15 Great Golf Course Architects You’ve Never Heard Of

Donald Ross. A.W. Tillinghast. C.B. Macdonald. Seth Raynor.
Robert Trent Jones. Pete Dye. Tom Fazio. Arnold Palmer. Jack Nicklaus. Tom Doak. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. Gil Hanse.
These are the luminaries of golf course architecture. If you keep a list of your favorite golf courses, chances are most of them will have been designed by one of the names above.
But if you truly care about getting an education in golf course architecture, these are far from the only names you need to be aware of.
Given the cachet associated with the biggest names, it can be easy to overlook certain courses by architects whom you’ve never heard of, but in many cases, this would be a mistake.
Those name-brand architects are often active across the country, while the work of the ones you may not have heard of tends to stay mostly in one region. This is not universally the case, as you’ll see with our list, but if you are planning a trip to a new-to-you destination and balk at certain course designer names, you may end up missing out on some great courses.
So, here are some names whose work you should seek out in addition to the “big boys.”
Mike Strantz
Sadly, Strantz only enjoyed about a decade-long career, from his first solo design, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, S.C., in 1994, to his death in 2005. But his output was of amazing quality, and every single one of his courses is memorable. His Tobacco Road Golf Club, near Pinehurst, truly must be seen to be believed.
Other notable work: Tot Hill Farm – Asheboro, N.C.; True Blue Golf Club – Pawleys Island, S.C.; Royal New Kent Golf Club – Providence Forge (near Williamsburg), Va.; Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club (private; renovation) – Pebble Beach, Calif.
Todd Eckenrode
With Tom Doak, Coore and Crenshaw and Gil Hanse earning recent acclaim for their minimalistic and rustic aesthetics, Eckenrode and his Origins Golf Design firm may be the next to join that pantheon. His highest-ranked course to date is the terrific Barona Creek Golf Club east of San Diego, and his Country Club of the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which opened last year, has received rave reviews as well.
Other notable work: Links at Terranea (9-hole par-3 course) – Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; Quail Lodge Golf Club (renovation) – Carmel, Calif.
Paul Albanese & Chris Lutzke
Albanese & Lutzke have been most active in the Midwest, gaining recent notoriety for their designs at a couple of that region’s casino resorts: Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris, Michigan; and Tatanka Golf Club in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Other notable work: Mill Creek Golf Club – Rochester, N.Y.; Eagle Eye Golf Club – Lansing, Mich.; Timberstone Golf Course – Iron Mountain, Mich.
Jim Engh
In terms of visual drama and a tendency to stray from the ordinary, Jim Engh’s design style is the closest to Mike Strantz’s as any living architect. He described himself “not as a golf course architect, but as an endorphin salesman.” His courses tend to have aggressive slopes and mounds on and around the greens, as well as his trademark “muscle bunkers,” which have their own unique look. He has been most active out in the midwest and West, with the Golf Club at Redlands Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado and Tullymore Golf Club in Stanwood, Michigan being two of his best-known public layouts. We like when golf course architects push the envelope, and Engh is a master at doing just that.
Other notable work: The Sanctuary (private) – Sedalia, Colo.; The Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee (private) – Greensboro, Ga.; Fossil Trace Golf Club – Golden, Colo.; Awarii Dunes – Kearney, Neb.; Hawktree Golf Club – Bismarck, N.D.
Lee Schmidt & Brian Curley
Schmidt and Curley might be the most prolific golf course architects you’ve never heard of, as they have built dozens of golf courses around the world. In fact, the greatest concentration of their work can be found in China – at its two massive Mission Hills complexes, in particular. But they have been active in the Western Hemisphere as well, having worked with Pete Dye on his designs at Casa De Campo, Kiawah Island and PGA WEST, and with Jack Nicklaus at some of his own designs in Asia. Their own output in the United States is impressive as well – Marriott’s Desert Ridge in Scottsdale, Arizona; Marriott’s Shadow Ridge in Palm Springs, California; and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Phoenix, Arizona among them.
