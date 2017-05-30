Last week, we traversed the United States in search of its finest highway-side golf courses, focusing on America’s most prominent north-south Interstate routes: I-95, I-85, I-55, I-15 and I-5

This week, we’re continuing our golf road trip survey by traversing the continental U.S. widthwise. Here are our selections for noteworthy golf courses along four of the major east-west American highways

I-90

Runs from: Junction of Rte. 1-A in Boston, Mass.; to junction of I-5 in Seattle, Wash.

Notable courses (east to west):

Massachusetts

Town: Sutton

Course: Blackstone National Golf Club

Miles from I-95: 10

Note: Rees Jones-designed course has been one of the top-ranked public courses in New England since opening in 1999

Town: Westfield

Course: Tekoa Country Club

Miles from I-95: 4

Note: Donald Ross-designed semi-private course flies way under the radar with green fees topping out at $40

Town: Lee

Course: Greenock Country Club

Miles from I-95: 2

Note: Nine-hole course was redesigned by Donald Ross in 1927

New York

Town: Valatie

Course: Olde Kinderhook Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Rees Jones-designed public course is located just north of Kinderhook, where eighth President Martin Van Buren was born

Town: Utica

Course: Valley View Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 5

Note: Robert Trent Jones-designed muni gets rave reviews, especially for its green fees, which max out at $20 for walkers.

Town: Verona

Course: Turning Stone Resort

Miles from I-90: 2

Note: Three golf courses and one of the best casino resorts on the East Coast

Town: Victor

Course: Ravenwood Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 4

Note: Robin Nelson design is ranked as the #10 public course in New York by Golfweek

Town: Cheektowaga

Course: Diamond Hawk Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Course next door to the Buffalo/Niagara airport was designed by Dr. Michael Hurdzan, who co-designed 2017 U.S. Open site Erin Hills Golf Course

Pennsylvania

Town: Erie

Course: Whispering Woods Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: John Exley design known as one of the Erie area’s best public layouts

Ohio

Town: Painesville

Course: Little Mountain Country Club

Miles from I-90: 4

Note: Dr. Michael Hurdzan/Dana Fry layout rated #8 public course in Ohio by Golfweek

Town: Toledo

Course: South Toledo Golf Club

Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 3

Note: Course dates back to 1925, with input over the years from Donald Ross, protégé William Rockefeller and later renovation by Arthur Hills

Indiana

Town: Angola

Course: Glendarin Hills Golf Course

Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 6

Note: Course opened in 2004 and has enjoyed the reputation of the best public layout in the “Lakes Country” of Northwestern Indiana

Town: South Bend

Course: Warren Golf Course

Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 3

Note: Coore-Crenshaw design belongs to the University of Notre Dame and is one of the top college courses in the country

Town: Chesterton

Course: The Brassie Golf Club

Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 4

Note: Jim Fazio course provides an inexpensive, solid modern golf experience, with green fees topping out at $45

Town: Hammond

Course: Lost Marsh Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 2

Note: Course occupies an interestingly industrial setting and plays around a lake, with island tees and fairways on a few holes

Illinois

Town: Mt. Prospect

Course: Mt. Prospect Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Course vaulted into the top 5 of Golfweek‘s “Best You Can Play’ list for Illinois after a recent renovation by David Esler

Town: Huntley

Course: Whisper Creek Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 2

Note: Billy Casper/Greg Nash design at the center of a Del Webb community offers GolfBoards as an option for visiting players

Town: Rockford

Course: Norris Aldeen Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Local Park District course designed by Dick Nugent has been named a “Thrifty Fifty” layout by GOLF Magazine for its low green fees and high-quality experience

Wisconsin

Town: Madison

Course: Yahara Hills Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 1

Note: 36-hole facility run by the City of Madison

Town: Wisconsin Dells

Course: Wild Rock Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Hurdzan/Fry-designed layout is known as the best course in the tourist haven of Wisconsin Dells

Minnesota

Town: Rochester

Course: Willow Creek Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 6

Note: Facility is home to a 6,000-yard “big” course and a nine-hole, par-29 executive layout

Town: Worthington

Course: GreatLife at Worthington Country Club

Miles from I-90: 2

Note: Course is nearly 100 years old and has an island-green par-3 at hole 10

South Dakota

Town: Brandon

Course: Brandon Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Course is minimally bunkered (only three holes have two or more bunkers) but water comes into play on more than half the holes

Town: Sioux Falls

Course: Elmwood Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 5

Note: Lawrence Packard (who designed the PGA Tour stop Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort) laid out this beloved local track on the banks of the Big Sioux River

