterville, and there are many more I have yet to play in Scotland…in due time.
Larry Henderson
July 15, 2014 at 3:22 pm
I agree with some of your choices for alternative links golf. Last summer I played North Berwick (perhaps my fav course in the world) and Kingsbarns which was spectacular.
Also played Dunbar (great links course near North Berwick) and Gleneagles Kings (inland course with great vistas) which are both great courses.
Larry- Oakville, ON Canada
david
July 15, 2014 at 3:27 pm
Really old fashioned and true links at Burnham and Berrow GC Somerset.
Mark Jensen
July 15, 2014 at 3:27 pm
Cruden Bay – I vant to drink your blood! Get it? Slains castle…
Loch Lomond (yes I know it’s not a links course)…but mystical, soulful, enchanting
Brora – just plain fun
Prestwick – see Brora comment & what history!
Machrihanish – talk about getting away from it all
bruce bedard
July 15, 2014 at 3:28 pm
Played them all ! My favorite is cruden bay! awesome course great caddies just a great experience. Royal dornoch is too hard shot a smooth 92 from the tips and felt like I didnt miss a shot! Royal count downs has the best hotel, sleve donard- had a BLAST!! Great caddies
John L. Fraser
July 15, 2014 at 3:29 pm
These courses all reminds me of the new Canadian Cabot Links at Inverness in Cape Breton. Nova Scotia Canada.
Matt Craze
July 15, 2014 at 3:36 pm
Porthcawl is a gem — first three holes hug the seashore, the 18th beautiful downhill shot to the green with the sea behind — love the place.
Ian Patrick
July 15, 2014 at 3:56 pm
Although not too long, it takes a lot to beat The Machrie on the Isle of Islay
Glasgow
July 15, 2014 at 3:57 pm
All good courses. Out of the additional!! courses mentioned, Carne on the west coast of Ireland and Machrihannish on the west coast of Scotland are truly outstanding, memorable Links courses.
donald carlson
July 15, 2014 at 3:58 pm
Played them all and agree with David Noble. Need to add Royal Portrush (will have the Open in a few years) and Western Gailes is much better than Rye. But all great. Thanks for the list. Make it 10 and add Gullane #1.
Doug Roberts
July 15, 2014 at 4:14 pm
Carne’s new 9…Insane….Get up to Narin/Portnoo…A real hidden gem…RCD is the best track in British Isles, Period…Old Head is scenic beyond imagination…Make your way to The Machrie if you want to truly experience Links Golf the way it use to be….The European is fabulous….No Berwick is a gem….Ok…Gotta go book my flight…Bye
Tony Dear
July 15, 2014 at 4:27 pm
Great selection Tim, and all certainly worthy of inclusion. But there are several more links I am sure American visitors would really enjoy. They may never host the Open, but most people playing these courses for the first time feel they have discovered a new personal favorite:
Saunton
St Enodoc
Littlestone
Princes
Pyle & Kenfig
Aberdovey
Hunstanton
Seaton Carew
Wallasey
Burnham & Berrow
Hillside
Southport & Ainsdale
St Annes Old Links
Southerness
Tain
Golspie
Brora
Leven
Lundin
Crail
St Andrews New & Eden
Nairn
Castle Stuart
and yes…Trump International
John Kearns
July 15, 2014 at 4:30 pm
The Golf House Club at Elie was one of the most delightful rounds of golf I’ve ever played. It will never host an Open Championship, but for pure fun, and to learn about James Braid, it is unbeatable.
Jack Hartman
July 15, 2014 at 4:33 pm
My wife and I played Royal Dornoch a few years ago. When you walk into the clubhouse, there’s a big picture of Tom Watson on the wall and underneath it says something like “Playing Royal Dornoch was the most fun I’ve ever had playing golf”. I thoroughly agree. What a great course. I played Spanish Bay a couple of years later (and very much enjoyed it) and remarked to my wife that it reminded me a lot of Royal Dornoch. When I looked up the designers, there was Tom Watson. RD is a must if you go to Scotland.
David Corlett
July 15, 2014 at 4:36 pm
Just a ferry ride away from Dublin or Liverpool is Castleton golf links on The Isle of Man!
