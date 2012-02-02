Back in March, we lambasted Pebble Beach Resorts for what seemed like a shameless attempt to gouge guests at every turn during their Pebble Beach Golf Vacations.
That’s why we read with great pleasure a note forwarded to us by our friend, Herschel Hoffmann, who operates Monterey Peninsula Golf Tours, a boutique firm dedicated solely to Pebble Beach golf course vacations. Hoffmann used to own property in the area, is a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, and has many contacts in and around Pebble Beach.
His note revealed that Discount Golf Vacations are possible at Pebble Beach golf courses. Here’s why: Pebble Beach Golf Course will be conducting large-tyne aerification on September 4th and, for the following three days (September 5th, 6th and 7th), the green fee will be reduced from its regular $475 to $250. During the four days after that (September 8th to the 11th), the green fee will be $350. For anyone who is price conscious and can tolerate bumpy greens on their Pebble Beach golf vacation, this represents a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most hallowed links at a significantly discounted rate.
With regard to the other Pebble Beach golf courses, Spyglass Hill will be aerified on August 27th but, at press time, the resort had not announced a discounted green fee and the reservation attendant we spoke with indicated that none is likely. No large-tyne aerification is planned this fall for the Links at Spanish Bay.
If a discount golf vacation is what motivates you to whip out the credit card and take a Pebble Beach golf vacation, bear in mind that maintenance schedules are subject to change. Make sure to call the resort and check before you charge.
Did you know? Golf Vacation Insider and Golf Odyssey are the world’s only golf publications that do not accept any advertising from golf courses, resorts, or restaurants and regularly travel anonymously in order to provide you with expert, unbiased, and trusted advice.
|
|Rest assured, we don’t send spam and your info is never shared with 3rd parties.
Larry G.
July 22, 2009 at 5:01 pm
Why would anyone, especially a first timer, consider playing half their shots at Pebble Beach on bumpy greens? I’ve never had the pleasure, but if I could barely afford the $450 fee, I’d rather stay at a local Days Inn to save the difference than have less than the full experience at Pebble. On the same reduced-cost theory, would you buy a Bentley with velour upholstery and plastic paneling? No, you’d probably buy the Jag, or skip a flawed Pebble and play at Harding Park.
Scott L.
July 22, 2009 at 5:01 pm
How about a tip on how to just book a tee time at Pebble, Spyglass or Spanish without actually staying at overpriced Lodge at Pebble, or the slightly less outrageous Spanish Bay Inn? We were told it was impossible to book times WITHOUT a reservation at the hotel properties…..any tips?
Bill G.
July 22, 2009 at 5:01 pm
Yes, I agree that Pebble’s green fees are ridiculously overpriced and that a weekend stay at The Lodge pushes the cost of a round of golf with a two night stay well over $1,500.00, and probably near $2,000.00 dining at the great resort restaurants; and the weather can be less than friendly almost 50% of the time; BUT… provided you don’t get paired with some world-class idiots, the experience is worth every penny. Bill Gorman
Tom S.
July 22, 2009 at 5:02 pm
Good info. I have played pebble,spanish bay and spyglass each one time and it was a wonderful experience. My wife is a golfer and I would like to take her once and play pb. Any suggestions on playing and staying off the grounds. thanks tom
john.R
June 20, 2010 at 1:59 pm
I have played Spanish Bay, I tried to get on Pebble, but the tee time was too late, 3 pm, and I would not have enjoyed, finishing the round, after dark!!! But if you are looking for bang for the buck!! You have to play Pacific Grove golf course!! Designed by the same person that designed Pebble!! The front nine is more inland, but from the tenth tee on, it hugs the water like a links course, and only 40 dollars for a round of golf with a cart!! Any time i am in Monterey or Pacific Grove, i play this course!!
Jeff Schwartzmann
August 27, 2012 at 8:35 am
Rather than waste a lot of money staying at Pebble Beach Lodge or Spanish Bay, why not stay at Asilomar in Pacific Grove? It’s right in the beach, it’s on the beginning of the 17 mile drive, and you can spend the money you save on accommodations and use it on PB or Spyglass.
guy restivo
November 27, 2013 at 1:53 pm
folks,,,,,i refuse to spend 500 on any golf course but this is what i did….my wife and i took a marvelous vacation to monteray(fabulous) during the week of the Nature Valley 1st tee tournament(in sept)…then we went on pebble for free as spectators…thats right …for free…they don’tcharge for the practice rounds and maybe 25 for tourn days…..IMO….this was way better than playing….u aren’t rushed…u enjoy the views more….take all the pictures u want(during practice rds)…we had a blast…hope this helps….
Rene Hernandez
June 9, 2015 at 2:45 pm
My wife and I have stayed at The Inn at Spanish Bay the past two years for our anniversary. I played all three courses each year. The courses were in great shape, could not ask for a more enjoyable round of golf than what Pebble Beach offers. Having said that I must add that our last stay at the Inn was not a very memorable one.
Joe Diroff
February 13, 2016 at 1:26 pm
Went to US amateur at pebble spent 7 hours on the course. Enjoyed that more than being rushed around it trying to break 100.
Howard Metzner
May 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm
Can someone confirm that I can book a room for 2 nights at Spanish Bay and book a tee time at Pebble Beach while I’m there?