Other notable work: Rancho Bernardo Inn (renovation) – San Diego, Calif.; Bali Hai Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev.; Stoneforest International Golf Club (three courses) – Kunming, China
Lester George
George is perhaps best known for two private golf club designs in Virginia – the outstanding Kinloch Golf Club in suburban Richmond, and the wild, wonderful Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke. But his public designs and redesigns are what earn him a place on this list. His original course at Rock Manor in Wilmington, Delaware is known as one of the First State’s best courses, his restoration of C.B. Macdonald’s famed Old White TPC at the Greenbrier is phenomenal and fun, and he recently breathed new life into Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Virginia, taking a Tom Fazio design that tended to brutally punish less-skilled players and make it into a more enjoyable test for all.
Other notable work: Providence Golf Club – Richmond, Va.; Country Club of Florida (private; renovation) – Village of Golf, Fla.; The First Tee of Chesterfield – Chesterfield, Va.
Tim Liddy
Liddy has long been one of Pete Dye’s most trusted associates, having served as the construction manager and lead architect on many of Dye’s best original courses and redesigns, including Bulle Rock in Maryland, Heron Point at Sea Pines Resort in South Carolina and the River Course at Kingsmill Resort in Virginia. But Liddy has his own standalone design firm as well, and has generated some excellent courses in his own right: the Trophy Club in Lebanon, Indiana; Rock Hollow Golf Club in Peru, Indiana; and redesigns of the Duke’s Course at St. Andrews in Scotland and Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia
Other notable work: Wintonbury Hills Golf Course (with Pete Dye) – Bloomfield, Conn.; Big Fish Golf Club (with Pete Dye) – Hayward, Wisc.; Caesarea Golf Club – Caesarea, Israel
JMP Golf Design
As part of the JMP Golf Design group, Bob Moore and his associates Brian Costello and Mark Hollinger have flown under the radar somewhat, but their courses tend to strike a nice balance of quality and affordability. We mentioned Cutter Creek in North Carolina a few weeks ago as such a course. Other JMP designs you should be aware of include Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona; Callippe Preserve in Pleasanton, California; and Whiskey Creek Golf Club in Maryland, in collaboration with Ernie Els.
Other notable work: Golf Club at Chapel Ridge (with Fred Couples) – Pittsboro, N.C.; North River Golf Club – Beaufort, N.C.; Santa Lucia Preserve (private; with Tom Fazio) – Carmel, Calif.; Beijing Golf Club – Beijing, China; Manila Golf Club (renovation) – Manila, Philippines
Mike DeVries
DeVries joins Todd Eckenrode on this list as “Architects Most Likely To Become Household Names Soon.” His Greywalls course in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been known for a while, and his design at the private Kingsley Club in Traverse City has come to be known as the centerpiece of one of the best national golf clubs in the U.S., but it’s his course at Cape Wickham on the remote King Island off Tasmania, Australia that will likely vault him up alongside the likes of Doak, Hanse and Coore & Crenshaw. With spellbinding ocean scenery and cliff-hanging holes, Cape Wickham occupies one of the most spectacular pieces of land for golf in the world, and has been ranked the 24th best course in the world by Golf Digest in just its first year of operation.
Other notable work: Mines Golf Course – Grand Rapids, Mich.; Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club – Pierson, Mich.; Diamond Springs Golf Club – Hamilton, Mich.; Meadow Club (private; renovation) – Fairfax, Calif.
Tad King & Rob Collins
Does the King-Collins Design team deserve a spot on this list even though they have only designed one new nine-hole layout and renovated two holes on a second course? Given the high praise their Sweetens Cove Golf Club outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee has garnered – people are throwing the phrase “best nine-hole course in the country” around liberally – we have to believe that this duo will be getting more chances to apply their rustic aesthetic to existing courses and perhaps a new tract or two in the near future.
Other notable work: none (yet)
Who are your favorite less-heralded golf course architects? Leave us a comment below!
Mike McKenna
March 8, 2016 at 10:35 am
Your list is missing Tripp Davis.
tom burke
March 8, 2016 at 10:42 am
you overlooked William Langford
Anonymous
March 8, 2016 at 10:45 am
How about least favorite?
That would be Brandon Johnson of Palmer
He messed up Spring Island and Wexford
Ed Murchie
March 8, 2016 at 10:49 am
Ed Ault
Scott Martin
March 8, 2016 at 10:51 am
Here in the Carolinas, one name comes up over and over: Russell Breeden. Armed with a couple of bulldozers, he built a number of strategically-sound golf courses in the small towns of North and South Carolina. He also built some at “The Beach.” In the Charlotte area, Charlotte National is one of my favorite courses and it’s a lot harder than it looks. Breeden’s courses are fun and easy to maintain. I think he also built some courses in Virgina, as well.
