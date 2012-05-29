What Nobody Ever Tells You about Golf Vacations in the UK and Ireland

Do you remember your first golf trip “across the pond?”
Do you also remember “discovering” some things you wish you would have known in advance?
I certainly do, and to this day, I’m convinced my buddies purposely left out these small but important details…
Jet Lag
During your overnight flight, you’re going to get little sleep but lots of alcohol, so when you step off the plane early the next morning, your every instinct will be to put your head in a bed.
Advice I’d give a first timer: Don’t do it. Instead, take the latest flight you can and do whatever possible to sleep on the plane. But even if you can’t, just land then go play golf. The faster you get on local time, the better.
Rental Cars
Again, while sleep deprived and bleary eyed, you’ll be expected to drive a stick-shift vehicle on the opposite side of the road (while sitting on the right-hand side and operating the stick with your left hand). Oh, and if you’re head isn’t mixed up enough, you’ll immediately come to a traffic circle, or “roundabout.”
Advice I’d give a first timer: Request an automatic transmission. And, get a mini van or pack light. The rental cars tend to be quite small for groups with golf clubs.
Practice Facilities
OK, so you’re less than alert and ready for golf, but it’s nothing a few range balls can’t fix. Well, that’s a problem, too. While there are a few exceptions, you’re generally not going to find a practice range (or a conveniently located one) at the great, classic links courses in the UK and Ireland.
Advice I’d give a first timer: Do some light stretching before you tee off and concentrate on just keeping your ball out of trouble for the first few holes.
Halfway Houses
Likewise, most of these great golf courses were designed to play nine holes out (away from the clubhouse), nine holes in and assumed all nourishment could be carried in a flask.
Advice I’d give a first timer: If you’re going to want anything to eat or drink while on the golf course, put it in your golf bag before you tee off.
Golf Carts
You’ve probably heard that golf carts aren’t widely used over there, but you may not realize just how hard they are to come by. Most golf courses will only provide a golf cart if you have a doctor’s note stating you need one for medical reasons. Some courses, like Ballybunion’s Old course, do not allow carts for any reason. Most locals simply carry their own bags, or pull/push them on a “trolley.”
Advice I’d give a first timer: Take caddies, but also take note: you must often arrange for them in advance. It’s not like here where you can just show up and say, “I’d like a caddie.” Over there, you’re often playing at private clubs and the caddies are usually members who need some lead time.
Weather
This is another one we’ve all heard about, but it’s probably not emphasized enough.
Advice I’d give a first timer: You really do need to be prepared for all kinds of weather — wind, rain, and cold — at almost any time of year. While it cuts against “packing light,” bringing two pairs of waterproof golf shoes might be the smartest move you’ll ever make. Also, leave the umbrella at home — it won’t do you much good and will just tie up your hands. Again, in addition to offering tons of local knowledge and colorful stories, this (helping out in bad weather) is where caddies can be invaluable.
Those are some things I had to learn the hard way.
What about you?
If you had a friend who was taking their first golf trip to the UK or Ireland, what advice would you give them?
kerk farrell
May 29, 2012 at 2:03 pm
Irish golf advice: Learn how to hit it low into the wind. For the month before, do a lot of walking. Try the soups at the clubhouse, especially the seafood chowder. The Salmon is always great!
dave eidman
May 29, 2012 at 2:15 pm
here are a few more tips from someone who’s been to ireland on several golf trips:
1. if you are driving yourself (i highly recommend hiring a driver), leave plenty of travel–don’t go by mileage. and. do not show up late for your tee time.
2. be prepared to play golf in any kind of weather, including a steady, heavy downpour. unless there is lightning, you are playing.
3. don’t try to stay dry in the rain. just stay warm. wear rain gloves. wear a bucket hat. your grips will not stay dry- trust me.
4. keep in mind that in the summer months, you can easily get in 18 with a 3:30 tee time. it adds the option of sleeping in one morning, or, dare i say, get in a wee bit of sightseeing before teeing it up.
5. lastly, trust your caddie at all times. they’ve seen it all. when they tell you to hit the 5- iron, leave the 7 in the bag. hit the 5 with all you got.
enjoy. ireland is the absolute kingdom of golf. play all the links courses you can.
and don’t forget the guiness.
cheers.
