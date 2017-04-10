We recently shared our favorite golf course logos from our travels, and we put the question to you: what are your favorites?

From GVI subscriber Justin T.: “It’s obviously from Augusta National but this particular logo is only sold in the Pro Shop and if you have a ticket to Berckman’s Place. I had a ticket to Berckman’s Place. Google it if you are not well versed on it. It’s incredible.”

From J.T.: “Nothing more iconic than the Merion GC wicher basket.”

From John M.: Salem Country Club, Peabody, Mass.

From Peter C.: Morris County Golf Club – Morris Township, N.J.

From Aidan B.: “I think Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Catoosa (Tulsa), Oklahoma has a very clever logo.“

From Dan D.: Indian Creek Country Club – Miami, Fla.

and Indian Hill Club – Winnetka, Ill.

From Joseph A.: Kapalua Resort – Lahaina (Maui), Hawaii

We’ll be posting more photos as they come in. Keep checking back to see some photos of your fellow Golf Vacation Insider readers’ favorite logoed golf course items.

Want to submit your own? Email us at editor@golfvacationinsider.com!