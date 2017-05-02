If you recall our tip from last week, we provided some ideas for heat-beating summer golf travel options in the United States.

We based these picks on a couple general strategies.

The first: to Go Uphill – head for higher elevations to level off the oppressive heat and humidity.

The second: Go North – use the latitudes to get yourself into more pleasant climates for summer golf.

This week, we’re adding a third strategy: Go South…Way South – if you’re sick of summer and have a yen for long-distance travel, flipping hemispheres might do the trick.

So without further ado, let’s talk about some cooler-weather international summer golf destinations…

Go Uphill…

The Canadian Rockies – Some of the best alpine views in the Americas can be found in the mountainous regions of the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. In Alberta, two classic courses at old-time resorts take center-stage: Banff Springs and Jasper Park. Banff lies within a national park of the same name, about 90 minutes west of – and about a thousand feet higher than – Alberta’s capital city, Calgary. Jasper Park is about 180 miles farther north and west, in a national park of its own. Both courses were designed by famed Canadian architect Stanley Thompson, and rank among the best courses in the country.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Nicklaus North Golf Clubs – Whistler, B.C.

Silvertip Golf Course/Canmore Golf & Curling Club/Stewart Creek Golf Club – Canmore, Alb.

Big Sky Golf Club – Pemberton, B.C.

Westin Bear Mountain Resort – Victoria, B.C.

Quebec Mountains – With some of eastern North America’s best skiing at Mont Tremblant, this area is beloved by winter travelers as well as golfers looking to flee the summer swelter at lower elevations. Five courses – Le Maître, Le Géant, Le Diable, La Bête and Golf Manitou – weave through mountain forests.

Scottish Highlands – Scotland’s coastline has been well-documented by us and others as a hotbed of summer golf possibilities, but what about its inland, upland regions? If you’re keen to take the road less traveled and head inland in Scotland, here are some courses to take note of:

Newtonmore Golf Club – Newtonmore

Spey Valley Golf Club – Aviemore

Ballater Golf Club – Ballater

Boat of Garten Golf and Tennis Club – Boat of Garten

Thornhill Golf Club – Thornhill

The Alps – Encompassing parts of Switzerland, France, Austria and northern Italy, this region is world-renowned for its skiing, but for Europeans seeking relief from their own hot summers, it has become a sneaky-strong region for golf, as well. If you’re looking for some mountain golf in Europe, check out these places:

Golf Club Crans-sur-Sierre – Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Evian Resort Golf Club – Evian-les-Bains, France

Golf Club Chamonix – Chamonix, France

Golf Eichenheim – Kitzbühel, Austria

Golf Club Achensee – Pertisau, Austria

Asolo Golf Club – Cavaso del Tomba, Italy

Go North…

Canadian Shield – North of Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, lies the Canadian Shield, a massive complex of rock outcroppings (some of the oldest on Earth). This area used to be home to some of the planet’s highest mountains, but millions upon millions of years of weathering have worn them down to mere hills. Still, this region provides a great refuge from the summer heat, especially for Torontonians. Here’s where you should look to play in and around this area:

Muskoka Bay Resort – Gravenhurst

Taboo Resort – Gravenhurst

The Rock Golf Course – Minett

Rocky Crest Resort – MacTier

Bigwin Island Golf Club – Baysville

Deerhurst Resort – Huntsville

Okanagan Valley – Central British Columbia has gained in reputation in recent years, not just as a golf destination but as a winemaking region as well. Think of it as Canada’s answer to Napa and Sonoma Counties in California. Here are the golf courses to be aware of in this region:

Fairview Mountain Golf Club – Oliver

Tobiano Golf Course – Kamloops

Quaaout Lodge/Talking Rock Golf Club – Chase

Predator Ridge Resort – Vernon

The Maritimes – Eastern Canada’s smaller provinces may be a fraction of the size of the others, but they punch above their weight in terms of great summertime golf experiences. The best of them all, in our opinion, is at Cabot Links up on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island. Between the original Rod Whitman Course and the off-the-charts-awesome Cabot Cliffs course by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, this is a bucket-list golf destination.

Here are some other great ones in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and New Brunswick:

Cape Breton Highlands Links – Ingonish, Nova Scotia

Fox Harb’r Resort – Wallace, Nova Scotia

The Links at Crowbush Cove – Morell, P.E.I.

Green Gables Golf Course – Hunter River, P.E.I.

Humber Valley Resort – Humber Valley, Newfoundland

The Algonquin Resort – St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, N.B.

Kingswood Lodge – Fredericton, N.B.

Northern Scotland

Coastal Scotland’s excellence as a summer golf destination has been well documented. It’s already at considerably north latitude, but if you’re looking for a virtual guarantee of cooler summer temperatures (we’re talking sweater weather), head for Aberdeen, Dornoch and points north on the Auld Sod. Such as…

Nairn Golf Club – Nairn

Castle Stuart Golf Links – Inverness

Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club – Fortrose

Royal Dornoch Golf Club – Dornoch

Brora Golf Club – Brora

Wick Golf Club – Wick

Durness Golf Club – Durness

Scandinavia

Scandinavia doesn’t come to mind as a golf destination, but with players like Henrik Stenson and Thomas Bjorn on the men’s side and Annika Sorenstam and Suzann Pettersen on the women’s side, it is clear there is a strong golf culture in far northern Continental Europe. Plus, it’s one of the only places on Earth where you can play round-the-clock golf in the summertime, especially in surprisingly golf-mad Iceland. Here’s a quick list of Scandinavian courses to pique your curiosity: