Last week I shared some of “the little things” I really appreciate at golf courses and resorts.
(Thanks to Cliff R., Pete L., Neil G., Ken B., Bill P., Scott D., and everyone else who shared their comments, too.)
Today, I’d like to go the opposite way and talk about some of the things that drive me nuts (and, yes, I’d like to know your thoughts on this one, too).
For any golf course and resort managers reading this, please stop doing this stuff…
My Top-10 Pet Peeves at Golf Courses and Resorts
Slow Check-In. I just spent a lot of time and energy getting to your property. Why, oh, why do you drag things out even more? You know everyone’s arrival date and most likely arrival time, so please staff accordingly. And what’s with all the pecking on the computer? I’m trying to rent a room, not buy the entire hotel.
Lack of Coordination. Dear resort marketing department: please introduce yourself to the reservations team and front-of-the-house staff. To find them, just look for the people being yelled at by customers for not knowing about all the packages and promotions you dream up.
Thin Walls. I’m happy you’ve been able to drive down your construction costs, but when I can tell the guy two doors down is suffering from post-nasal drip, there’s a problem. Install some insulation, please.
Perplexing Starters. If the foursome scheduled directly ahead of me is happy to let my twosome tee off first (because it makes all the sense in the world), why, Mr. Starter, do you have a problem with it?
Cart Path Only Policy. Barring wet conditions, please let me drive to my ball…or at least 90 degrees to it. I promise my cart’s tiny, bald tires won’t inflict any more damage than the knobby ones on your big tractors, sprayers, and mowers.
Getting Gouged. Kudos for stocking things a visiting golfer might need (yardage books, balls, tees, water) but when you charge me double or triple the going price, it doesn’t say, “Don’t worry, we’ve got your back,” it says, “Ha, we’ve got you over a barrel.”
Hunger. If you’re set up to begin taking people’s money for 7 am tee times, you owe it to them to sell coffee and something edible starting at 6:30 am.
Oblivious Grounds Crew. Guys, I know you work hard and would rather be swinging a golf club than a weed wacker, but please shut it down and/or don’t fire it up in my backswing. That’s the power tool equivalent of yelling “Noonan” when I’m hitting.
Slow Play. It’s enough already. Solve it.
And my number one pet peeve at golf courses and resorts…
Maintenance Surprises. For Lord’s sake, tell me about any maintenance projects before I book my tee time. Do you really think I won’t notice hundreds of holes in the greens or that I’m playing the same nine twice? Or that it’s not going to ultimately cost you more dealing with complaints, refunds, and loss of repeat business?
Whew, it felt good to get that off my chest.
Try it: What are your top pet peeves at golf courses and resorts?
Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.
Doug Mael
September 10, 2013 at 4:40 pm
AMEN to every one of those pet peeves! If I spend hundreds (more often, thousands) to come to your resort, and experience any/all of these things, you can not only bet that I will not be coming back …. I will also e posting a negative review, detailing whee the resort missed the mark!
Paul D.
September 10, 2013 at 4:45 pm
You pretty much nailed it.
ralph conlon
September 10, 2013 at 4:51 pm
OOH don’t me started: If your not a single handicapper, why spend money on ProV1’s? You’re going to lose it! Don’t spend 20 minutes looking for it. Buy Cheaper balls.
Courses on the East Coast and South, you’re by the beach-why can’t your traps have sand in them?
Why top dress or airate your greens and not tell anyone. You don’t think we’ll notice the beach on the green?
Marshalls, I don’t care if your retired, move the golfers along. It’s called rate of play, not I paid my rate so I play at my pace.
Is a bottle of water really going to break you at $225.00 green fees?
They should have the golfers submit handi caps. Thus the different color tee boxes. Those guys losing proV1’s, NOT the tips please!!!
Thank You, I feel much better.
bill
September 10, 2013 at 4:53 pm
Tipping bag boys for “cleaning”, as in quick once over with wet towel, when I clean my own after each shot with wet towel!!! Also, bag boy club cleaners on your bag before you get all out of bag
ralph conlon
September 10, 2013 at 4:53 pm
Thank you
Linda White
September 10, 2013 at 4:56 pm
Why can’t the maintenance people work backwards on the holes so you don’t have to follow them for your entire round.
Doug Roberts
September 10, 2013 at 4:59 pm
The Par 3 charitable contests….Especially given fact that about 1/2 of 1 % goes to the charity. Drives me nuts….
