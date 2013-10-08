Many of you heading to the UK and Ireland are confused about the rules regarding carts or “buggies” as they’re called.
I don’t blame you — we’ve all heard how carts are taboo over there, yet there are pockets of acceptance.
To clear this up, I created what I’m calling “The Ultimate Cart Chart.”
Now, I’m not suggesting you use a cart if you can walk some the greatest walking courses in the world.
I’m merely pointing out where they’re available if you want to mix it up or for those who would otherwise be physically unable to experience these awesome courses.
Indeed, most of the courses below will only provide a golf cart if you have a doctor’s/medical note stating you need one. Others, as you’ll see, do not allow carts for any reason.
Here are the courses that tend to be on people’s hit lists…
|Golf Course
|Buggies/Carts Available?
|Cost
|Notes
|Ireland
|Ballybunion (Old)
|No
|n/a
|Available on Cashen Course for €35
|Waterville
|Yes
|€40-€50
|Buggy for same-day replay is €25
|Doonbeg
|Yes, but must be accompanied by a caddie
|€85 + tip
|Fee includes buggy and caddie
|Old Head
|Yes
|€60
|Can pair with forecaddie for €25
|Tralee
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|€50
|Fee includes buggy and caddie
|The European Club
|Yes
|€40
|Small fleet; advanced reservations recommended
|Lahinch (Old)
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|n/a
|Extremely limited availabilty
|Northern Ireland
|Royal County Down
|No
|n/a
|Club claims “the terrain” doesn’t permit buggies
|Royal Portrush (Dunluce Links)
|No
|n/a
|Cell phones not permitted, either
|Scotland
|The Old Course
at St. Andrews
|No, except for those with a permanent disability and only from April to October
|Caddie Fee (£30-£45 + tip)
|Must be operated by an approved caddie
|The Caslte Course
at St. Andrews
|No, except for seniors or those with a medical certificate and only from April to October
|Caddie Fee (£30-£45 + tip)
|Must be operated by an approved caddie
|All Other Courses
at St. Andrews
|No, except for seniors or those with a medical certificate
|£25
|Must be operated by an approved caddie
|Carnoustie
|No
|n/a
|n/a
|Muirfield
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£35
|Users must sign a “Safety Policy Acknowledgement Form”
|Kingsbarns
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£50
|Must be operated by an approved caddie
|Royal Troon
|No
|n/a
|n/a
|Turnberry
(Ailsa Course)
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£40 plus Caddie Fee (£40 + tip)
|Must be operated by an approved caddie
|England
|Royal Birkdale
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£20
|Green fee includes soup and sandwich lunch
|Royal St. George’s
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£30
|Visitor play M-F; maximum handicap: 18 men/women
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£15 + caddie tip
|Must be driven by an approved caddie
|Royal Liverpool
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£30
|Maximum handicap: 21/32 men/women
|Sunningdale (Old)
|No, except for those with a medical certificate
|£30 + caddie fee + tip
|Must be driven by an approved caddie
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s interesting that the top courses in Ireland tend to be a little more cart friendly than those in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.
That said, I’ve also know that “exceptions are made” almost everywhere…provided you have the right medical documentation and you submit a polite request months in advance of your visit.
What do you think of my chart? Should carts become more commonplace at UK and Ireland golf courses?
John Brown
October 8, 2013 at 2:49 pm
Planning a Scotland trip next year with my Dad who loves the game but definitely needs a cart — this chart will come in very handy. Thank you!!
Anonymous
October 8, 2013 at 2:51 pm
Nothing better than playing UK & Ireland courses with a caddie. Ban carts in the USA and get walking the course and enjoy the outdoors.
J Dilks
October 8, 2013 at 2:59 pm
How about a similar list of the top destinations in the US and Canada that WILL ALLOW, even better, encourage, walking. I am tired of trying to arrange vacations and not having this information easily available.
Roger
October 8, 2013 at 3:13 pm
As a Walking Member of the USGA, I applaud the courses in Scotland for continuing to prohibit carts, and am disappointed to learn that some in Ireland and Northern Ireland are relaxing their rules. Carts detract from the traditional golf experience, and the paved paths are unsightly eyesores that frequently interfere with play and scar what is meant to be a natural and green landscape. Do you have a similar list of US courses that limit or prohibit carts? If so, I would be interested in seeing the list… and playing the courses.
D Seth
October 8, 2013 at 3:36 pm
Non-medical carts are an abomination. And too often they serve as bars for young men who see golf as a drinking party.
