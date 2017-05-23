Does the approaching summer make you think of the ol’ family road trip?

It sure does for me.

My family would make regular trips from our home in Connecticut down to the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.

We sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 95 in every state in between, and I’ve strained my eyes looking out the window for interesting sights as a way to pass the time.

I’ve even bugged my parents to pull over so I could collect a scorecard from a golf course or two along the way.

Which brings me to today’s tip….

If you’re heading out on a golf road trip this summer — with family, friends, or on your own — here are some courses to be aware of along the way.

They’re all 10 miles or less from an exit on some of America’s busiest North-South interstates:

I-95

Runs from: Houlton, Maine to Miami, Florida

Notable courses (north to south):

Maine

Town: Old Orchard Beach

Course: Dunegrass Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 5

Note: Dan Maples design with march views throughout

Rhode Island

Town: Richmond

Course: Meadow Brook Golf Course

Miles from I-95: 2

Note: Three-year-old Roger Rulewich course that measures 7,400 yards from the tips

Connecticut

Town: Groton

Course: Shennecossett Golf Course

Miles from I-95: 4

Note: Donald Ross-designed muni with great water views on the back nine

Delaware

Town: Wilmington

Course: White Clay Creek Country Club

Miles from I-95: 2

Note: Course ranked #4 in Delaware by Golfweek

Maryland

Town: Havre de Grace

Course: Bulle Rock Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 3

Note: Pete Dye gem has hosted multiple LPGA majors and happens to be for sale

Virginia

Town: Fredericksburg

Course: Cannon Ridge Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 6

Note: Deane Beman design was closed for a time but has been reopened to enthusiastic reviews

Town: Ruther Glen

Course: Mattaponi Springs Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 9

Note: Like Bulle Rock, a highly-regarded Mid-Atlantic course that is for sale

North Carolina

Town: Belmont Lake

Course: Belmont Lake Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 4

Note: 80-acre lake serves as final water hazard along the par-4 18th hole

Town: Lumberton

Course: Pine Crest Country Club

Miles from I-95:

Note: Website is golfcourseoni95.com, for goodness’ sakes!

South Carolina

Town: Florence

Course: Country Club of South Carolina

Miles from I-95: 4

Note: Well-regarded layout tends to be overshadowed by coastal courses

Town: Santee

Course: Santee Cooper Country Club

Miles from I-95: 2

Note: One of about a dozen solid, affordable courses in the area

Town: Hardeeville

Course: Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes

Miles from I-95: 4

Note: Tommy Fazio design has a 36-acre practice facility, in case you just want to stop off and hit a few balls

Georgia

Town: Shellman Bluff

Course: Sapelo Hammock Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 9

Note: Absolute hidden gem that we visited last year

Town: Waverly

Course: Golf Club at Sanctuary Cove

Miles from I-95: 1

Note: Davis Love III layout with old-school Seth Raynor-like features and shaping

Florida

Town: Fernandina Beach

Course: Golf Club at North Hampton

Miles from I-95: 8

Note: Arnold Palmer design known for big, undulating greens

Town: St. Augustine

Course: St John’s Golf & Country Club

Miles from I-95: 1

Note: Clyde Johnston course that regularly hosts Web.com Tour early-stage qualifying

Town: Port St. Lucie

Facility: PGA Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 2

Note: Four-course complex highlighted by a Pete Dye and two Tom Fazio courses

Town: Key Biscayne

Course: Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne

Miles from I-95: 7

Note: Scenic muni known for mangrove views

I-85

Runs from: Petersburg, Va. to Montgomery, Ala.

Notable courses (north to south):

North Carolina

Town: Durham

Course: Duke University Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 5

Note: One of the best college courses in the country

Town: Greensboro

Course: Grandover Resort & Conference Center

Miles from I-85: 2

Note: Two-course resort with a large hotel

Town: Lexington

Course: Lexington Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 3

Note: 2004 renovation was dubbed one of the best in the U.S.

Town: China Grove

Course: Warrior Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 8

Note: Semi-private course meanders around a 52-acre lake

Town: Crowder Mountain

Course: Crowders Mountain Golf Course

Miles from I-85: 2

Note: Claims 14th hole is “The Hardest Par 5 in the World”

South Carolina

Town: Duncan

Course: River Falls Plantation

Miles from I-85: 3

Note: Gary Player design located halfway between Spartanburg and Greenville

Town: Greenville

Course: The Preserve at Verdae Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 2

Note: Web.com Tour co-host course also has an on-site Embassy Suites

Georgia

Town: Royston

Course: Highland Walk Golf Course at Victoria Bryant State Park

Miles from I-85: 9

Note: Part of the underrated Georgia State Parks system of golf courses

Town: Braselton

Course: Château Élan Resort

Miles from I-85: 3

Note: Resort and winery in French style with two resort courses and one private course

Town: Fairburn

Course: Durham Lakes Golf and Country Club

Miles from I-85: 5

Note: Green fees at this course, built in 2005, max out at just $25

Alabama

Town: Lanett

Course: Point University Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 5

Note: Course was gifted to nearby NAIA university golf program and recently underwent a thorough upgrade

Town: Opelika

Course: Grand National Golf Club

Miles from I-85: 9

Note: 54-hole Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail outpost hosts PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship every July

I-55

Runs from: Junction of US-41 in Chicago, Ill.; to junction of I-10 in LaPlace, La.

