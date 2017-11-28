48 Professional Golf Courses You Can Play

We get emails from subscribers all the time, telling us how much more fun it is to watch a professional golf tournament on TV at a course they’ve played.

Not only is it an extra thrill to see a course I know on TV, but when I get to play a course that has hosted televised golf before, I always find myself thinking about shots I’ve seen over the years from that course’s particular tournament.

Two of my golf highlights for 2017 were my rounds at Erin Hills and Chambers Bay, two recent U.S. Open hosts, in the space of about a month this summer. At Erin Hills, my caddie showed me the very spot where Justin Thomas hit an incredible 3-wood up the par-5 18th, setting up an eagle en route to his third-round 63. The shot was impressive on TV, but seeing exactly what he faced when executing the shot under major championship pressure was mind-blowing.

And at Chambers Bay, I marveled at the amount of slope on the 16th green where Jordan Spieth holed a crucial birdie putt on Sunday of the 2015 U.S. Open. Even with nothing on the line, that was a ridiculously hard putt. But on U.S. Open Sunday, it was a colossal effort to pull off.

Both experiences were special to me because they made me feel like I was part of the greater history of the game.

So in light of that feeling, I wanted to give you a one-stop guide to all the public-accessible and resort courses you’ve seen and are going to see on TV over the upcoming golf seasons for the three major U.S.-based tours: the PGA Tour, the Champions Tour and the LPGA Tour.

If you’re a fan of professional golf courses like we are here at Golf Vacation Insider, you’re going to love this list:

PGA Tour (2017-18 season)

COURSE: Silverado Resort (North Course) – Napa, Calif.

EVENT: Safeway Open

DATES: Oct. 5-8, 2017

NOTES: A relative newcomer to the Tour schedule, the North Course represents the sterner test of the recently renovated Silverado’s two 18s, both of which managed to escape the horrific wildfires that ravaged the Wine Country shortly after the Tour pulled up stakes for the year.

El Camaleon Golf Club – Playa del Carmen, Mexico

OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Nov. 9-12, 2017

This Greg Norman design, hewn out of coastal jungle, has been the site of some intense finishes in its short tenure on the PGA Tour schedule.

Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course, Plantation Course)

The RSM Classic

Nov. 16-19, 2017

Originally designed by Harry Colt and Charles Alison, the Seaside Course has been updated by Tom Fazio in recent years to give both resort guests and professional golfers a pleasant ride (Austin Cook broke through for his first Tour victory here a couple weeks ago). The Rees Jones-designed Plantation Course plays second fiddle but is due for a complete renovation by Davis Love III’s group after next year’s tournament.

Albany Golf Club – New Providence, Bahamas

HERO World Challenge

Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2017

Tiger Woods’ much-anticipated latest comeback begins this week at this exclusive club, which is open to some stay-and-play traffic, albeit at a steep price.

Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course) – Naples, Fla.

QBE Shootout

Dec. 8-10, 2017

Tiburon boasts two Greg Norman designs on site, both known for stacked-sod bunkers and little to no grass rough of any kind – sand and water are the principal hazards.

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes – Orlando, Fla.

PNC Father-Son Challenge

Dec. 16-17, 2017

Another Norman design, this flat, walkable 18 winds along Shingle Creek at the “headwaters of the Everglades.”

Kapalua (Plantation Course) – Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jan. 4-7, 2018

The previous year’s Tour event winners gather to take on this exciting early Coore & Crenshaw design on the island of Maui, where many of the year’s longest tee shots will be hit down the ski-slope-like 6th, 7th, 17th and 18th fairways.

PGA WEST (TPC Stadium Course, Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course) – La Quinta, Calif.

CareerBuilder Challenge

Jan. 18-21, 2018

Two of this event’s three host courses are public. The Stadium Course replaced the Palmer Private Course as the final-round site a couple years ago, which should mean more drama at its famous island-green 17th hole.

Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course) – La Jolla, Calif.