JJ
October 8, 2013 at 3:41 pm
My wife is a disabled golfer and we found this chart EXTREMELY USEFUL. Many Thanks
L.B.
October 8, 2013 at 3:46 pm
Hola from Costa Rica. What constitutes a Senior Citizen?
Craig Better
October 8, 2013 at 3:49 pm
Pretty sure it’s the same as “retirement age” over there; 65 for men, 60 for women (but will be 65 for everyone starting in 2020).
TCS
October 8, 2013 at 4:15 pm
I’m a senior with bad knees. If you saw me walking on the first 4 holes or so, you’d say “what medical condition?” but after 9 or 10 holes and I’m barely crawling you’d understand. I need a cart to enjoy this great game for 18 holes. Believe me I’d like nothing better than to be able to walk the whole course. It’s good to see that medical conditions or being a senior are considered exceptions.
dep
October 8, 2013 at 4:16 pm
I played 7 courses in Scotland this summer, including St. Andrews Old and New and Carnoustie. I am 61 and had absolutely no problem walking the 7 courses. Walking is the only way to go. Of course they are fairly flat, and tees are closer to the greens than new courses here in the States. I prefer walking! I did not carry though. I used a caddy twice and trolleys (pull or push carts) the other 5 times.
Gary Slatter
October 8, 2013 at 4:41 pm
Carts are great for many people! In St. Andrews the Fairmont Devlin Course (AKA Kittocks Golf Club) and the Dukes Course have lots of carts (buggies) and are excellent courses. The Fairmont course plays along the seaside cliffs with excellent views, the Dukes is a superb design overlooking the town of St Andrews.
Golf is nice to experience walking, but many have difficulty so carts can extend their playing years, and from the prices noted obviously help the club’s coffer$.
Mike
October 8, 2013 at 5:30 pm
This chart is very helpful. I have not taken an overseas trip for the past few years to play golf because of the lack of carts. Since I am in my mid seventies I find it very difficult or darn near impossible to walk.
Rob Ahlschwede
October 8, 2013 at 5:59 pm
We in the States have “cancered” into European golf enough and the growing use of buggies should not be encouraged. Those who truly need carts for medical reasons, ok, but some courses just don’t suit buggies from a safety point of view–too compact and too much severe elevation change. I can think of many courses where a cart would hinder not help. As I age it worries me, but that is why I continue to work to keep my legs working as best I can.
Lex
October 8, 2013 at 6:27 pm
Gullane Scotland allows riding carts. It is a top-notch course, an Open qualifier site. From the top of Gullane Hill there is a fabulous view of the Firth and 6 championship courses, including Muirfield.
Fred Henning
October 8, 2013 at 9:24 pm
Just returned from playing two Dublin courses. Portmarnock (not the Championship course, and The Elm Park Golf & Sports Club.) No problem getting a cart (buggy) at either course. In fact, Elm Park thought I wanted a pull cart and mistakenly charged me for it, but then gave me the buggy at no additional cost. The Irish economy is hurting and these two courses went out of their way to be tourist-friendly. I don’t doubt this is the case in many parts of Ireland.
Keith
October 10, 2013 at 10:07 am
Going to Scotland and riding in a golf cart is just wrong. I understand that a lot of older folks can’t walk 18 holes but I can’t play wide receiver for the Chiefs either. And it’s highly unlikely that Katherine Heigl is going to Facebook me any time soon.
Life isn’t always fair. But there are thousands of courses where golf carts are readily available. Try those instead.
Randy Curran
October 10, 2013 at 11:46 am
I prefer to walk, but broke both my feet in Feb 2011. After 3 1/2 months in a wheel chair and a series of physio sessions, I was T-ing-off in Scotland with my group in June. I had a cart, with caddy, for every course, including the Old Course. I took my Doctor Rx and photocopied my picture (in a wheel chair with both legs in a cast) on the back of the Rx. This proved I wasn’t trying to fool anyone with a fake Rx. In Carnoustie they have no carts, but the wonderful course ranger actually gave me her cart for my round, and walked the course for the morning.
Can’t guarantee you will get this cooperation with every course, but contact the course ahead of time, and be clear why you need the cart. For the most part, I think every course just wants to make sure you really need it.
Bill S.
October 12, 2013 at 1:09 am
Craig, could you do a similar guide for snowbird destinations, showing courses that allow walking?
Dave B.