Richard Katz
September 10, 2013 at 5:02 pm
I have an easy solution to the time problem on courses. Make people leave their headcovers in their cars. If you do the math, say it takes 10 seconds to take the cover off and put it back on (I’m being generous here). If each player does it an average of 20 times a round (counting drivers, this is a bare minimum), you’d save 13 mins a round. And I’m willing to bet that the average would easily exceed 20 times a round and moreover, it you actually timed It (I have), the average would exceed 10 seconds by quite a bit.
The courses should love this idea as it would enable them to sell more rounds in a day.
But my pet peeves involved bunkers. There are way too many public course that don’t tend their sand traps. To many, the word “sand” is a joke. And then, they compound the lack of real sand with watering the bunkers just before you arrive so they become mud traps.
The second problem are lazy/and or rude players who don’t rake the bunkers. The number of times I’ve ended up in footprints is beyond calculation. The USGA should change the rule and allow one to drop in a none footprint if this happens. And no, it’s not like a divot. Divots, even when sanded still present a problem but as least someone sanded it (or replaced the grass). Bunker footprints never happen to pros and they shouldn’t to us either.
Stephen Josephson
September 10, 2013 at 5:10 pm
1. Cell Phones at and on the golf course!!! Please, leave them in the car or at home!!!
2.- 10. See No. 1.
Julio Francisco
September 10, 2013 at 5:10 pm
>What’s with all the pecking on the computer?
It’s the program they use. A better one would cost more and raise your prices.
>Thin Walls.
Thick ones would cost more and raise your prices.
>I promise my cart’s tiny, bald tires won’t inflict any more damage than the knobby ones on your big tractors, sprayers, and mowers.
100 carts a day is a lot more than maintenance vehicles. And course staff stays away from greens and doesn’t turn so fast as to gouge out dirt.
>Getting Gouged “Ha, we’ve got you over a barrel.”
Exactly. It’s supply and demand.
>Slow Play.
That’s not a resort problem. It’s a universal problem.
Lauren
September 10, 2013 at 5:13 pm
Slow play and when players arrive late for their tee time and starter won’t let the on time players go. Also, I am a women who plays ready golf and at proper pace and starters do not view my party of 2 that way.
J Kuryak
September 10, 2013 at 5:18 pm
No rangers on course making sure the pace of play is in line, but 8 guys standing around when you finish to wipe off your clubs looking for a tip.
mud dog
September 10, 2013 at 5:21 pm
Put a bucket of water out to wet a towel. By the #1 Tee box would be great
Marv
September 10, 2013 at 5:24 pm
A twosome, another twosome, and another. Then a single and our foursome right behind them. Pair them up, even if they don’t know each other.
Doyle Driskill
September 10, 2013 at 5:26 pm
Fivesomes. I don’t give a _______ who you are.
Jason
September 10, 2013 at 5:31 pm
Regarding slow play, the Links at Boynton Beach (#1 muni in Florida as ranked by Golf digest) has figured out a solution. It’s simple – they publish their pace of play rules (not guidelines) and they enforce them throughout the round. Golfers who don’t like it (i.e. would prefer to spend 5 1/2 hours playing a round) don’t return. Those who play quickly return often.
Check it out: boynton-beach.org/departments/golf/pace_of_play.php
Matt
September 10, 2013 at 5:35 pm
Agree on maintenance. I’ve actually called for a tee time, asked specifically if any maintenance is scheduled the day of or within 2 weeks prior to my tee time, and been told “no”. Then we showed up and found that they punched the greens 2 days before our tee time! Grrrrrr……
Dave
September 10, 2013 at 5:36 pm
Spot on! Add the cell phone distraction and you have about covered it…
EXCEPT for the 30+ handicapper that takes 5 practice swings and four different looks at a putt…on EVERY shot…on EVERY hole! Spend the money on some lessons or play the public tracks, please!
And as for Julio’s comments? 300% markup at the gas pump is gouging; doing the same thing at a golf course is NOT “supply-and-demand”. Also I have seen the burned grass and pathetic mower lines across fairways and approaches, let alone bald spots on greens; not all greens’ crews have your level of discipline…
Stephen
September 10, 2013 at 5:36 pm
How about moving the tee markers back or forward onto solid turf a few weeks more often? It’s hard enough hitting a good tee shot without having to balance on the edges of divot holes that you can’t escape…
Steve
September 10, 2013 at 5:47 pm
My pet peeve is when the group ahead of you is two holes behind, and when you complain to the marshal, he tells you that they’re on pace. Where I come from, pace is keeping up with the group in front of you!