Farmers Insurance Open

Jan. 25-28, 2018

Torrey Pines is one of America’s iconic munis, and now that the recently redesigned North Course is maturing, it is no longer a one-course wonder of a facility.

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Feb. 1-4, 2018

TPC Scottsdale’s status as a testing Tour venue has been restored by recent renovations, not that many of the 20,000 rabid fans, who pack into the stadium seating around the short par-3 16th hole over the weekend, will notice or care.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course – Pebble Beach, Calif.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 8-11, 2018

What praises can be sung of Pebble Beach that haven’t already been sung? Not many. For its part, Spyglass stuns with its seaside first five holes before heading into the forest to exact a lot of punishment over the remainder of the round.

PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course) – Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Honda Classic

Feb. 22-25, 2018

Long, narrow and with water seemingly at every turn, a round at the Champion is a true indication of what kind of game it takes to play the PGA Tour. Beware the Bear Trap, especially the nerve-fraying par-3 15th and 17th holes.

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) – Palm Harbor, Fla.

Valspar Championship

Mar. 8-11, 2018

The Copperhead was regrassed and its bunkers reworked a couple years ago, and as it matures, this ball-striker’s paradise of a Tour venue designed by Larry Packard should become even more popular with the players.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge – Orlando, Fla.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar. 15-18, 2018

The King passed away in September 2016, and the golf world still feels the loss of one of its legends, whose spirit is felt throughout his winter home. Stay and play here to pay your respects to Mr. Palmer.

Corales Golf Club – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Mar. 22-25, 2018

After a couple years of hosting the Web.com Tour, this big, meticulously maintained Tom Fazio design has earned something a promotion to the big-time. It serves as an “opposite-field” Tour venue this year, while the biggest names duke it out for the WGC – Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Golf Club of Houston (Tournament Course) – Humble, Texas

Shell Houston Open

Mar 29-Apr. 1, 2018

The annual Masters tune-up returns to this long, water-laden Rees Jones layout, where the Tour seeks to replicate the sort of turf conditions some of the field will face the following week.

Harbour Town Golf Links

RBC Heritage

Apr. 12-15, 2018

The Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus collaboration where the Golden Bear first cut his golf course design teeth has been associated with PGA Tour golf since it first opened in 1969. The tight, tree-lined layout is a great test of tact, rather than brute power, which explains many of the golfers who have donned the Tartan Jacket.

TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course) – San Antonio, Texas

Valero Texas Open

Apr. 19-22, 2018

This Greg Norman/Sergio Garcia design is usually one of the tougher non-major championship courses on tour, especially when the wind blows. The par-3 16th hole, with a bunker in the middle of the putting surface, is one of the Tour’s more unusual-looking holes.

TPC Louisiana – Avondale, La.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Apr. 26-29, 2018

Last year’s edition introduced an interesting change to the format of this event, as players now team up to play best-ball and alternate shot rounds. Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith won last year after Kevin Kisner drained a miracle pitch shot on the final regulation hole to force a playoff. Visiting foursomes no doubt play their own team matches at this Pete Dye layout nowadays.

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)

The Players Championship

May 10-13, 2018

The preeminent built-for-tournament-golf-viewing venue stands the test of time, providing a big challenge to the best golfers in the world and plenty of bucket-list experiences to the rest of us. How can you call yourself a golf connoisseur without taking on the island-green 17th at least once? Note: this event is set to move back to March for the 2018-2019 Tour season.

The Greenbrier (Old White TPC) – White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

The Greenbrier Classic

July 5-8, 2018

This C.B. Macdonald original, recently renovated by Lester George and then Keith Foster, seems to become more and more popular with PGA Tour players with each passing year. It’s also a ton of fun for the rest of us hackers.

TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Ill.

John Deere Classic

July 12-15, 2018

TPC Deere Run provides the pros one last birdie binge before heading for the Open Championship, and it’s a fun and relatively (for Tour courses) inexpensive play for golfers passing through the Quad Cities area.

Carnoustie Golf Club (Championship Course) – Angus, Scotland, U.K.

