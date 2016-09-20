You probably heard the news a couple weeks ago.

It’s been more than a year since he last teed it up in competition, due to recovery from his second back surgery, but Tiger Woods will be making his return to competitive golf next month, at the Safeway Open, which kicks off the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

The event is being held at a public-accessible course: Silverado Resort’s North Course. It will be Tiger’s first time teeing it up there in Tour competition, but if history is any indication, expect him to have a good showing while he shakes the competitive rust off?

Why am I so confident he’ll play well? Judging by his track record, Tiger loves courses that are for all of us, not just the privileged few.

I’ll explain…

Of the 106 professional victories (including 14 majors and 79 PGA Tour wins) Tiger Woods has amassed over the course of his career, 61 have happened on courses that you can play. Given that so many top-level professional golf tournaments are played on private courses, Woods’ dominance at public and resort courses is particularly staggering.

Of the public-access courses where he has won, a handful stick out as places where he has won multiple times, and where particularly notable moments in his career have transpired.

This “Tiger Woods Golf Trail” spans the world. Here are the main stops:

Torrey Pines Golf Course – La Jolla, Calif.

If there’s one public golf course most closely associated with Woods’ storied career, it has to be Torrey Pines. Woods has won an insane eight professional events there, including in 2008, when he won both the Farmers Insurance Open early in the year and the U.S. Open in June, on one leg, in a playoff over Rocco Mediate. The South Course is the main site of the drama, but Woods would not have won so many Farmers Insurance Opens without taking care of business in his rounds on the shorter, sportier North Course, as well.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge – Orlando, Fla.

Bay Hill plays a close second-fiddle to Torrey Pines in Woods illustrious career, as he’s racked up seven Arnold Palmer Invitationals at the home of The King.

Poipu Bay Golf Course – Kauai, Hawaii

Torrey Pines and Bay Hill – as well as Muirfield Village and Firestone on the private side – get most of the recognition as key places in Woods career, but Poipu Bay has been good to him as well, as he’s won seven times there, all in past editions of the now-defunct Grand Slam of Golf, a four-man event that used to bring together the year’s four major champions. So yes, these were small-field wins in his prime, but a win’s a win, isn’t it?

Poipu Bay is situated on the southern coast of Kauai, known as Hawaii’s “Garden Isle.” The course is associated with the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa.

Cog Hill Golf & Country Club (No. 4 Course) – Lemont, Ill.

Cog Hill has faded somewhat from golf fans’ consciousness in recent years, as the Western Open, now known as the BMW Championship, has shifted away from the venerable Chicagoland public complex. But in his prime, Tiger Woods won here five times. You can play this bruiser of a course for $155.

Trump National Doral – Miami, Fla.

Woods tamed the Blue Monster four times from 2005 to 2013, before Donald Trump bought the resort and hired Gil Hanse to toughen the course back to its former fearsome glory. The bones of the course remain broadly unchanged, and who can forget the epic duel between Woods and Phil Mickelson there in 2005?

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Woods initially became a household name on the strength of his match play prowess, as he won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateurs, followed by three consecutive U.S. Amateurs, from 1991 to 1996. His individual match play record as a pro is excellent as well, as he won three match-play World Golf Championships at La Costa, in 1997, 2003 and 2004. Oddly enough, his most famous La Costa moment came in a non-winning year: the first round of the 2006 event, when opponent Stephen Ames proclaimed that anything can happen” against Woods, who was having ball-striking issues at that time. “Anything” did happen – Woods absolutely annihilated Ames, 9&8 (3:29 mark of the video above).

La Costa’s routing has changed somewhat in recent years, but Tiger fans would do well to spend time at this resort, now part of the Omni family.

TPC Harding Park – San Francisco, Calif.

Tiger Woods has only teed it up twice in his professional career at Harding Park, but both times have resulted in victories: in thrilling fashion over John Daly in the 2005 American Express Championship, and as a member of the victorious American Presidents Cup squad in 2009, when he went a perfect 5-0 in his matches. If Woods can get his groove back over the next couple years, circle the 2020 PGA Championship there as a potential Tiger-in-winter triumph.

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Sawgrass is something of an anomaly on this list, because despite having won three huge events there in his life – the 1995 U.S. Amateur and the 2001 and 2013 PLAYERS – his track record at the course is somewhat mixed. If anything, this makes the Pete Dye classic all the more intriguing as a course to experience and study for its associations with Woods.

The Grove – Hertfordshire, U.K.

The Grove is one of many courses on which Tiger Woods has won just once, but it belongs on this list because, like Harding Park, it is a place where Woods is batting 1.000. That win wasn’t so much a victory as a clinic – Woods shot 23-under par for four days and won by eight strokes over Ian Poulter and Adam Scott.

You probably won’t go quite that low, but The Grove’s Kyle Phillips-designed course is one of England’s best-regarded inland layouts, and the attendant resort is lovely.

TPC Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tiger never did win here, but you can probably tell from the video above why it deserves to be a stop on the Tiger Woods Golf Trail…

Have you played any of these courses? What did you think? Please read what others are saying or share your comments below!