Notable courses (north to south):

Illinois

Town: Lemont

Course: Cog Hill Golf & Country Club

Miles from I-55: 6

Note: Rees Jones-redesigned No. 4 “Dubsdread” Course was a long-time PGA Tour event host

Town: Romeoville

Course: Mistwood Golf Club

Miles from I-55: 3

Note: Ray Hearn-designed and redesigned course affects a links feel, with pot bunkers and open vistas

Town: Normal

Course: Weibring Golf Club

Miles from I-55: 2

Note: D.A. Weibring-renovated course is the home track for the Illinois State golf teams

Town: Springfield

Course: The Rail Golf Course

Miles from I-55: 3

Note: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed course typifies RTJ’s style, with large greens and extensive bunkering

Arkansas

Town: Blytheville

Course: Thunder Bayou Golf Links

Miles from I-55: 5

Note: Municipal course has been considered among the top public layouts in the state in recent years

Mississippi

Town: Flowood

Course: The Refuge Golf Course

Miles from I-55: 6

Note: Course was carved and build from wetlands, and is dotted with ponds and lakes

Town: McComb

Course: Quail Hollow Golf Course

Miles from I-55: 1

Note: Arthur Hills-designed course is part of the Percy Quin State Park

Louisiana

Town: LaPlace

Course: Riverlands Country Club

Miles from I-55: 4

Note: Semi-private club whose course plays over and around 10 tidal ponds

I-15

Runs from: Sweet Grass, Mont.; to junction of I-8 in San Diego, Calif.

Notable courses (north to south):

Montana

Town: Helena

Course: Bill Roberts Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 2

Note: Course dates back to 1925, and in 1927 Charles Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis on a fairway

Idaho

Town: Idaho Falls

Course: Sage Lakes Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 5

Note: Par-70 course features six par threes

Utah

Town: Brigham City

Course: Eagle Mountain Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 3

Note: Pleasant parkland course with scenic views of the surrounding mountains

Town: Bountiful

Course: Bountiful Ridge Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 3

Note: Course offers scenic views of the city of Bountiful from on high

Town: Riverton

Course: Riverbend Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 3

Note: Muni that plays along the banks fo the Jordan River and is known as one of the best public layouts in Utah

Town: Provo

Course: East Bay Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 1

Note: Public facility also sports a par-3 course and will host the 2020 Utah Amateur

Town: Washington

Course: Coral Canyon Golf Course

Miles from I-15: 1

Note: Desert-style course offers splendid views of nearby Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park

Nevada

Town: Mesquite

Course: Wolf Creek Golf Club

Miles from I-15: 2

Note: This course put Mesquite on the golf map and even inspires to make a special trip out from Las Vegas

California

Town: Nipton

Course: Primm Valley Golf Club

Miles from I-15: 1

Note: Two Fazio courses that compare favorably to anything nearer the Las Vegas Strip

Town: Rancho Cucamonga

Course: Sierra Lakes Golf Club

Miles from I-15: 2

Note: Ted Robinson-designed course opened in 2000 with a tough par-4 fifth hole known as “The Monster”

Town: Mira Loma

Course: Goose Creek Golf Club

Miles from I-15: 2

Note: Brian Curley-designed course has three holes with centerline bunkers that split their respective fairways

Town: Temecula

Course: Journey at Pechanga

Miles from I-15: 3

Note: Arthur Hills/Steve Forrest course and adjacent casino resort appear on our inaugural list of “The Best Golf and Casino Resorts”

I-5

Runs from: Canada/U.S. border in Blaine, Wash.; to US/Mexico border at San Ysidro, Calif.

Notable courses (north to south):

Washington

Town: Blaine

Course: Loomis Trail Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: This course which has a companion, Semiahmoo, is ranked #5 in Washington by Golfweek

Town: Tukwila

Course: Foster Golf Links

Miles from I-5: 1

Note: Course owned by the City of Tukwila was revitalized in 2004 and plays alongside and over the Duwamish River

Town: University Place

Course: Chambers Bay Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 6

Note: 2015 U.S. Open host is one of the most striking and controversial courses in the Pacific Northwest

Oregon

Town: Portland

Course: Heron Lakes Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: Facility is home to two Robert Trent Jones II courses

Town: Creswell

Course: Emerald Valley Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: Layout along the Willamette River was named “Golf Course of the Year” by the Oregon Golf Association for 2004

Town: Myrtle Creek

Course: Cougar Canyon Golf Course

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: Course is especially beloved of passers-through who praise the value and condition of the greens in particular

Town: Medford

Course: Centennial Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 1

Note: Course opened in 2006 and was designed by John Fought with a particular focus on emulating Golden Age architects like Ross and Tillinghast

California

Town: Mt. Shasta

Course: Mt. Shasta Resort

Miles from I-5: 3

Note: Jim Summers/Sandy Tatum design measures just over 6,000 yards but can play sneaky-tough with three par fours over 400 yards

Town: Corning

Course: Rolling Hills Casino

Miles from I-5: 1

Note: Open, fun course formerly known as Sevillano is part of a casino resort featured on our recent “The Best Golf and Casino Resorts” list

Town: Sacramento

Course: Teal Bend Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 8

Note: Brad Bell design enjoys a secluded setting just west of the Sacramento Airport

Town: Burbank

Course: DeBell Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 3

Note: William F. Bell course that is only 5,600 yards from the tips, but plays to a surprisingly high rating of 68.9

Town: Irvine

Course: Oak Creek Golf Club

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: Well-maintained Tom Fazio design where regular green fees top out at $180, but twilight rates are half of that

Town: Oceanside

Course: Goat Hill Park

Miles from I-5: 1

Note: Short, quirky and fun par-65 was recently bought by fashion designer John Ashworth and remade into a community-oriented facility

Town: La Jolla

Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course

Miles from I-5: 2

Note: U.S. Open and Farmers Insurance Open host venue is home to two courses that overlook the Pacific Ocean

Stay tuned for a follow-up on courses along America’s main east-west Interstates: I-90, I-80, I-40 and I-10.

In the meantime, do you have any golf road trip course nominations that you’ve played on your travels? Please share them with us and your fellow readers below!