The Open Championship

July 19-22, 2018

Known as the most demanding golf course in the Open rota, Carnoustie should once again give the pros all they can handle. Will there be another Jean Van de Veldean collapse this year?

Glen Abbey Golf Club – Oakville, Ont., Canada

RBC Canadian Open

July 26-29, 2018

Host to more Canadian Opens than any other venue, this Toronto-area Jack Nicklaus design has been under threat of closure for years, but will host Canada’s national championship yet again in 2018.

PGA Tour Champions (2018 season)

Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Orlando – Orlando, Fla.

Diamond Resorts Invitational

Jan. 12-14, 2018

Tranquilo is a fun, user-friendly Tom Fazio design with a number of punchbowl-shaped greens that can yield birdie opportunities for all. The Four Seasons hotel on property is one of Orlando’s best, too.

Hualalai Golf Club – Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Jan. 18-20, 2018

Hualalai is one of Hawaii’s most peaceful retreats, with a splendid seaside Jack Nicklaus design. What better early-season stop for the over-50 set?

Omni Tucson National Golf Club (Catalina Course) – Tucson, Ariz

Cologuard Classic

Mar. 2-4, 2018

The Bruce Devlin/Robert Von Hagge-designed Catalina Course hosted a number of PGA Tour events, including Phil Mickelson’s first win as an amateur in 1991. Tom Lehman captured the 2017 edition of this popular event.

Fallen Oak Golf Club at Beau Rivage – Biloxi, Miss.

Rapiscan Systems Classic

Mar. 23-25, 2018

This chic Tom Fazio design is a few miles north of its parent Beau Rivage casino resort. When it’s not hosting the PGA Tour Champions, it serves as an upscale amenity for high-rolling resort guests, with green fees reaching $400 at times during the year.

Big Cedar Lodge (Top of the Rock Course, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course) – Ridgedale, Mo.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Apr. 21-23, 2018

This two-man event has received some added attention in recent years as the Nicklaus-designed par-3 Top of the Rock Course has joined the rotation. The Buffalo Ridge course is a lovely Tom Fazio design. Both courses showcase resort owner Johnny Morris’ flair for outdoorsy scenery, with rock formations and waterfalls aplenty.

Harbor Shores Golf Club – Benton Harbor, Mich.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

May 24-27, 2018

Harbor Shores played host to one of golf’s great viral videos, in which designer Jack Nicklaus holed an insanely long putt on the wild tenth green at a course opening event in 20TK, much to the crowd’s delight. The Senior PGA returns this year to the upscale daily-fee facility.

University Ridge Golf Course – Madison, Wisc.

American Family Insurance Championship

June 22-24, 2018

This Steve Stricker-hosted event is relatively new, but it’s popular, thanks in no small part to the quality of the course, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and regarded as one of the best campus courses.

The Broadmoor Resort (East Course) – Colorado Springs, Colo.

U.S. Senior Open

June 28-July 1

The Broadmoor is one of America’s great old-line resorts, and it hosts the Senior Open for the first time since Argentina’s Eduardo Romero won the 2008 edition. It marks the sixth USGA Championship contested on the East Course, which sits at 6,400 feet above sea level.

St. Andrews (The Old Course) – Fife, Scotland, U.K.

Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex

July 26-29, 2018

The Home of Golf is always a fun setting for big-time golf, and this year’s Senior Open Championship should be a great summer morning watch for those of us in the U.S. Plus, Miguel Angel Jimenez might have more fun at the Road Hole…

En-Joie Golf Course – Endicott, N.Y.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

August 17-19, 2018

Like Tucson National (and Warwick Hills in Michigan), this is another former PGA Tour host site given new life by the over-50 set, En-Joie is also one of the most wallet-friendly professional golf courses anywhere, with green fees topping out at just $64 on summer weekend mornings.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Poppy Hills Golf Course – Pebble Beach, Calif.

