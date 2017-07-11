It’s no secret: Destination Kohler is one of our favorite places to stay and play golf in the world.

This special Wisconsin resort, home to two pairs of golf courses set 10 miles apart, is one of a few absolute bucket-list destinations for all people who consider themselves avid players and enthusiastic travelers.

There’s Whistling Straits, host of three PGA Championships and the future site of the 2020 Ryder Cup, and its fun companion Irish Course, draped along the shores of Lake Michigan…

There’s Blackwolf Run’s River Course and its sister Meadow Valleys layout, two stunning parkland tests with the Sheboygan River coming into play throughout the round…

These two sites comprise four highly-rated courses designed by the dean of modern golf course architecture, Pete Dye. Dye, whose golf course design career continues apace even into his tenth decade of life, answered the task of generating four individually memorable layouts here. Word has it that he is working on a fifth course, to debut at Kohler in the next few years.

So, it is well-established that Kohler is one of the world’s finest places to play golf.

But did you know…

…that it’s also one of the greatest settings in which to improve your game?

Just a few weeks ago, our friends at Revolution Golf, one of the leading resources for golfers looking to lower their scores, organized a three-day golf school for subscribers at Kohler, led by two of their premier instructors, Martin Chuck and Andrew Rice.

At Kohler, the duo had not one but two terrific practice facilities on which to guide attendees toward their best golf. Both Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits boast spacious practice facilities: large, double ended grass ranges; multiple putting greens and dedicated short-game areas where golfers can simulate shots they will face on the course.

If you missed out on the Revolution Golf school at Kohler, don’t worry: the resort is always a great place to both play and improve your golf, thanks to the Kohler Golf Academy and the Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop.

Kohler Golf Academy

A number of big golf resorts tout their own golf instruction facilities and programs, but in the entire American Midwest, there is just one facility that has earned the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Best in Golf Award: the Kohler Golf Academy.

The Academy is home to a certified team of instructors who work regularly with golfers of all skill levels, from beginners to avid recreational players to top amateurs and Tour pros. One tool at their disposal is the JC Video System, which provides deep insight into golfers’ swings and helps highlight ways to improve with the help of a sophisticated camera setup.

Private lessons are available, but one area where Kohler really shines is with its small-group golf schools, whose ratios never surpass four students to a teacher. This ensures each golfer gets considerable one-on-one instruction time.

These small-group sessions place a particular emphasis on ensuring golfers come away with personalized plans for building on what they learn at Kohler. That’s why each student gets to go home with a portfolio that includes printouts of their swing, a swing video and a workbook that contains drills and advice on how to make sure the things students learn will stick in their games and produce real, long-term improvement.

Kohler golf schools come in a variety of lengths and can be specialized. For example, if you’re keen on improving your performance on and around the greens, you can attend a Two-Day Short Game School, which includes eight hours of instruction focusing on your entire game inside 80 yards.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a One-Day “Power” Golf School if your main objective is to learn to hit the ball farther.

More intensive three- and four-day schools are available, and one-on-one lessons are always an option as well.

Kohler Swing Studio & Pro Shop

A little more than a year old and located at the Shops at Woodlake Kohler, the Kohler Swing Studio & Pro Shop is another amenity for golfers to enjoy at the resort. It houses two state-of-the-art aboutGolf simulators, on which visitors can play 60 different virtual courses, including simulated versions of the Irish and Whistlin Straits courses (Blackwolf Run’s River and Meadow Valleys layouts will be available soon) or play a number of golf-oriented arcade-style games with friends.

The simulators also have sophisticated launch monitor-type capabilities, and can be used for swing analysis as well. The space has been particularly popular with corporate groups as well.

Click here to learn more about the Kohler Golf Academy.

Click here to learn more about the Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop.