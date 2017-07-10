Have you ever had things go VERY wrong right before an epic golf trip?

For example, realizing the night before an Ireland trip that your passport expired?

Or nearly cutting off your finger the night before your first visit to Bandon Dunes?

Yep, these both have happened to people we know; the latter was just a few weeks ago.

Our group met at the airport, and one guy walked up sporting this…

Yep, that’s six fresh stitches in his left index finger.

And the reason for his 11th-hour ER visit the night before?

An avocado. He was cutting one up and the knife slipped.

That’ll teach you to eat healthy!

Thankfully, this guy’s a stick, so he was still able to play solid golf…albeit with a slightly unusual grip…

Now it’s your turn…

Have you had (or heard of) any “night-before-your-golf-trip” horror stories?

Please share them and/or read what others are saying below.