Pure Insurance Championship

Sept 14-16, 2018

One of professional golf’s unique events, this tournament’s format brings together PGA Tour Champions players with accomplished junior golfers from around the country in a pro-am format. We always enjoy watching this event because of the confluence of the past and future of the game.

LPGA Tour (2017 schedule; 2018 not yet announced)

Ocean Club Golf Course – Paradise Island, Bahamas

Bahamas Classic

Jan. 26-29, 2017

Tom Weiskopf designed this scenic layout that we believe to be one of the best places to play in the Caribbean.

Royal Adelaide Golf Club – Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Feb. 16-19, 2017

Royal Adelaide is one of Australia’s best, and while it’s technically “private,” it has a generous visitors policy. The Alister Mackenzie gem is well worth the effort to experience.

Wildfire Golf Club – Phoenix, Ariz.

Bank of Hope Founders Cup

Mar. 16-19, 2017

With courses by Faldo and Palmer, this JW Marriott-adjacent facility will provide a stern test of late-winter golf for women’s golf’s best this year. Later-winter visitors should expect particularly good course conditions.

Aviara Golf Club – Carlsbad, Calif.

Kia Classic

Mar. 23-26, 2017

For the sixth straight year, the Arnold Palmer-designed Aviara will host the Kia Classic, which is becoming known as one of the top non-majors on the LPGA schedule.

Ko Olina Golf Club – Kapolei, Hawaii

LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey

Apr. 12-15, 2017

Ko Olina, designed by Ted Robinson, is regarded as the best course on the island of Oahu. This event has an unusual Saturday finish, which helps get it some extra final-round exposure.

Kingsmill Resort (River Course) – Williamsburg, Va.

Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC

May 18-21, 2017

You may know Kingsmill’s River Course primarily as a former PGA Tour stop. But it has been an LPGA stop in recent years, having seen a number of dramatic finishes recently, including a nine-hole playoff where Jiyai Shin outlasted Paula Creamer in 2012.

Travis Pointe Country Club – Ann Arbor, Mich.

LPGA Volvik Championship

May 25-28, 2017

Travis Point Country Club is a rarity in American private golf in that the course is open to non-members, up to a maximum of six rounds per year. Guest fees to play the Bill Newcomb design range from $35 to $65, depending on day of the week and the season.

Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course) – Galloway, N.J.

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

June 2-4, 2017

The LPGA is particularly fun to watch because it visits a number of venues that are a little on the short side, by modern standards. Seaview’s classic Donald Ross-designed Bay Course is one of these; at around 6,300 yards, it gives the ladies all they can handle with a combination of wind and firm turf.

Thornberry Creek at Oneida – Oneida, Wisc.

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

July 6-9, 2017

Thornberry Creek is the “official golf course of the Green Bay Packers,” as well as an upscale public layout designed by Rick Jacobson and Bob Lohmann.

Gullane Golf Club (Composite) – Gullane, Scotland, U.K.

Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open

July 26-29, 2018*

Just two weeks after the European Tour rolls through, the LPGA Tour will take a crack at this Edinburgh-area club with three courses.

Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s Golf Club – Lytham St. Annes, England, U.K.

Ricoh Women’s British Open

Aug. 2-5, 2018*

Lytham will host the Women’s British Open for the fifth time in 2018, with Catriona Mathew and Annika Sorenstam among past winners at the bunker-filled links.

Brickyard Crossing Golf Club – Indianapolis, Ind.

Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim

Sept. 7-9, 2017

Brickyard Crossing is one of the Midwest’s more memorable public facilities, not just for its Pete Dye-designed golf course, but for the fact that four holes sit within the racetrack that hosts the Indianapolis 500 race. This is another Saturday finish for the LPGA Tour.

Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course

CME Tour Championship

Nov. 16-19, 2017

The only course to appear twice on our list, this Greg Norman course will be hard-pressed to supply as much late-Sunday drama as it did this year, when Lexi Thompson missed a two-foot putt that would have won the tournament, only to lose to Ariya Jutanugarn in a playoff.

