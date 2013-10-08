Many of you heading to the UK and Ireland are confused about the rules regarding carts or “buggies” as they’re called.

I don’t blame you — we’ve all heard how carts are taboo over there, yet there are pockets of acceptance.

To clear this up, I created what I’m calling “The Ultimate Cart Chart.”

Now, I’m not suggesting you use a cart if you can walk some the greatest walking courses in the world.

I’m merely pointing out where they’re available if you want to mix it up or for those who would otherwise be physically unable to experience these awesome courses.

Indeed, most of the courses below will only provide a golf cart if you have a doctor’s/medical note stating you need one. Others, as you’ll see, do not allow carts for any reason.

Here are the courses that tend to be on people’s hit lists…

Golf Course Buggies/Carts Available? Cost Notes Ireland Ballybunion (Old) No n/a Available on Cashen Course for €35 Waterville Yes €40-€50 Buggy for same-day replay is €25 Doonbeg Yes , but must be accompanied by a caddie €85 + tip Fee includes buggy and caddie Old Head Yes €60 Can pair with forecaddie for €25 Tralee No, except for those with a medical certificate €50 Fee includes buggy and caddie The European Club Yes €40 Small fleet; advanced reservations recommended Lahinch (Old) No, except for those with a medical certificate n/a Extremely limited availabilty Northern Ireland Royal County Down No n/a Club claims “the terrain” doesn’t permit buggies Royal Portrush (Dunluce Links) No n/a Cell phones not permitted, either Scotland The Old Course

at St. Andrews No , except for those with a permanent disability and only from April to October Caddie Fee (£30-£45 + tip) Must be operated by an approved caddie The Caslte Course

at St. Andrews No , except for seniors or those with a medical certificate and only from April to October Caddie Fee (£30-£45 + tip) Must be operated by an approved caddie All Other Courses

at St. Andrews No , except for seniors or those with a medical certificate £25 Must be operated by an approved caddie Carnoustie No n/a n/a Muirfield No , except for those with a medical certificate £35 Users must sign a “Safety Policy Acknowledgement Form” Kingsbarns No , except for those with a medical certificate £50 Must be operated by an approved caddie Royal Troon No n/a n/a Turnberry

(Ailsa Course) No , except for those with a medical certificate £40 plus Caddie Fee (£40 + tip) Must be operated by an approved caddie England Royal Birkdale No , except for those with a medical certificate £20 Green fee includes soup and sandwich lunch Royal St. George’s No , except for those with a medical certificate £30 Visitor play M-F; maximum handicap: 18 men/women Royal Lytham & St. Annes No , except for those with a medical certificate £15 + caddie tip Must be driven by an approved caddie Royal Liverpool No , except for those with a medical certificate £30 Maximum handicap: 21/32 men/women Sunningdale (Old) No , except for those with a medical certificate £30 + caddie fee + tip Must be driven by an approved caddie

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s interesting that the top courses in Ireland tend to be a little more cart friendly than those in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.

That said, I’ve also know that “exceptions are made” almost everywhere…provided you have the right medical documentation and you submit a polite request months in advance of your visit.

What do you think of my chart? Should carts become more commonplace at UK and Ireland golf courses?

Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.