Morgan jones
July 15, 2014 at 4:48 pm
Balcomie, although only 5800 yards was sheer heaven. Right on the point of The Firth of Forth and the North Sea is an absolute must play!
Anonymous
July 15, 2014 at 4:51 pm
Western Gailes
marc madison
July 15, 2014 at 5:00 pm
This list must include carne enniscrone and ballyliffin…all under the radar for irish trips by americans…
Dick Culhane
July 15, 2014 at 5:48 pm
To hit toward ” the Mountains of Mourne, that run down to the sea” on the ninth hole of Royal County Down is the ultimate in golf aesthetics.
Jim Woods
July 15, 2014 at 6:38 pm
If you like the sea breeze in your round of golf there is no better course than Dunbar. 14 holes on the sea with delightful sea breezes to make you smile all day long!
Mike Henderson
July 15, 2014 at 7:51 pm
The Golf House at Elie is special and worth the drive.
T Nelson
July 15, 2014 at 8:46 pm
Western Gailes needs to be on the list.
Linkslander
July 15, 2014 at 8:46 pm
Brora
Crail (Balcomie)
Dunbar
Tain
Golspie
St. Andrews (New)
St. Andrews (Eden) — even better before they ruined a few holes for the driving range project
As nice as Old Head is, it is not a links course.
George Duffy
July 15, 2014 at 9:19 pm
The most difficult course I ever played was Portmarnock…the two courses at St Andrews Fairmont hotel Kittocks and Torrance are very underrated and fun. I actually though PGA Centenary at Gleneagles was too “American”..Jack designed it.
Playing Kingsbarns next week.
Rick Wake
July 15, 2014 at 11:37 pm
We played Kingsbarns in the tournament for International seniors about 5 years ago and everyone agreed that it should be on the Open rotation.
Lee Coppin
July 16, 2014 at 12:34 am
If you are looking to play in the Uk and hidden gem in North Wales is Nefyn and District . This is a cliff top links with 22 holes where you can see the sea from every tee. Wonderful golf and spectacular views not to be missed and only 2 hours from Manchester and Liverpool.
Colin Scott
July 16, 2014 at 1:01 am
Played Royal Dornoch in wind and pouring rain in 2001. Can’t wait to go back and try it again sometime. If I can’t play Augusta National or Cypress Point before I die I just want to play Royal County Down one more time (played it 4 times since 1994) and it is simply the best!
BigAl
July 16, 2014 at 1:41 am
Augusta could learn a thing or two from these gems. No over watering, no over fertilizing, no heating/cooling systems under the greens………
Sorry, just couldn’t resist.
Brora is special. So is Nairn Golf club. But so are the others listed by readers.
My favorite would not be a Trump course anywhere.
Dr Rob
July 16, 2014 at 8:58 am
Agree with all. I have played many on the list. For a muni it’s hard to beat Gullane. For a fun and windy walk try Royal North Devon- one of the oldest courses in the UK
Jim Mackrell
July 16, 2014 at 9:55 am
I would add Siloth – north west of the Lake District, on the Irish Sea. – a real challenge in the wind or not.
Rich
July 16, 2014 at 10:25 am
Played many/most of these. Just got back recently from 2 week trip to Ireland (this time). Agree with Gullane, don’t miss if you are playing North Berwick. Also agree with Preswick – another unique one. I’d suggest to anyone stay away from Ballybunion Cashen. If you play take a cart and you also need a guide, as far too many blind shots into very narrow playing areas. Old Course great. I guess for 20 Euro extra, Cashen not that bad 😉 I need to get to Royal Dornick. As far as “the” Old Course (St. Andrews) besides history not a great course; Kingsbarn MUCH better. Old course you can hit it anywhere, greens can be tough. Shot 74 so maybe should not complain. BTW I hear now that Turkey is now the place to go for best prices.
Rich
July 16, 2014 at 10:27 am
I also love Enniscone in northern Ireland along with Rosses Point.