Jim Deeks
March 8, 2016 at 10:55 am
There are two designers in Canada that most Americans wouldn’t know… Donald Carrick and Tom McBroom… but who have both done extraordinary things with our rocky terrain and deep pine forests.
Steve T
March 8, 2016 at 10:58 am
Hope to get to play some of these someday. I love discovering hidden gems. Some of my early discoveries were designed by or collaborated with John Fought in the Pacific Northwest. Over the years, I have become a big fan and sought out his artistry in AZ, UT, MN and NC. Many different designs that seem to just fit their settings. The one thing they all seem to have in common: I just want to go right back out and play them again…in my book, the most important trait of a great course.
Ch
March 8, 2016 at 11:00 am
Bobby Weed
Bob Neptune
March 8, 2016 at 11:00 am
I thought Nick Faldo designed Shadow Ridge in Palm Desert.
Craig Lock
March 8, 2016 at 11:08 am
Keith Foster!!!! Steve Smyers! Doug Carrick and Tom McBroom (Canada) Dana Fry and Mike Hurdzan, Clyde Johnston (Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head)
walter jose
March 8, 2016 at 11:10 am
Some day I will have the money to pay those green fees of those architects in USA.
Dave Matthews
March 8, 2016 at 11:11 am
von hagge/devlin (Walden on Lake Conroe and Pine Colony in the top 10 Texas courses for years . . . many other great courses, too)
Randy Heckenkemper (Arizona: Stone RIdge, Sanctuary . . . amazing courses that demonstrate length is not the only shot-value)
Bill Johnson (Arizona: Biltmore Links, Lookout Pointe, Rancho Manana . . . amazing eye for golf in the desert, very entertaining links)
and I feel John Bredemus is often left out of lists of “Old Masters”
Tim Gavrich
March 8, 2016 at 11:14 am
Anon–
Interesting. I’ve played both courses after Brandon’s work and thought they were a hoot. Definitely some quirk, but since they’re members’ courses, I thought that made them even more interesting. To each his own, I guess…
–Tim
Tom Karrys
March 8, 2016 at 11:14 am
Sadly you ignored one of the greats,Canadian Stanley Thompson. Co-founder with Donald Ross of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. Trained and partnered with Robert Trent Jones. Had a hand either laying out, constructed or renovated 178 courses.
Tim Gavrich
March 8, 2016 at 11:15 am
Bob–
Schmidt and Curley designed it with Faldo as the “Signature” name collaborating.
–Tim
Fran
March 8, 2016 at 11:20 am
I love Mike Strantz designs!
PJB
March 8, 2016 at 11:23 am
Surprised nobody has mentioned Kyle Phillips.
Lincoln R
March 8, 2016 at 11:24 am
Kipp Schulties is doing great work in Florida. He restored Riviera Country Club, 1925 Donald Ross course, in Coral Gables and did an outstanding job. Another great restoration he did was High Ridge in Palm Beach.
Arthur Little
March 8, 2016 at 11:29 am
The previous comments have picked up many you missed, but You’ve forgotten a number of others.
Jeff Brauer
Jan Beljan
Jim Urbina who worked very closely with Tom Doak on Old Macdonald
Andy Staples
Rod Whitman,who designed Cabot Links and was Bill Coore’s primary shaper at Cabot Cliffs
Steven Tierney
March 8, 2016 at 11:33 am
Peter Harradine over 200 courses worldwide most notable his work in the middle east amd central europe
Charlie P
March 8, 2016 at 11:34 am
I did not see Jay Moorish or Weiskopf/Moorish on either list. Great designs. I love TCP Scottsdale and La Cantera. Have also enjoyed others I have played.
John L
March 8, 2016 at 11:42 am
How about Arthur Hills and Red Lawrence? They have been the name architects for some great courses in the southwestern US.
Dan H.
March 8, 2016 at 11:51 am
Not one mention of Arthur Hill…. Hard to believe
Styles Adamson
March 8, 2016 at 12:00 pm
Jim Engh designs are horrible. He is the only designer that I refuse to play.
Michael T
March 8, 2016 at 12:21 pm
Who can deny Stranz a seat among the big guys, he was a true genius.
btw: you forgot Bulls Bay among the Stranz Courses!