Scott
September 10, 2013 at 6:03 pm
Biggest issue I have is those who fail to tip the “bag boys”. These guys usually make minimum wage, and did anyone ever wonder who pulls the golf carts in the morning, long before you roll out of bed to show up late for a tee time? Or how about the tees, scorecard, pencil and towels that were in your cart? Did those magically appear?? And how did you get the practice balls? Did those get picked up by a practice ball ferry and magically get washed for you to chunk and slice all over the range? It’s not necessarily about the money to these guys, it’s more about just having someone say “thank you” for making my day a little more enjoyable instead of having to figure everything out for myself. These guys are trying to make a little cash to be able to enjoy life a little more, like maybe going to your place of employment. Just out yourself in their shoes once, how upset would you be if you did everything possible to make someone’s day better and they stiff you at the moment of truth??
Eric
September 10, 2013 at 6:03 pm
I can honestly say that my favorite resort that my brothers and I play every year has none of these problems. Of course, its walking only so no issues with cart rules. And they always treat us like true guests, from the reservations clerk on the phone to the starter and grounds crew. Won’t say which it is as it is already too hard to get tee times.
Scott Martin
September 10, 2013 at 6:09 pm
Walkable golf courses that don’t let you walk. Over-zealous rangers.
Jeff
September 10, 2013 at 6:09 pm
1. Make it easy to tell if walking is allowed on your course. If I can’t find out in a couple of clicks, I am playing somewhere else.
2. Don’t treat walkers as second-class citizens. a) Don’t tell me, “the cart is included in the rate” as if that will make me take the cart. I am walking because that is how I play golf, not because I am cheap. b) Don’t have the kid at the bag drop look at me like I’m from Mars when I say I am going to walk and put my bag on a cart anyway. c) Don’t have your marshal come up my group before we have even teed off and tell us we had better keep up. d) Don’t have your marshal congratulate us after the round for keeping up with your glacial 5 hour pace – we would have finished in 3 hours and 15 minutes if there weren’t any carts in the way. e) Don’t tell me that carts speed up play – they don’t. f) Don’t tell me that carts are for my safety (I actually had this said to me once, and I can’t imagine what the person was thinking).
Keith
September 10, 2013 at 6:41 pm
Hey Bill,
Let me come to your place of employment and not pay you for your services. How would you feel? Do us, outside staff personnel in the golf industry, a favor take up tennis!
Ron
September 10, 2013 at 6:48 pm
First tee time of the day as a two ball. Booked months in advance to go off first with no waiting. Ready for a fun 2.5 hour 18. Starter says we’ve been paired with another two ball. They have paid their money and aren’t going to be rushed. Two ball behind us plays through on the 3rd hole. Soon, 3 ball behind them is waiting on every shot and plays through on the 6th hole. Continue to have ranger reminding us of pace of play as a 4 ball catches us. We make the turn about the time we expected to be finishing the round.
Jack Quinn
September 10, 2013 at 7:59 pm
I disagree about the cart path ony comment. Golf courses ought to be made for walking more easily. My pet peeve on this is guys in carts who circle around, won’t get out of the cart to look for a ball, and if in a cart, after hitting, taking too long to put club away and get moving. You saying you will do it right is probably right, but I guarantee 95% of the others will not and they will tear up the fairways by circling and meandering. Nothing wrong with taking a few clubs (and having range finders in the cart will help with a general couple of clubs to walk with), walking briskly, no more than one practice swing and hitting.
I agree with Jason and Scot Martin. Golf is for walking if we can and we actually play faster if there are not 1/4 mile walks to tees.
Most of the items you mention are fine, but on the course, a key is 4 hours to play. If they can in Scotland, we can here.
Pete LeStrange
September 10, 2013 at 8:33 pm
I just experienced a classic example of number 1 at the Gatlingburg CC last week. My wife and I were there celebrating our anniversary. We made a Reservation for the morning of 6 September. When we arrived I asked if the course was in good shape and got a yes reply. The starter told us all about which holes were cart path only, which were 90 degrees, etc. He even highlighted one hole on the scorecard because it had been changed from 90 degrees to cart path only. Then off we go, only to reach the first green and find it full of sand-filled plug holes! I thought it might be two or three greens at most, but it was all 18 greens!! That was it for that course – the rest of our golf was played elsewhere on that trip, and will be for all future trips to that area. Needless to say, I’m also not shy about spreading the word. I hope they think that rip-off was worth it!