KB Meagher
July 16, 2014 at 12:08 pm
Connemara. Today, tomorrow, and the next day, the next day, the next day,…
Keith
July 16, 2014 at 1:19 pm
Royal Dornoch is my all-time favorite. Too bad they won’t hold the Open there due to a lack of hotels, etc. in the area.
I’ve played Nairn, Tain, Brora, Moray (Lossiemouth), Crail Balcomie, Lundin Links, Leven, Carnoustie, Troon, St. Andrews Old & Jubilee, Kingsbarns, Carnegie Club and probably a few others I’m forgetting.
But my favorite is Gullane No. 1 because I aced the ninth hole a few years ago! My biggest thrill in over 40 years of playing golf. Oh, and it’s a pretty good course too!
Richard
July 16, 2014 at 3:06 pm
love Love LOVE Royal County Down!!!!!!!! #1 on my list. Other than the last two holes, Royal Portrush is a very strong and enjoyable test as well.
Dave from England
July 16, 2014 at 4:00 pm
I totally agree with the comments on North Berwick and Rye. Other favourites of mine are Saunton in North Devon and St Enodoc in Cornwall. Must play courses if you’re in South West England!
Walter
July 16, 2014 at 10:00 pm
Played Royal Dornoch several years ago. Two interesting notations: It is the or one of the northern most golf courses. Play 9 with the wind then back 9 agin it…2 club wind.
JM88
July 17, 2014 at 9:30 am
I’ve played most of these courses as well. I would add Castle Stuart and the Castle course at St. Andrews as must plays. Royal County Down is an all time favorite.
PeterB
July 22, 2014 at 7:56 am
Glad to see my local club Saunton Golf Club recommended under comments. To challenging 18 hole courses by the wonderful North Devon coast. Not one to be missed.
Paul Ranck
July 22, 2014 at 8:10 am
I’ve played several of the courses mentioned. I wasn’t impressed with Kingsbarn. I know it’s a favorite of a lot of people, but not mine. Castle Stuart is a great links course. Royal Dornoch is great. but I don’t know where people would stay. Cruden Bay is short and if I remember they have a poor practice area.
Les ONeal
July 22, 2014 at 8:48 am
Played most of these agree Royal County Down &Ballybunion old top of list. I thought Lahinch was a really fun great course. Qualified for Bristish Senior Open At Royal Portrush it was fantastic . Turnbery Ailsa awfully good as well.
Marc Klein
July 22, 2014 at 8:51 am
Played five of them and couldn’t agree more, especially Royal County Down!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dave Carse
August 11, 2014 at 5:09 am
I’m in complete agreement re North Berwick. It is a simply magical course, with a range of fascinating holes that you will never forget.
It was nice to see a mention for Southerness. I suspect that it is little known because it is a little off the beaten track … about 20 miles west of Dumfries on the coast of the Solway Firth. It is wild and rugged and a great test.
Joe Whisnant
August 12, 2014 at 7:22 pm
I have played them all and I agree, they are all great courses. My favorite, Dornoch.
Jan Gronqvist
August 19, 2014 at 1:45 am
I have played many of The mentioned courses. Links courses are outstanding and if I have to picknick out three favourites it will be Royal County Down, Hillside (Southport, just north of Liverpool and Kingsbarns.
Alan Holland
August 20, 2014 at 8:59 am
I really enjoyed the following “hidden gems”:
St Enodoc, Cornwall
Trevose, Cornwall
Saunton (both East and West courses), Devon
Royal St David’s, Wales
Aberdovey, Wales
Nefyn, Wales
Porthmadog, Wales
Conwy, Wales
Royal Jersey, Channel Islands
All cracking courses and fun to play. Alternatives to all the usual, more well known links!
Rob Brown
December 30, 2014 at 5:00 pm
Connemara, Enniscrone and County Sligo (Rosses Point) Must be included on this list. I haven’t played Carne (Belmullet) but I have heard great things…
Dermot Murphy
January 20, 2015 at 9:45 am
I have played many of the courses mentioned in the list and by your correspondents, While not in the running for the Open as Ireland is Ireland, I’m amazed that there is no mention of one of the true gems of Links Golf – Waterville, Co Kerry. Spectacular and breath taking scenery compliments one of the greatest, toughest and natural links courses in the World .