Doug Roberts
May 29, 2012 at 2:16 pm
Usually an overnight flight with early arrival. Stay up till normal sleep time. You’ll drop but adjust quickly. More and more Irish clubs are bringing in golf carts for the masses. So plan accordingly if wanting to play more than 18 a day and you’re not a sprite young lad. Afternoon at a Cart friendly place can be a blessing.
Steve
May 29, 2012 at 2:16 pm
one tip is be ready to be flexible in case your clubs do not make it to your destination at the same time as you.
I have seen many a golfer in the airport hoping to see his/her clubs only to find the clubs did not make the connection. Golfers can very frustrated with this situation but the best advice is don’t take it out on the airline staff (there is nothing they can do and frankly they don’t care very much either as most of the baggage people don’t even work for the airline you just flew in on) just fill in the forms as quickly as possible then get on the road to wherever it is you are going and try to beg steal or borrow some clubs. Do not be persuaded that the clubs will appear on the next flight and wait in the airport for them. It is likely your clubs will not make it and you just wasted another 3 hours in the airport.
Remember it is a vacation and you are there to have fun – so go find clubs and enjoy. One of the best round I ever had was with a set of clubs borrowed from the local Pro and a pair of borrowed shoes. Expectations went way down and performances soared !
One last tip don’t forget sunscreen – it does occasionally shine there. We went to Ireland in April one year and took lots of wet weather gear and two pairs of the best waterproof golf shoes only for it to be 80 degrees and we all got burned – we looked like Brits in Orlando FL
charles espy
May 29, 2012 at 2:17 pm
RE: Golf Carts..You are not going to have access to a powered golf cart..period. Mentally, get that out of your mind well before you go.. Instead, start walking 2-3 months before your trip, starting out 1-2 miles a day. Work up to 3-5 miles most days, preferably on grass, carrying a few clubs & hitting some shots along the way.. If you do the math, the courses are 6200-6500 yards & add another 1000 yards from green to next tee..That’s 4-5 miles every day even if you only play 18..
Next–on the course, leave every other club in your hotel, regardless of whether you carry or pull a “trolley”..You won’t regret the drop in weight..Have a great time..
Dave Mabee
May 29, 2012 at 2:18 pm
Even better than asking for standard transmission rental vehicles, arrange to have a driver pick you up each day. It won’t cost much more than rental cars and it’s stress free.
John Madden
May 29, 2012 at 2:21 pm
I can’t agree more about curing jet lag. There’s nothing like fresh sea air to settle you in.
Other advice
From what I can tell, UK and Ireland don’t use slope as a measurement of golf course difficulty. Only as ‘scratch score’ e.g. 72. As a result, you won’t be able to use your scores toward your USGA handicap since there is no slope on the card.
* I like to wear a jacket and tie to the club. Everyone seems much more hospitable and welcoming when they see you are ‘properly dressed’.
* I stayed in the Dormy House when I played Royal Lytham and St. Annes. Very nice accommodations at a very reasonable price. Other clubs like Royal St. Georges have them as well.
* I love the long days in the UK/Ireland in the summer. I once played two British Open courses (2.5 hours by drive apart) in the same day. Played Royal Lytham in the morning and Royal Liverpool in the afternoon/evening.
* Take a caddy.
Tom Clifford
May 29, 2012 at 2:30 pm
Invest in a pair of Foot Joy rain gloves. I don’t know how the technology works, but the club will stay in your hands.
In addition…buy the HIGHEST quality gore-tex rain suit you can find…you will not be dissapointed. ZR is a great brand.
Super sdvice on the umbrella….leave it at home,
Best,
T
Bob Ludgate
May 29, 2012 at 2:43 pm
Re: Pace of Play
I have traveled in Ireland two dozen times, usually with my non-golfing wife. Often i have been paired with universally friendly Irishmen– but they do not dawdle on the golf course. If playing with them be prepared to hit promptly, in turn, and pick up your ball in you find you are dragging behind your group. Don’t expect them to be pleased if you stop for photo’s twice on every hole. If you behave as a proper guest, you can expect they will be grand hosts. The best part of the round might be the convivial conversation at the bar in the end.
Walker Merryman
May 29, 2012 at 3:06 pm
1) Avoid alcohol and caffein on the flight over. Your body will adjust to the time zone change much quicker if you do.