Frannie
September 10, 2013 at 8:42 pm
Agree with all of your points… and i promise it is not always the women who are holding things up on the course.
The best way i have heard to explain Pace of Play… “If you can’t see the behinds ahead of you – then you are behind!”
Wayne
September 10, 2013 at 9:49 pm
As a Starter, I get some interesting situations at the first tee. One of my favourites is the guy that comes up to me and asks if their twosome can tee off by themselves because his buddy just went through a messy divorce and they just want to spend some quality time together. I accommodated them & sent them on their way.
The next week the same guy comes up with the same story. We were not very busy so it was OK. But, I vowed that if he showed up the next week I was going to tell his buddy to get over it.
Verna Brunswick
September 10, 2013 at 10:43 pm
I detest courses,that don’t know how to put out the markers and the flags. When the marker on the tee box is at the back of the teeing ground I shouldn’t have to stand in the rough to hit my ball. Also they should not be putting the markers as far back as they can go and then lengthen the par 3 by 50 yards by putting the pin at the very back of the green,
Is there any answer for slow movers on the course? It is so annoying,when I have teed off at the next hole and our other twosome stll haven’t left the prior green.
Eddie Witt
September 11, 2013 at 12:16 am
Does Richard Katz really not know the purpose of headcovers? Will someone tell him that they protect the shafts of his $400 Driver, 3-wood & hybrids from his shorter irons rattling around while driving over uneven terrain for 5-7 miles per round! Slow, inconsiderate golfers, & those who defend them cause slow play, and the only solution is in the hands of the Marshalls. Must be a tough job, though…I’m not a bag boy, but most of them I’ve dealt with do a fantastic job. Guess there’s always gonna be cheapskates out there!
Jim
September 11, 2013 at 8:37 am
I agree with all of these. As a general rule, I dislike paying for things that I can do myself. I don’t like dropping my bag at a bag drop and paying someone to carrying my golf bag 10 feet to a cart, which I will then drive to the range, remove the bag, hit balls, and replace the bag myself. I carry a wet towel and clean my clubs after every shot. I don’t need someone else to do a cursory job of it after my round. (Keith: It’s not that we don’t want to pay for your services, it’s that we don’t need certain services that you may be providing). I don’t cook, so I don’t mind paying for meals at restaurants, and I generally tip at least 20%.
The entire cart girl thing irritates me to no end. The cost of the food and beverage is tripled and we are expected to tip on top of it. I know that I may have spent $100 on a green fee, so a few more bucks shouldn’t seem to matter. But it does. Last weekend, I had a golf trip to a luxurious resort on the Potomac River, northwest of Washington, D.C. Nice resort, but overpriced. On one occasion, I purchased a Gatorade and Snickers bar from a cart girl. The cost was $6.50. Ridiculous. The worst was how shameless the cart girl was in soliciting a tip. I gave her a $20, and she said “$6.50 from $20, how much is that back?” What, couldn’t she do the math?
Mike B.
September 11, 2013 at 8:58 am
Biggest faults at a Resort Course:
1. Scheduled maintenance taking place that should have been noted on webpage or informed by pro shop when tee time was scheduled.
2. SLOW PLAY! I understand that “Resort” course is what it means. Many non-golfers (25+ handicappers) want to play a round while vacationing. First off “cart path only” increases the time of a round for these players by almost an hour. Don’t restrict the course unless the “weather” demands it. Secondly, the pro shop should tactfully inquire about the level of player before scheduling the tee time. The higher handicapper should be “coaxed” into later tee times (after 10 AM) if possible. Nothing worse than having a 7:45 tee time, getting behind a group that started at 7:30 full of 30+ golfers, who don’t even understand the etiquette of letting groups play through because “they paid good money and no one is rushing them”, and now you play a 4:30+ round. I for one, would never return to that resort!
chuck
September 11, 2013 at 11:41 am
Not sure what the problem is on twosomes I hate foursomes they are slow, Most places I go allow twosomes and even singles. The play is much faster and I can be in and out in 3 hrs or less when I don”t end up behind a foursome. And as far a tipping if they do something above and beyond no problem. They do all that stuff before any one gets there? DA it’s there job, people now a days expect, no, demand you to give hand outs for nothing.
Dave J
September 11, 2013 at 4:47 pm
1. I echo everyone else’s comments.
2. Pro shop: really really good at taking your money. Terrible at telling you about course conditions, maintence, and how any large groups or outings may affect pace of play and enjoyment of your round.