Rob Bernstein
July 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm
Thorpeness
Burnham & Berrow
Aldburgh
Mike Pierce
July 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm
Returned from my first trip to Ireland for golf, played LaHinch, Doonbeg,
Ballybunion, Kilarney Fish and Golf Club, Tralee and Old Head. Maybe it had something to do with the weather which was absolutely perfect but Old Head to me was far and away the most visually spectacular course I have ever played or for that matter seen. It was truly unbelievable. I also think Doonbeg is very underrated and with a bit more seasoning will be truly wonderful, I did love it and it can be a very stern test if the wind is not favorable. Loved them all and am anxious to return to check a few more off the bucket list to play.
peter farrell
July 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm
How can you pass on ARDGLASS GOLF LINKS. Just 20 minutes from Royal County Down, 18 holes on the water and one of the greatest opening holes in golf. The clubhouse, a former castle, was built in 1405. Don’t miss this absolute beauty.
Peter T
July 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm
great list! two friends and I went over in 1972 and played 42 rounds in 28 days on 34 different courses- all in for flights, golf, food, lodging…..$1500. Played all of the Open courses except St Georges, which wasn’t in the rotation then.
Went to Ireland a couple off years ago, focusing on links courses, and on a budget. Most of the courses mentioned by you cost an arm, leg and first-born child. We went “on the cheap”, and loved the 36 at Ballyliffin, Castlerock (semi-links), Portmarnock Links course (under $100 and fabulous), and a favorite of all of us, Ardglass (near Belfast), which is on the water, but not really a links course.
We played a couple of funky little links courses that were fun, cheap and challenging – Layton and Bettystown and County Louth.
There are hidden gems everywhere!
Scott Yard
July 18, 2017 at 2:36 pm
Just returned from first trip to Scotland after three trips to Ireland. Loved Kingsbarns. Prestwick a bit too quirky, especially the back nine. Troon was a joy and much better than the Old Course. “Carnasty” was indeed nasty (in 9 pot bunkers). Ireland favorites are Ballyliffen, Waterville, Llahinch and RCD. Hope to get back to Ireland to play Carne, Inniscrone, and Roses Point again. Love the Northern Ireland swing and the farming B&B s.
Brian Martin
July 18, 2017 at 3:36 pm
Kingsbarns, I think, is overrated, especially for the price paid to play. While certainly tournament-caliber, I am not sure up to Open standards.
Cruden Bay – absolutely a gem – though again I’m not sure Open caliber a tremendous play and super-friendly club to visit – highly receommend.
Dornoch – my #3 all-timer. Just love it, it’s location and it’s layout just befit an Open IMO.
Lahinch – my all time #2 but not eligible as in the Republic – winner winner.
County Down – my all time fav and #1. if you have not been, put it on your bucket list. Forget Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Augusta…this is truly a stern yet fair test of golf in some of the most beautiful settings you’re likely to find. I’ve played it 2x and can not wait to go back.
Doc McBride
July 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm
In 1996 I went to Ireland for 2 weeks with my two boys (Tim,33 & Pat,32). We played 18 rounds of golf in 12 days: Connamara; Carne & Rosses Pt; Just loved Carne. It was about a year old; Royal Portrush; Royal County Down (36 holes) could not just play it once; Portmarnock; Druids Glen & European Club; Tralee (a fun course, great back 9); ballybunyon Old & New (old much better); Waterville & Killarney loved Waterville); Lahinch (loved this one). Would have played Old Head, but didn’t know anything about it. Just opened. Royal Portrush our #1 pick. We left home a father and 2 sons and came home 3 brothers. It was awesome.
Murray Newham
July 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm
Saunton in north Devon. 36 holes of pure links heaven …. I love the Scottish links, but if you’re looking for something different & special, try it.
Chris Kirby
July 18, 2017 at 5:32 pm
Gosh, have played all 8 and every single one mentioned by others, including Cabot Links (fab!) with exception of Dunbar and Tain. I did complete all Top 100 in British Isles in 2009. I think you nailed it in UK – as for commentary, County Down is tops, North Berwick and Western Gailes the best ‘gems’, Rye doesn’t cut it (despite four superb par-3s), Dundonald may be up for review after the Scottish Open, and two ‘fun’ links not mentioned are Nefyn & District for spectacular scenery and Pennard for the ‘purity’ of the Links experience, like Brora in that regard.