2) Always get a van with a driver. This is particularly crucial in Ireland. You will always find your hotel and will never be late for your tee time. He also will have great suggestions for good pub food. The only time we struck out at dinner was the one night we decided to go it on our own.
3) I always wear my rain suit (Gortex) as a matter of course no matter what the forecast. Links courses, by their very nature, are next to the sea and even if it’s not raining the wind can be fierce. On an inland course in Scotland one April we even ran into hail.
4) Use a tour operator based in your country of choice. There are lots of good ones in Ireland and Scotland. If you can go in April, May, September or October you will likely pay less and the weather isn’t much different, particularly in Scotland. Tour operators will know what days of the week guests are welcome and what renovation work is being done on courses.
5) Power golf carts (“buggies”) are more widely available than you might think, especially if you have a doctor’s letter affirming your need. I’ve even gotten one on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
6) U.S. credit cards and some debit cards are infamous for horrendous fees on foreign purchases. Sign up for a card that doesn’t. Use an ATM at your arrival airport to get as much cash as your account allows you to withdraw. If you use a credit card that levies high fees, pay cash for as much as possible.
7) Irish and UK caddies love Americans because we usually tip well. Sometimes we tip too lavishly. Caddies will bypass golfers from European countries that do not have a culture of tipping in favor of us Yanks.
alrango
May 29, 2012 at 3:07 pm
Although my latest trip was to north Wales, I am happy to report that all the courses had power riding carts available. You just need to confirm that you will need one ahead of time and they will have it. I asked about this and apparently most courses are moving in the direction of having more carts. I too prefer a caddie, but the carts work just fine.
jim ryan
May 29, 2012 at 3:13 pm
make arrangements to have a small van which can accomodate your group and a driver who is familar with courses and the better dining establishments. You will be typically on the road between 1 and 2 hours per day and after a long day no one will be able to enjoy the companionship of their fellow golfers and friends to the max. Depending on the ages of the group there may be some golfers who cannot handle playing everyday, getting up at the crack of dawn,driving to a destination, playing and enjoying their round of golf, driving back to a hotel and doing it for 5 -6 days in arow. Let the driver fill in with those who need a rest day. All the starters will know the driver and will treat your group royally. Old Head, Ballybunnion, Tralee, Donbeg, Killarney, and Waterville and others will be challenging enough. Enjoying the experience, the fellowship of your group and the locals will enhance that experience. Stay a few nights at Drummoland Castle to make it extra special.
Mike Jacobsen
May 29, 2012 at 3:53 pm
I’ve found that it is best to wait one day before getting behind the wheel in Ireland. Let the jet lag wear off a bit. Also, in the Ring of Kerry area (Waterville, etc.) I’ve found that driving early in the AM is the best way to go. A tour bus coming the other way in that part of Ireland is a real challenge. However, the folks around Ballybunion are familiar with North Americans cracking up rental cars. Have a safe trip!
ralph
May 29, 2012 at 4:18 pm
I just came back from six days in Ireland today. I can’t emphasize enough that the weather can be very unpredictable, sometimes in good ways. Before we left, the weather forecast was for highs in the low 60s and cloudy with showers likely all week. We only saw some isolated sprinkles on one day, with temperatures in the 70s. So don’t count on the weather following the forecasts. But I don’t entirely agree about renting an automatic. If you frequently drive a stick, it can be relatively easy to adjust to driving oppositely, with the travel direction, shifter, and steering being on the opposite sides. Just take it easy for the first day. Automatics can be much more expensive than a stick. I just got a quote from Hertz for renting at Shannon for a week – €160 for a standard VW Golf, €561 for an automatic Mazda 3. If €500+ is in your budget, you could get a manual BMW 320 for the week, or a manual Audi A4 for €100 less, and have some fun.
ralph
May 29, 2012 at 4:25 pm
A GPS is essential if you’re going to be doing much driving. I bought one before I left, along with current maps of Europe on a plug-in card, and it was extremely helpful. We never got lost, and didn’t have to worry about reading the signs at each roundabout to make sure we were taking the correct exit. You can rent one from Hertz, but they’re about $100 for the week, so buying one can be a good choice, especially if you travel at least semi-frequently.
