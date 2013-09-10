Last week I shared some of “the little things” I really appreciate at golf courses and resorts.

(Thanks to Cliff R., Pete L., Neil G., Ken B., Bill P., Scott D., and everyone else who shared their comments, too.)

Today, I’d like to go the opposite way and talk about some of the things that drive me nuts (and, yes, I’d like to know your thoughts on this one, too).

For any golf course and resort managers reading this, please stop doing this stuff…

My Top-10 Pet Peeves at Golf Courses and Resorts

Slow Check-In. I just spent a lot of time and energy getting to your property. Why, oh, why do you drag things out even more? You know everyone’s arrival date and most likely arrival time, so please staff accordingly. And what’s with all the pecking on the computer? I’m trying to rent a room, not buy the entire hotel.

Lack of Coordination. Dear resort marketing department: please introduce yourself to the reservations team and front-of-the-house staff. To find them, just look for the people being yelled at by customers for not knowing about all the packages and promotions you dream up.

Thin Walls. I’m happy you’ve been able to drive down your construction costs, but when I can tell the guy two doors down is suffering from post-nasal drip, there’s a problem. Install some insulation, please.

Perplexing Starters. If the foursome scheduled directly ahead of me is happy to let my twosome tee off first (because it makes all the sense in the world), why, Mr. Starter, do you have a problem with it?

Cart Path Only Policy. Barring wet conditions, please let me drive to my ball…or at least 90 degrees to it. I promise my cart’s tiny, bald tires won’t inflict any more damage than the knobby ones on your big tractors, sprayers, and mowers.

Getting Gouged. Kudos for stocking things a visiting golfer might need (yardage books, balls, tees, water) but when you charge me double or triple the going price, it doesn’t say, “Don’t worry, we’ve got your back,” it says, “Ha, we’ve got you over a barrel.”

Hunger. If you’re set up to begin taking people’s money for 7 am tee times, you owe it to them to sell coffee and something edible starting at 6:30 am.

Oblivious Grounds Crew. Guys, I know you work hard and would rather be swinging a golf club than a weed wacker, but please shut it down and/or don’t fire it up in my backswing. That’s the power tool equivalent of yelling “Noonan” when I’m hitting.

Slow Play. It’s enough already. Solve it.

And my number one pet peeve at golf courses and resorts…

Maintenance Surprises. For Lord’s sake, tell me about any maintenance projects before I book my tee time. Do you really think I won’t notice hundreds of holes in the greens or that I’m playing the same nine twice? Or that it’s not going to ultimately cost you more dealing with complaints, refunds, and loss of repeat business?

Whew, it felt good to get that off my chest.

Try it: What are your top pet peeves at golf courses and resorts?

Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.