Town: Rapid City

Course: Meadowbrook Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 5

Note: The course hosted the 1984 U.S. Women’s Public Links and the 2009 and 2010 NAIA College Women’s National Golf Championships

Wyoming

Town: Gillette

Course: Bell Nob Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Pleasant, county-owned course is ranked in the top 5 public courses in Wyoming by Golfweek

Town: Buffalo

Course: Buffalo Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Charming small-town golf, right down to the head golf professional, who grew up in Buffalo

Montana

Town: Billings

Course: The Briarwood Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 4

Note: Course features black slag sand in its bunkers and a par three that drops 120 feet from tee to green

Town: Bozeman

Course: Bridger Creek Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 5

Note: Golf Digest ranks this Mac Hunter design among the top 10 courses in Montana

Town: Missoula

Course: Canyon River Golf Club

Miles from I-90: 4

Note: Lee Schmidt/Brian Curley Course surrounded by a horseshoe bend in the Clark Fork River

Town: St. Regis

Course: Trestle Creek Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 2

Note: Rustic nine-holer laid out by local real estate developer Grant Lincoln, set along the Clark Fork River

Idaho

Town: Coeur d’Alene

Course: Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 1

Note: Lush parkland course with a famous island green to which players must take a boat

Washington

Town: Liberty Lake

Course: MeadowWood Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 3

Note: Robert Muir Graves design hosted the largest PGA section tournament in the U.S. in 2016

Town: Spokane

Course: Indian Canyon Golf Course

Miles from I-90: 1

Note: H. Chandler Egan design course is lined by tall pines, and hosted the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship in 1941 and 1984

Town: Moses Lake

Course: The Links at Moses Pointe

Miles from I-90: 5

Note: Course stretches to 7,400 yards from the tips and hosted the Washington State Amateur in 2005 and 2008

Town: Cle Elum

Course: The Lodge at Suncadia

Miles from I-90: 4

Note: Two courses – Prospector and Rope Rider – offer top golf experiences and splendid panoramic mountain views

I-80

Runs from: Junction of I-95 in Teaneck, N.J.; to junction of U.S. 101 in San Francisco, Calif.

Notable courses (east to west):

Pennsylvania

Town: Shawnee-on-Delaware

Course: Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: 27-hole complex, most of which is located on an island in the middle of the Delaware River

Town: Drums

Course: Edgewood in the Pines Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Course designed by David Gordon challenges players with well-placed bunkers, as well as ponds coming into play on six holes

Town: Mill Hall

Course: Belles Springs Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Edmund B. Ault design dates to 1969 and is known for its well-defended greens – only one has fewer than two greenside bunkers

Town: Middlesex

Course: Oak Tree Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 6

Note: Ed Ault design located nearly on top of the Pennsylvania/Ohio border, known for being in great shape

Ohio

Town: Streetsboro

Course: Boulder Creek Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 4

Note: Course owner Joe Salemi had a construction background, but his first foray into golf course design worked out well: the course is one of the best in northeast Ohio

Indiana

Town: Munster

Course: Centennial Park Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Nine-hole layout was designed by Tim Nugent and is home to a vast practice facility, including a 15,000-square-foot putting green

Illinois

Town: Homewood

Course: Ravisloe Country Club

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Historic Donald Ross-designed course used to be private but is now one of the Chicago area’s best public golf options

Town: New Lenox

Course: Sanctuary Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 4

Note: Steve Halberg design opened in 1996 and transitions back and forth from forest to prairie settings

Town: Lasalle

Course: Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: 1994 William J. Spear design is a popular local layout but is extremely convenient to the highway for passers-through

Town: Moline

Course: TPC Deere Run

Miles from I-80: 4

Note: Annual host of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic is one of the most affordable-to-play professional golf courses anywhere

Iowa

Town: Iowa City

Course: Finkbine Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Golf course belongs to the University of Iowa, playing as long as 7,200 yards from the back tees

Town: Council Bluffs

Course: Bent Tree Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Jeff Brauer design is spread out over a 225-acre site and has split-fairway holes at 6 and 15

Nebraska

Town: Ashland

Course: Quarry Oaks Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: John LaFoy course on the south bank of the Platte River draws considerable play from Omaha

Town: Lincoln

Course: Highlands Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Jeff Brauer-designed course is owned and run by the City of Lincoln

Town: Axtell

Course: Awarii Dunes Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 6

Note: Jim Engh design features big green complexes with massive slopes, intricate bunkering and long-range prairie views, all with minimal movement of earth