3. Starter: acting like he’s doing you a favor letting you play the course. And why cdnt a twosome start on the back nine if the front is loaded up and there’s no one coming up number 9.
4. Maintence crews that might as well be working on someone’s yard not on a golf course. You would think they would be deferential to those patrons making their jobs possible by their greens fees.
5. Drink cart: why does it not show up until 10 AM? Why is there a much higher likelihood of seeing it on #9 and #18 where you least need it?
6. Is it too much to ask to pay a small group to pass through the course and take the traps, fill divots in the fairways and repair ball marks? Golf course maintenance is more than mowing grass!
7. What’s the deal with charging for range balls on top of paying your (usually pretty high) greens fees? Come on!
8. Marshalls: either they are non-existent, or surly and unreasonable, blamin you got being “out of position” even though you are not holding anyone up and there’s no one in front of you. Gimme a break!
clive
September 11, 2013 at 7:11 pm
1. What if each course had a club washer on the 1st hole and the 10th hole? They have ball washers on each hole.
2. What if the fairways were not cut so short…the average handicapper is not 3 or less. Low handicappers seem to like short fairway grass.
3. What if the marshalls had “tools” so that they could fix the ball marks on the greens since many golfers do not fix there own ball marks. The marshalls could fix ball marks on a daily basis.
4..What if most courses had the benches placed near the “seniors” tee box…then they would be used…otherwise forget the benches.
5. I like the suggestion of taking the “driver’ covers off prior to teeing off and taking it with you on the tee box…it would save time.
These are only suggestions.
Thomas B
September 11, 2013 at 11:15 pm
Some resorts don’t protect the golf course from people or kids that decide the cart path going by their building makes a great shortcut walking path to get to the pool or snack bar. Next thing you know, you have a mother, a grandmother, a stroller and 2 kids about 190 yards down the hole admiring the view with no clue there are people about to tee off behind them. Then there are the football or frisbee kids that treat the golf course fairways as a playground instead of staying on the timeshare grounds (Marriott Desert Springs – Valley & Palm Courses).
When I play, I clean my clubs as I walk and when I finish my clubs are as clean as when I started. They do not need a “dry wash” cleaning at the rental cart garage. I prefer to drop my bag at the driving range or practice green. I practice for 10-20 minutes, then carry my bag to the car, & drive back to the timeshare. I carry my bag into the villa, fill a bucket with 3-4 inches of water, pull all the clubs and give them a 5 minute bath before towel drying and air drying, then put them back into the bag for the next day (Marriott Shadow Ridge, Palm Desert, CA).
Dave Carlson
September 12, 2013 at 8:00 am
Beverage carts ! Why do they always wait for a group at the green ? Can’t they wait at the next tee ? And why not just send off two beverage carts on each nine ? Have them park on the 5th and 15th tee box…trust me, most golfers can figure out how much to buy to get through the round. If maintenance workers played golf they would always start on 9 or 18 and work backwards.
Jim P
September 13, 2013 at 11:40 am
Small maintenace details, like ball washers w/o fluid;divots in tee boxes;gur not marked;no rakes in a bunker. All the small details that great courses pay attention to.
Paul P
September 17, 2013 at 2:54 pm
Some of you people need a reality check! your playing golf, get over the Stupid little problems you have to deal with! if you do not want to tip, then don’t! if you do not want your clubs cleaned then just say no thank you! no rakes in the bunker, don’t hit into them! listen to yourselfs!
Caleb
September 30, 2013 at 5:45 pm
These things are definitely annoying and happen far to often at so called “luxury” golf courses and resorts. Do your research and you can find golf vacations and courses that are worth playing.
Tom Schmidt
December 31, 2013 at 3:46 pm
My number one reverse pet peeve is being the first group out in the morning, only to come to a complete stop at the turn with three groups waiting to tee off on #10. Myrtle Beach National shame on you. Never again!
paul
January 6, 2014 at 10:24 am
I’m mostly a daily fee guy, but I have stayed and played at Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Kiawah, St. Andrews, etc. Those golf clubs you expect 5-star service and awareness. What I don’t like is: playing local courses and the “club kids” automatically start wiping your clubs while you are trying to get out of the cart after your round. Didn’t ask; just started taking head covers off and start cleaning my clubs. Reminds me of guys at stop lights cleaning your windows, or other guys looking sad through the window so you will give them a dollar. I can clean my own clubs, and do it better. (Club kids ususally do it half-way…I have to do them over anyway.) Then they get upset when you say “No thanks; I don’t need them cleaned up.” Your thoughts?
