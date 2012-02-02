Back in March, we lambasted Pebble Beach Resorts for what seemed like a shameless attempt to gouge guests at every turn during their Pebble Beach Golf Vacations.

That’s why we read with great pleasure a note forwarded to us by our friend, Herschel Hoffmann, who operates Monterey Peninsula Golf Tours, a boutique firm dedicated solely to Pebble Beach golf course vacations. Hoffmann used to own property in the area, is a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, and has many contacts in and around Pebble Beach.

His note revealed that Discount Golf Vacations are possible at Pebble Beach golf courses. Here’s why: Pebble Beach Golf Course will be conducting large-tyne aerification on September 4th and, for the following three days (September 5th, 6th and 7th), the green fee will be reduced from its regular $475 to $250. During the four days after that (September 8th to the 11th), the green fee will be $350. For anyone who is price conscious and can tolerate bumpy greens on their Pebble Beach golf vacation, this represents a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most hallowed links at a significantly discounted rate.

With regard to the other Pebble Beach golf courses, Spyglass Hill will be aerified on August 27th but, at press time, the resort had not announced a discounted green fee and the reservation attendant we spoke with indicated that none is likely. No large-tyne aerification is planned this fall for the Links at Spanish Bay.

If a discount golf vacation is what motivates you to whip out the credit card and take a Pebble Beach golf vacation, bear in mind that maintenance schedules are subject to change. Make sure to call the resort and check before you charge.

