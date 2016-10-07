About

Located amid the breathtaking mountains of West Virginia, The Greenbrier is a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort that has been welcoming guests from around the world since 1778. The natural mineral springs that drew our first guests over 235 years ago continue to lure visitors to our 11,000 acre luxury retreat today. With a guest list that includes 26 of our country’s 44 Presidents, America’s Resort has long been a favorite destination of royalty, celebrities and business leaders. Today, The Greenbrier invites a new generation to come out and play. Enjoy relaxing pastimes, start treasured traditions, or set out on an amazing adventure together. You’ll find endless vacation possibilities at The Greenbrier.

Awards/Recognition

Best Golf & Casino Resorts (Golf Vacation Insider, 2016)

10 Best Golf Resorts for a Group Getaway (USA Today, 2015)

The World’s Best Hotels (Travel + Leisure, 2015)

Best Courses You Can Play (Golfweek, 2015)

100 Greatest Public Golf Courses (Golf Digest, 2015)

What People are Saying

“Exceeded all of my expectations. I anticipated a historic, charming, visually appealing destination with excellent service and that’s what I experienced. I loved it and we will be back.”

–Susan Smith, Orlando, Fla.

Contact / Location

The Greenbrier

300 W. Main Street

White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

(855) 453-4858

greenbrier.com