Jerry
January 8, 2014 at 6:05 pm
beer carts how much do you need to make off a six pack? One beer is the price of a six pack at most courses.
Jerry
January 9, 2014 at 1:13 am
How about the course being less than at its best and still charging full greens fees? Greens suck with all those little holes and sanding……………..reduce the green fee until the aeration is healed!! A par round counts 2 putts for every hole so the course is 50% less than at its best when they aerate the greens…………but the green fees are still at 100%!!
Kelly
January 22, 2014 at 3:37 pm
Wow, I am not sure where you all are playing but the course I manage (a muni no less) works very hard to make sure our golfers have a great experience. Are we perfect, no, but we do all we can to make and keep those who come to our course happy!
Anonymous
March 6, 2015 at 8:16 pm
We found a good solution for people that don’t follow the cart path only policy. GPS in carts.
thechum
July 3, 2015 at 9:42 pm
Dawn
August 4, 2015 at 5:36 am
Two pet peeves…not fixing ball marks on the greens. I hate that people don’t take a few seconds to check and fix their ball marks. The second is courses letting people start off on hole number 10. My husband and I walk and play in about 3 hours, we always start with the first tee time available which means many days we are up at 5:30. There is nothing worse for my game than making a turn to suddenly finding ourselves waiting in line to tee off on 10. Our three hour round suddenly turns into 4 hours and that course becomes our last choice for any future rounds. We have started asking if the course allows starting on 10 and if they do we cancel or simply don’t book our tee time there.
Greg Shell
October 9, 2015 at 2:17 pm
Slow golfers really get my thingies in a wad. I don’t mean the ones that take their time with a few practice swings, checking things out like they should and such. I mean the ones that bloody lollygag. I swear some of those folks do it just to aggravate the rest of us. If you have a group right on your heels and especially if there is nobody in front of you, let them pass. Period. Don’t be an arse. There is no reason you should not let them pass. We had to force past a couple guys once. It really did wad their panties right up tight. It was two guys, young guys mind you, who might have been bogey golfers at best. I may be giving them too much credit. It started at the first hole. In fact since there were two of them and three of us we let them start first. What a mistake. By the time they were putting on the first green we knew it was going to be very interesting. I won’t go into all the things they did wrong, but make a list and you probably won’t get all of them. Finally on about the 5th hole, while they were in between trying to find a ball in a pond and then crossing to the other side of another fairway to find the other guys ball, we all drove the green, or close, putted/pitched and were gone. A hole later the assistant manager came screeching up, asking us all sorts of stuff and accusing us of things that those two had apparently reported. Since the course had new carts with a tracking system that could monitor the location of each cart at any time, I just asked him to check that and it should explain itself. Never heard anything again from the club and never saw those lollygaggers again that day. A slow pace based on determination, care and consideration regarding improving your game is one thing. A lollygagger on the golf course is unacceptable. I think we should water board all of them, at the least.
Elizabeth Russell
May 16, 2016 at 1:51 pm
If u have a bar cart please stiock it! Some nuts, pretzels wine for the ladies! Something diet that’s caffeine free instead of Diet Coke! Healthy options please please not just beer and water!!! Aspirin / ibuprophin maybe matches cigars. Hot coffee on cold days! Come on I’m tired of seeing an empty cart with a bag of chips and a few waters and beer!!! You have an oppertunity to sell USE IT!!
Bobby
August 26, 2016 at 3:29 pm
I don’t know if it’s just me or not but I absolutely hate back nine starts. I know it is necessary some times but it just seems like the courses I play seem to flow better when playing the front nine first. I normally shoot 3 to 5 strokes worse when starting on the back nine. Maybe it’s just in my head.
Tim Gavrich
August 26, 2016 at 4:42 pm
Bobby–
Whether or not it is “in your head” may depend on the course you’re playing. There are definitely courses where the front nine kind of gets you going into the back nine, where meat of the course is. This isn’t always the case, though. You might try looking the Ratings and Slopes of courses up on the GHIN website, because they will show you ratings of each individual nine. You might be surprised to learn that a course’s back nine is actually rated *easier* than the front, and potentially by a shot or two.
–Tim
Shane
August 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm
Unless you are playing at a private course, nobody will stop there machine for you. I especially don’t because half the time I won’t be able to get the thing to start again