Town: Gothenburg

Course: Wild Horse Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 5

Note: One of the top public courses in the interior of the country, this Dave Axland/Dan Proctor design is the Sand Hills for the rest of us

Wyoming

Town: Laramie

Course: Jacoby Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Golf course located on the University of Wyoming campus sits at more than 7,000 feet above sea level, enabling distance gains of 20% or more relative to sea level

Town: Rawlins

Course: Rochelle Ranch Golf Course

Miles from I-80:

Note: Municipal course designed by Ken Kavanaugh with an open look and large, blowout bunkers on most holes

Town: Evanston

Course: Purple Sage Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Wide fairways are ideal for a not-too-tough round at this course, which also offers rates for quick five-hole mini-rounds

Utah

Town: Salt Lake City

Course: Mountain Dell Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 1

Note: 36-hole facility is located at 6,000 feet elevation, midway between Park City and Salt Lake City and part of the Salt Lake City golf system

Nevada

Town: West Wendover

Course: Toana Vista Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Course dates to 1987 and despite a desert setting, boasts bentgrass greens with a reputation for being in great shape

Town: Elko

Course: Ruby View Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: City of Elko-owned course sports relatively low Rating (68.5) and Slope (115) figures relative to its length of 6,631 yards from the tips

California

Town: Truckee

Course: Coyote Moon Golf Course

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Coyote Moon is rated #14 in the state by Golfweek and is one of a number of excellent public/resort layouts in the Truckee/Tahoe area

Town: Auburn

Course: The Ridge Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 3

Note: Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design is an active participant in Youth On Course, where kids with a Y.O.C. card can play for $5 in the afternoons

Town: Sacramento

Course: Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

Miles from I-80: .25

Note: One of the courses at this 36-hole City-run facility is an Alister Mackenzie design, a rare treat for public golfers

Town: Vallejo

Course: Hiddenbrooke Golf Club

Miles from I-80: 2

Note: Arnold Palmer design managed by Troon has a 4.5-star rating from Golf Digest

I-40

Runs from: Junction of U.S. 117 in Wilmington, N.C.; to junction of I-15 in Barstow, Calif.

Notable courses (east to west):

North Carolina

Town: Four Oaks

Course: Reedy Creek Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 4

Note: Circa-1988 Gene Hamm design only tips out around 6,400 yards; Golf Advisor readers declared it one of the most-improved courses in the U.S. in 2015

Town: Raleigh

Course: Lonnie Poole Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: North Carolina State University Course, designed by Arnold Palmer, is one of the newest college courses in the U.S.

Town: Whitsett

Course: Stoney Creek Golf Club

Miles from I-40: 1

Note: Tom Jackson design has been rated among the top 100 public courses in the state by the North Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel

Town: Advance

Course: Oak Valley Golf Club

Miles from I-40: 3

Note: Arnold Palmer design recently received some welcome improvement in the form of a comprehensive bunker renovation

Town: Asheville

Course: Asheville Municipal Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: Donald Ross-designed muni opened in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Tennessee

Town: Kodak

Course: River Islands Golf Club

Miles from I-40: 5

Note: Arthur Hills-designed course occupies a unique setting, with a cluster of holes set on an island in the middle of the French Broad River

Town: Old Hickory

Course: Hermitage Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 6

Note: Two-course complex’s layouts are called President’s Reserve and General’s Retreat

Town: Millington

Course: Mirimichi Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 9

Note: Pop star Justin Timberlake bought, oversaw the overhauling of and later sold this course, which has an on-site sod farm and development facility

Arkansas

Town: Little Rock

Course: Rebsamen Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 7

Note: City of Little Rock-owned facility has an 18-hole championship course (which hosts the City Amateur annually) as well as a nine-hole executive course

Town: Alma

Course: Eagle Crest Golf Club

Miles from I-40: 5

Note: Mark Hays-designed course opened in 1997 and is part of Arkansas’ Natural State Golf Trail

Oklahoma

Town: Midwest City

Course: John Conrad Regional Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: Straightforward but pleasant parkland course on the outskirts of Oklahoma City

Texas

Town: Amarillo

Course: Comanche Trail Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: City of Amarillo-owned facility has two courses: the original Tomahawk Course designed by Charles Howard and opened in 1990, and the Arrowhead Course, a Bob Cupp course, opened in 1999

New Mexico

Town: Albuquerque

Course: Los Altos Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 1

Note: Green fees top out at $25 at the 6,100 yard main course at this facility, which also has a nine-hole par three routing