Robert Thomas
July 18, 2017 at 6:29 pm
You should also consider Southerness and Silloth – both on the Solway.
Mike Jackson
July 18, 2017 at 6:41 pm
A vote for Hillside.
For great fun and a spectacular setting Nefyn is fantastic, but no where near the conditioning as an open alternative.
Peter Deem
July 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm
Anyone play a course in Scotland called Ladybank? A friend recommended it.
I played Carnoustie and St Andrews a number of years ago and it’s nice to have them on my list of have dones.
Trying to plan a trip to Ireland/Scotland next year. All your suggestions are great and it looks like I need to spend a couple of months to get them all in.
Wrdag
July 18, 2017 at 6:58 pm
Can’t believe I read that many comments and a true links gem was never mentioned once…Machrihanish.
Links golf at it’s best and the best opening tee shot in the entire UK right over a public beach.
Royal Dornoch is my favorite course in the world and Cruden Bay not far behind.
Portmarnock deserves more love. Carne needs some cash and a tad more care but it’s an amazing track.
Trump’s work on Turnberry with the new ocean holes and overall upgrade of the course makes it one of the best in the world. Shocking that they have yet to give it a date for another Open.
Nina Davidson, Sydney Aus
July 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm
Love Don McBride’s comment! My husband has recently passed away – just before he got sick a few years ago we did amazing Scotland/Ireland golfing Mecca trip…. faves were, LaHinch, Ballybunion (old), Waterville & Castle Stuart, Turnberry (Ailsa) & 2 not mentioned but poss the best as we were the ONLY people on this pristine gorgeous course (& had to shut the gate behind us!) was Machrihanish Dunes. The other was Pitlochry in Scottish Highlands. I’ll be going back sometime to do unfinished ‘business’, Old Head + Nth Ireland & Royal Dornoch, Gullane & Nth Berwick
Nina Davidson, Sydney Aus
July 18, 2017 at 7:54 pm
Love Don McBride’s comment! My husband has recently passed away – just before he got sick a few years ago we did amazing Scotland/Ireland golfing Mecca trip…. faves were, LaHinch, Ballybunion (old), Waterville & Castle Stuart, Turnberry (Ailsa) & 2 not mentioned but poss the best as we were the ONLY people on this pristine gorgeous course (& had to shut the gate behind us!) was Machrihanish Dunes. The other was Pitlochry in Scottish Highlands (not Links but fantastic) I’ll be going back sometime to do unfinished ‘business’, Old Head + Nth Ireland & Royal Dornoch, Gullane & Nth Berwick
Hugh Grant
July 19, 2017 at 5:33 am
Machrihanish has to be experienced . 30 mins from Glasgow (inexpensive flight/package)-quintessential wild Scottish links on the edge of the world . Next stop Montauk . .Old Tom may have got the idea for the short 4th from the 10th at Pine Valley .. or maybe it was the other way round and at least there’s sand in the front bunker !
You can’t build, buy or design charm but it can be found readily at Elie , North Berwick , Shiskine (where’s that ?)and always always at Western Gailles .
Brendan
July 19, 2017 at 6:07 am
I considered playing Kingsbarns but the 400 quid green fee rather put me off. That 400 quid (500 dollars) would pay a considerable chunk of the annual membership fee in a lot of links clubs in Ireland and ALL of the fee in my club (a publicly owned links course) For those with deep pockets by all means play the likes of Kingsbarns and Doonbeg, and enjoy them! But for the rest of us there are plenty of excellent courses you can play for under 50 euro and many more in the 80-100 euro bracket. Dooks, Carne, Ballyconeely (Connemara) Enniscrone, St Annes (right in the centre of Dublin City) Baltray, Bettystown, the Island and many, many more. As for the name of my club, well that will have to remain a secret, don’t want the place over-run with bargain seeking Yanks!