October 15, 2013 at 1:43 pm
As a 70 year old golfer who is a member of 5 American and 1 Scottish Golf Clubs I no longer have the knees or hips that allow me to walk an 18 hole course. Of course I ride when I can and avoid courses that do not allow buggies/carts. But what absolutely astonishes me is this vitriol from golfers who feel that all courses should be walking courses. In my clubs, a round of golf takes no longer than 3:45 – 4 hours and only 2:30 if only 2 of us are playing. So what difference does it make if I decide to ride? In fact if you were truly aware of the financial states of both American and Euro golf you would know that golfers are rapidly aging and younger plalers are not filling in behind us. In other words, the aged and infirm are going to be paying for all these beautiful golf courses and the young will be biking, fishing and eventually letting our golfing treasures go to seed. If you want to legislate buggies out of existence then you will eventually hurry the inevitability of golf’s demise.
Tim G.
July 16, 2015 at 2:34 pm
I am an avid golfer, playing 50-70 rounds between April-October at both private & public courses. At 61, after a lifetime of hard work, I have chronic back and hip issues, so I play with pain most of the time, but I certainly don’t want to give up the game, nor do I think golf should be as painful as work. So, is it fair that I be be excluded from playing historic or upscale courses, and for how long will they even last without the financial patronage of my demographic? I am not “permanently disabled” as many European courses require, so playing those courses is out of the question for me. While I agree that gas powered carts can be distracting in an otherwise pastoral setting, electric or battery powered carts are a discreetly silent way for me to play the same courses some of you “walking snobs” get to play. For the good of the game, you should stop looking for ways to prevent more players from enjoying golf and try to be a little more tolerant and accommodating towards those who are still willing to invest in the game.
Jill
July 17, 2015 at 10:13 pm
For all the walking snobs out there, shame on you. Not everyone can walk a course for whatever reason. The why is irrelevant. As a 6 handicapper (at age 65) who must ride to play, I hardly think I’m hurting anyone’s experience. Have the hackers who walk and tear up a course from lack of skill and poor golf etiquette considered how they’re impacting others’ experiences? Enjoy the game and get over yourselves.
Vic
October 17, 2015 at 8:58 am
Of course walking is the way to go if you can. But when you can’t, taking a cart is the only way the rest of us can play some of the most beautiful courses on the planet. I wouldn’t want to wish bad health on anyone but for those walkers complaining about carts, realize that we’d prefer to walk if we could. Have some empathy instead of being such insensitive pr!!!s!
Jackdaw
October 23, 2015 at 3:51 am
I am in my 70’s and have severe back problems which results in me having a Blue Badge. Have I got to stop playing because some of you think I should walk. As someone previously said the majority of golfers are older and the younger ones do not seem to be joining the clubs. We, the older generation, are keeping a lot of clubs going. Don’t knock it until you get to our age and see what you feel like then. I am also looking for any golf club in Scotland who have ride on buggies all year round as I can’t play between October and March which I would really like to do.
Linda Martin
January 24, 2016 at 3:55 am
How wonderful the game of golf is. I am not able to play golf without the use of a Buggy. I have a blue Badge also a written exemption letter from my specialists. I have a heart and lung problem and cannot walk very far without resting I get very short of breath.i am able to have a buggy at my Golf Club but the last few years Buggy Bans have come in frequently. Often I am still peirmitted to use a Buggy. When trolleys are banned I fully understand I then not able to have the use of a buggy.. But what I don’t agree with is when the ban is lifted and they only allow pull trolleys for everyone I am still not allowed a buggy. Surely ONE BUGGEY to approx. 25 pull trolleys isn’t fair play particularly when most of f the people using the pull trolleys have managed to walk 18 holes during the trolley ban. . Whereas I am still not able to play. I fully agree we all need to do our part to help look after our courses but this seems a bit one sided.Any VIEWS ? Linda.
Kieran McBrien - Australian/Irish/South African
July 7, 2016 at 5:57 pm
As someone who played many sports at the highest level, representing my country in one of them and who played off a low 4 handicap, but who has a neurological condition called hereditary spastic Paraplegia, which is gradually prohibiting my walking and usage of the lower body, I am astounded at the ignorance and arrogance of some viewers comments, to not wanting golf carts on golf courses, for their many respective reasons. I ask each of these people to think carefully if they were condemned, through either serious injury or herediatary genetics to a limited time to be able to play the wonderful game, only if they can use a golf cart, would their biggoted opinions be the same – pathetically sad I say.
Pete Hennessy, USA
July 20, 2017 at 10:06 pm
What a void of empathy and compassion I see in the words of those who would deny others the use of buggeys to play these great courses. Is that the spirit of golf? I think not.