Robert von Hagge is one you have to name as well (250+ courses)
JC
March 8, 2016 at 12:39 pm
Matt Dusenberry and Tad Burnett…..Matt used to be the senior designer for Greg Norman and was recently featured as a top up and coming course architect. He designed Champions Gate and the PGA West Norman course and is now partners with Tad Burnett who also worked for Norman.
John G
March 8, 2016 at 12:51 pm
Rod Whitman, Cabot Links plus many more
Dan N
March 8, 2016 at 12:52 pm
Roger Rulewich. Lots of the “real work” on RTJ Trail, Crumpin Fox, Fox Hopyard, Grande Dunes.
DoggieCombover
March 8, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Gary Panks has done outstanding work around AZ, Aguila, Raven, Legacy, Poston Butte, Silver Creek are a few that come to mind.
Mike Missler
March 8, 2016 at 3:03 pm
Jack Kidwell and Mike Hurdzan are great in my book!
Ginny J
March 8, 2016 at 3:04 pm
Can’t believe you missed Alister MacKenzie
Rick Kelly
March 8, 2016 at 3:10 pm
I second Roger Rulewich. And salute the author for putting Mike Strantz at the top of the list. Pure. Genius.
Ralph DeNune
March 8, 2016 at 3:14 pm
You’ve got Mike Strantz in the wrong group. He should be listed with Fazio, Nicklaus, etc. Named #1 designer in US by Golf World in 1998.
rrb
March 8, 2016 at 3:18 pm
I appreciate your effort to shed some light on less known, but good golf architects. As some of the commentators mentioned, you overlooked quite a few though. Also, your list is US-biased. You ignored such non-US luminaries as McKenzie, Colt, Alison, Braid, Morris and Thompson among the established names. On the other hand, you included some who’s work though prolific does not or only in minute numbers appears on “Best 100 lists”. As to Cape Wickham Links, you forgot to mention that de Vries had a co-designer: Darius Oliver from Melbourne.
J. Michael
March 8, 2016 at 4:12 pm
Love Tim Cate’s designs. Cape Fear National near Wilmington NC is my favorite course to play when I’m down south. Thistle golf club in Calabash is a fine 27 hole layout. Tim also did all the four of the courses at Ocean Ridge Plantation in Sunset Beach. He is credited with three of them, but did most of the site work on Lion’s Paw, for Willard Byrd, who is listed as the architect of record. The property owners were so impressed by his work, they let him build the other three courses, Tiger’s Eye, Panther’s Run, and Leopard’s Chase.
otto
March 8, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Mike Stranz was a brilliant designer. Friends told me that I would hate Tobacco Road…….. too many blind tee shots. It has become my favorite course,……I fell in love with it instantly. It is designed to fool the eye, and it does that.
jerry murray
March 8, 2016 at 5:02 pm
Dr. mike Hurdzan cobblestone creek country club Rochester/victor NY Beautifull link style course with superb terrain and undulating fast greens.
Ken
March 8, 2016 at 5:07 pm
There are plenty of guys out there that nobody has ever heard of, but they all do great work….just under someone else’s name often:
Chris Cochran
Mark Meijer
Chet Williams
Brian Lussier
Rick Jacobson
the Late Bruce Borland
Troy Vincent
Steve Wolfard
Greg Letsche
Carl Mistretta
Mike Riley
Dave Heatwole
and even me Ken Morgan
The list goes on and on of guys behind the scenes that are now out on their own, this is just some of the guys from Nicklaus Design. (Sorry if I missed a few)
Mike McG
March 8, 2016 at 6:17 pm
Kye Goalby. Architect on the machine. Best way to go.
Greg G
March 8, 2016 at 6:35 pm
Craig Schreiner
Richard Culhane
March 8, 2016 at 8:01 pm
What about Clive Clark in the Palm Springs area.
Robin Moyer
March 8, 2016 at 9:13 pm
You’ve missed Neil Haworth, Brett Mogg and the late Robin Nelson of Nelson & Haworth. Sheshan International, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain (at 10,000 ft elevation, 8,548 yards), Shenzhen GC, Suzhou Sun Island and more in China, Kau Sai Chau East in Hong Kong, Royal Selangor re-design in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mangilao in Guam, Ravenwood in Rochester, Moose Run Creek in Anchorage, Bali National in Indonesia, Mauna Lani, Puakea, The Dunes at Maui Lani, and courses in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, Morocco, France, Canada. Prolific and all great tracks.