Doug Harris
May 29, 2012 at 4:58 pm
If using a hired driver and minibus for a group, plan the courses and drive distance well as they are ‘on the clock’ for only 8-9 hours per day…..so if it’s a long drive to/from a course and with playing time, you might return to a hotel and not be able to get a ride to a restaurant.
For their ‘pull carts’ or ‘trolleys’, bring a bungy or elastic cord to hold the bag to the cart as they dislodge easily in the hilly dunes.
Buy a quality bag rainhood cover. Golf Magazine rated the ‘Seaforth’ covers as the best………and bring a good camera.
Buy a rainhat there as they have good supplies and designs and, if with a club logo, the hat is a super and functional souvenir.
J F Gipson
May 29, 2012 at 5:35 pm
Arrange tee times in advance either on line or through a company that specializes in travel for golf. They can offer good alternatives if necessary to fit your itinerary. The various clubs have local events and tournaments. Certain clubs may have their requirements for guests to consider: evidence of membership in a ‘bonafide private club’ elsewhere, strict dress codes, added fee structures, restricted parts of the clubhouse, etc. A cooperative guest is a welcome guest. However, most are very accommodating and love having visitors from outside the country.
Playing the different types of courses in less than ideal weather conditions can be frustrating if you expect to play to your usual handicap. Putting aside such expectations play the ball down and enjoy the links experience as an adventure.
Jerry Amundson
May 30, 2012 at 4:11 am
Sitting in Heathrow waiting for flight home, played 11 rounds the last 10 days,
Had no rain, only wind. Remember a power adapter. Bring your own balls and tees. Respect their dress codes, if playing Portmornock Golf Club and wearing shorts bring your own white socks that are 2″ above top of shoes or pay 10 euro’s for a pair. No hats, golf shoes, runners, shorts allowed in lounge
Murray
May 30, 2012 at 4:25 am
Some useful tips here!
I would just add that when planning your trip to Ireland, bear in mind that average speed is about 40 mph and allow for getting stuck behind tractors and herds of cattle on the moooo-ve (sorry, couldn’t resist it).
Enjoy my homeland, but remember despite what the ads tell you, too much Guinness isn’t good for you!
Don Callander
May 30, 2012 at 5:39 am
I have been lucky enough to play golf in Ireland and Scotland a few times and I agree with nearly everything that has been posted before me.
One thing that is also worth contemplating is that you don’t always have to play stroke. There are so many different formats to play, why don’t you experiment with a few of them?
Over the years we have played single stroke, par, stableford, as well as best ball of each, and then best ball (with the second ball to count, to keep everyone in on the game), and also 2/3/4 ball Ambrose teams against each other (which, I think the Americans call a scramble).
Almost without a doubt, the wackier the format, the more fun we had, and isn’t that what it’s all about?
Fran
May 30, 2012 at 9:23 am
Hire a driver! If your not used to Irish roadways it’s a white knuckle experience. Besides roads just big enough for your car you’ll encounter combines traveling from farm to farm (they usually turn off the road after a few hundred yards) and tour buses that don’t seem to come equipped with brakes. There are roundabouts of varying sizes and and a complete lack of street signs. We played a combination of Northern ireland and the Republic Of Ireland. The tour company we used declined to tell us that we would spend virtually every free hour driving and asking for directions instead of enjoying the sights and locals in the pubs. Take a day off from golf too to enjoy the country, sightsee and just relax, you’ll enjoy your next round relaxed and rejuvenated. Most of all, have fun!
Steve Pearsohn
May 30, 2012 at 11:29 am
Putting on a pair of shorts and your rain pants every day saves a lot of room in your luggage and a lot of hassle on the golf course. Play match play and don’t worry about your score.Hire a driver.Take your cap off in the clubhouse.
Mike
May 30, 2012 at 2:32 pm
After well over 200 trips to Scotland, I can say I agree with everything except the jet lag. But in truth everyone’s body responds differently. This is what works for me. If you are on an overnight trip, try to get to sleep as soon as you can. Then when you arrive at your final destination, shut it down for an hour. You will be rewarded not only when you wake up but also at 10pm at the pub when the rest of your mates are starting to fall asleep.