Arizona

Town: Flagstaff

Course: Continental Country Club

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: Bob Baldock-designed course sits at more than 7,000 feet above sea level

Town: Williams

Course: Elephant Rocks Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: Golf on the site dates back to the 1920s, but in the 90s Gary Panks redesigned the course to its current configuration

Town: Kingman

Course: Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 2

Note: The last three holes at this course are nicknamed the “Lava Loop” for the rock formations that come into play

California

Town: Needles

Course: Rivers Edge Golf Course

Miles from I-40: 1

Note: Course overlooks the Colorado River on the border of California and Arizona, with three par threes of more than 180 yards

I-10

Runs from: Junction of I-95/U.S. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla.; to S.R. 1 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Notable courses (east to west):

Florida

Town: Lake City

Course: The Country Club at Lake City

Miles from I-10: 8

Note: Despite the “Country Club” moniker, this Willard Byrd-designed course welcomes public play

Town: Marianna

Course: Indian Springs Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 5

Note: Bruce Devlin/Robert Von Hagge-designed course has a 20-acre practice facility in addition to a 7,000-yard layout

Town: DeFuniak Springs

Course: Blackstone Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: William Amick design that opened in 2010 and is known for its large greens and un-Florida-like elevation changes

Alabama

Town: Spanish Fort

Course: Timbercreek Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: Earl Stone-designed 27-hole layout whose nines are called Magnolia, Dogwood and Pines

Mississippi

Town: Vancleave

Course: The Preserve Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 3

Note: Jerry Pate design is associated with the Palace Casino Resort, one of Golf Vacation Insider‘s “Best Golf and Casino Resorts”

Town: Pass Christian

Course: The Oaks Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: Course opened in 1998 and has hosted the Web.com Tour as well as past PGA Tour Qualifying stages

Louisiana

Town: Slidell

Course: Oak Harbor Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: Lee Schmidt design is reminiscent of Pete Dye’s style, given Schmidt’s background as a top designer on Dye’s team

Town: Baton Rouge

Course: Santa Maria Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design is part of Louisiana’s Audubon Golf Trail

Texas

Town: Beaumont

Course: Brentwood Country Club

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: Course was shaped out of rice fields and now measures 6,600 yards from the back tees

Town: Houston

Course: Memorial Park Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: Venerable Houston muni has been known for decades as one of America’s best city courses

Town: Sealy

Course: River Ridge Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: 27-hole course sits on the west bank of the Brazos River, and is renowned throughout the Houston area for its conditioning

Town: San Antonio

Course: Willow Springs Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: City of San Antonio-run course is located next door to the AT&T Center, home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs

Town: San Antonio

Course: La Cantera Resort

Miles from I-10: 4

Note: With two courses (the historic Arnold Palmer Course, and the Tom Weiskopf Course, which will be renovated over the summer), this former PGA Tour host resort would make an ideal stopover spot along your route

Town: El Paso

Course: Butterfield Trail Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 7

Note: Tom Fazio-designed desert gem of a muni is one of Texas’ top-rated public courses

New Mexico

Town: Las Cruces

Course: New Mexico State University Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 3

Note: The home course of the NMSU Aggies golf teams dates back to 1962, designed by Floyd Farley

Arizona

Town: Benson

Course: San Pedro Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: The course claims to be home to the only revetted sod wall bunkers in southern Arizona: greenside hazards on two holes with lips six feet high in places

Town: Tucson

Course: El Rio Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: Part of the City of Tucson system of courses, El Rio is the course where Babe Didrikson Zaharias Monday-qualified for the 1945 Tucson Open, becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event

Town: Chandler

Course: Whirlwind Golf Club

Miles from I-10: 3

Note: With two layouts, this club is associated with Wild Horse Pass Casino and is one of our picks for “Best Golf and Casino Resorts”

California

Town: Indio

Course: Eagle Falls Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: 6,700 yard Clive Clark course is associated with the nearby Fantasy Springs Casino Resort

Town: Palm Desert

Course: Classic Club

Miles from I-10: 1

Note: Former PGA Tour Humana Challenge co-host course, where locals and visitors rave consistently about the shape the course is always in and the majestic clubhouse

Town: Pomona

Course: Mountain Meadows Golf Course

Miles from I-10: 2

Note: The course dates to 1927 but the current iteration is the work of prolific California architect Ted Robinson from the 1960s.

Have you taken a golf road trip in the past and hit up any of these courses? Got any other golf road trip course suggestions? Please share with us in the comments below!

(The north-south edition of this tip can be found here.)