Phil S
March 8, 2016 at 10:40 pm
Rod Whitman, Dave Axland, Dan Proctor
R D Smith
March 9, 2016 at 12:04 am
What about Dan Maples and his father Ellis Maples
Rory Spears
March 9, 2016 at 1:00 am
Keith Foster, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Eastward Ho, Baltimore Five farms, Omaha CC, Orchard Lake, Pittsburgh Field Club, Louisville CC, Sands Point, Knollwood, New construction Harvester, Shepherds Crook, Gateway, Quarry
Ed Homsey
March 9, 2016 at 4:09 pm
Ian Andrew is fast becoming a heralded and well-known architect, as he should. I would also add Bruce Hepner, Brian Schneider, and Kevin Hargrave to the list.
Dennis Grall
March 9, 2016 at 4:16 pm
I’ve been fortunate to play golf with Paul Albanese (TimberStone and Sweetgrass) and Mike DeVries (Greywalls). They took exceptional land and created golf courses that test the imagination and the skill of good and average players. Another Michigan name that was skipped is Mike Husby, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula at Wild Bluff in Brimley and second nines at Newberry and Manistique and several tracks in lower Michigan.
BG
March 9, 2016 at 10:47 pm
John Harbottle should be on the list. He designed a number of great course in the Pacific Northwest.
Al
March 10, 2016 at 2:04 am
I thinking Rees should be on most notibale list
Derrick D
March 10, 2016 at 7:19 am
Heard of The Club at Nine Bridges, Pine Beach Golf Links, Pezula Golf Resort, Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, Anvaya Cove, Shore Gate Golf Club, Weihai Point Resort to name a few of David Dale and Kevin Ramsey’s (Golfplan) works around the globe. They are worth an investigation
Allan L
March 11, 2016 at 3:42 pm
Mike Nuzzo is someone to keep an eye on.
Jeremy Hall -Merit Golf Vacations
March 12, 2016 at 7:43 am
Graham Cooke up here in Canada is not only a Canadian Amateur Golf Hall of fame …but also a world class designer and course restorer.
Inspires
March 14, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Strantz tracks are different than most I’ve ever played with many blind shots, but I’m a true fan of his work. And Kudos for someone mentioning Bulls Bay, one of my favorite designs from him. Bobby Weed has done some nice tracks as well and good to see him get some mention here.
Tom T.
March 15, 2016 at 12:40 pm
Forgot Ron Garl.
Stan OLG
March 15, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Geoffrey Cornish and Bill Robinson in New England.
AJ. La Course
March 15, 2016 at 1:47 pm
How about Ray Hearn who has done quite a few original & redesigns. Two here in mid- Michigan that are challenging but fair if you pick proper tees are The Grande and Moose Ridge.
J.Hyatt
March 15, 2016 at 5:43 pm
Herbert Strong –Saucon Valley, Woodholme Country Club, Engineers Club
Bill McMahon
March 15, 2016 at 5:48 pm
Brandon Johnson did a great job at Old Tabby, making it more scenic as well as more interesting to play. The greens have terrific character and the bunkers play a strategic as well as an aesthetic role.
Mark Patrick
March 15, 2016 at 5:57 pm
Played a number of the above courses and have some of the others on my bucket list. The older I’ve gotten the more I appreciate the courses as much as the game. I know I’m not alone.
Tim Hickey
March 15, 2016 at 7:11 pm
I would nominate Andy Raugust. His Deer Ridge design in Central California is my favorite golf course of all that I’ve played, which includes the Pebble Beach courses, Pasatiempo, etc.
Gregg Lewis
March 21, 2016 at 2:48 pm
Gordon Lewis, though I’m a bit prejudice, he’s my brother. He’s done 45 plus courses, most in SW Florida.
Jim S
October 13, 2016 at 6:54 pm
I would second the motion of Kyle Phillips. His work at Kingsbarn is marvelous and he keeps turning out great courses around the world.
Steve S
March 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm
Reading these comments is laughable. First, the list is for architects you’ve never heard of.
Second, the readers are suggesting architects who maybe did 1 good course. I vomited in my mouth when I read Ed Ault and Roger Rulewich. Neither have any courses listed on Golf Magazine or Golf Digest Top 100. A lifetime of mediocrity.