Another recommendation I would make is this; forget driving. Hire a driver. One drink, one exhausting round or one roundabout might make you do something that you will regret. In many parts of Scotland where there is density of golf, taxis will do the trick. In Ireland, you need a driver.
My last recommendation is related to clothing. Any one day can serve you up an abundance of different weather. Wear layers and peel off or put on as conditions dictate. 2 pairs of waterproof (not resistant) shoes are a must as are rain gloves.
David Moe
June 12, 2012 at 9:49 pm
Just got home from 16 days in England. Have been to Ireland and Scotland 3 times each. First time in England and the golf is very good. Very understated but the best courses are available to everyone. Lots of driving on the twisted and narrow roads. Golf around London is quite expensive but very good. Smaller coastal courses in England and Wales are better value. Breakfasts included at B&B’s and lunch is cheap. Dinner is the only extra. No place like the Dunvegan Hotel in St. Andrews. Play all you can as tomorrow is promised to no one. It is great fun to talk to other golfers and see where they have been and where they have played.
Linda
July 11, 2013 at 6:50 am
can anyone tell me at which courses caddies are essential in Ireland.
We are two couples coming from New Zealand, and will be playing The Island,
Lahinch, Doonbeg, Ballybunion, Tralee and Waterville amongst others.
jim mossop
June 29, 2015 at 12:02 am
I just got back from playing 9 of the best courses in Scotland. My impression is that people do it to complete the bucket list. In reality the weather is often bad, the courses not that great and very expensive. You have to book the courses months ahead and there are huge cancellation penalties. I would spend you thousands of dollars playing Carmel, Arizona , Florida or Maui.
Lew Haines
February 24, 2016 at 12:28 pm
Read the comments and some good and some bad advise – my 2 cents – started Ireland/Scotland/England/Wales/adventure after age 65 and as a lone golfer most of the trip for a total of 16 trips – and am going this summer at age 85 – don’t be a wimp – rent a car with shift as it’s half the fun of the trip (only precaution – start your morning driving on the left and everything will be fine) – a single can play any known golf course constructed prior to 2010 by just walking on and talking nicely to pro/starter or secretary except Muirfield – and that includes St. Andrews. If you are over 75 you will have trouble renting car in Ireland but rent in UK and take ferry or rent in Belfast. If you are playing a less known course and if you are lucky enough to join a member/local be sure and buy the first beer and your day will be complete. Have fun.
Jim Geisling
May 9, 2016 at 4:43 pm
Only had one trip to Ireland, did nothing to prepare, but luckily I did just about everything that was recommended. Biggest one is getting off the plan and getting onto the course, The adrenaline will keep you going and you will sleep like a baby that night. Also did not get a stick shift. Wise decision
Butch Taylor
May 11, 2016 at 2:19 pm
In anticpation of the howling winds and driving rains, I took every piece of wool clothing that I own to Ireland. In nine days it never got below 80 degrees and hardly a breath of wind! I roasted! You never know what you will get. Most of the rooms we rented did not have airconditioning either – it was terribly hot. Be prepared. If you rent a car, parking is usually a problem near your pub or hotel. Even thought it may be bucket trip, a day off from golf is nice. Finding a place to smoke a cigar off the golf course is not easy. Courses are difficult, take lots of balls. Have fun! I did not intend to sound so negative, just trying to be helpful!
Rors
May 12, 2016 at 3:54 am
As a Brit reading this I can’t help but chuckle…. The disparity between both sides of the Atlantic approach to how golf should be played. Still the rather austere view of golf without comfort was best illustrated when I went to Uist with my father. A holiday of fishing and golf on an old Tommy Morris course sounded spectacular. My father’s only concern was the lack of trolleys not carts,given the size of his cart bag! Nonsense I declared, this is a course designed by the famous Tommy Morris so there will bound to be a club house,in fact we may even struggle to get on. Result: we pitch up. No club house and no trolleys just an honesty box for the £6 green fee. I’d like to think it was my supreme golf that beat my father that day but given the colour of his face on the 10th hole after lugging his huge bag over the uneven terrain of the first 9 I am inclined to think otherwise. It still remains my only victory over him. We always google the course beforehand to make sure there are trolleys at least which is a shame I think!
Bill Woods
September 2, 2017 at 10:56 pm
Walker Merriman is dead wrong about how to secure EUROS when u land.