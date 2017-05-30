Last week, we traversed the United States in search of its finest highway-side golf courses, focusing on America’s most prominent north-south Interstate routes: I-95, I-85, I-55, I-15 and I-5
This week, we’re continuing our golf road trip survey by traversing the continental U.S. widthwise. Here are our selections for noteworthy golf courses along four of the major east-west American highways
I-90
Runs from: Junction of Rte. 1-A in Boston, Mass.; to junction of I-5 in Seattle, Wash.
Notable courses (east to west):
Massachusetts
Town: Sutton
Course: Blackstone National Golf Club
Miles from I-95: 10
Note: Rees Jones-designed course has been one of the top-ranked public courses in New England since opening in 1999
Town: Westfield
Course: Tekoa Country Club
Miles from I-95: 4
Note: Donald Ross-designed semi-private course flies way under the radar with green fees topping out at $40
Town: Lee
Course: Greenock Country Club
Miles from I-95: 2
Note: Nine-hole course was redesigned by Donald Ross in 1927
New York
Town: Valatie
Course: Olde Kinderhook Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Rees Jones-designed public course is located just north of Kinderhook, where eighth President Martin Van Buren was born
Town: Utica
Course: Valley View Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 5
Note: Robert Trent Jones-designed muni gets rave reviews, especially for its green fees, which max out at $20 for walkers.
Town: Verona
Course: Turning Stone Resort
Miles from I-90: 2
Note: Three golf courses and one of the best casino resorts on the East Coast
Town: Victor
Course: Ravenwood Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 4
Note: Robin Nelson design is ranked as the #10 public course in New York by Golfweek
Town: Cheektowaga
Course: Diamond Hawk Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Course next door to the Buffalo/Niagara airport was designed by Dr. Michael Hurdzan, who co-designed 2017 U.S. Open site Erin Hills Golf Course
Pennsylvania
Town: Erie
Course: Whispering Woods Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: John Exley design known as one of the Erie area’s best public layouts
Ohio
Town: Painesville
Course: Little Mountain Country Club
Miles from I-90: 4
Note: Dr. Michael Hurdzan/Dana Fry layout rated #8 public course in Ohio by Golfweek
Town: Toledo
Course: South Toledo Golf Club
Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 3
Note: Course dates back to 1925, with input over the years from Donald Ross, protégé William Rockefeller and later renovation by Arthur Hills
Indiana
Town: Angola
Course: Glendarin Hills Golf Course
Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 6
Note: Course opened in 2004 and has enjoyed the reputation of the best public layout in the “Lakes Country” of Northwestern Indiana
Town: South Bend
Course: Warren Golf Course
Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 3
Note: Coore-Crenshaw design belongs to the University of Notre Dame and is one of the top college courses in the country
Town: Chesterton
Course: The Brassie Golf Club
Miles from I-90 (and I-80): 4
Note: Jim Fazio course provides an inexpensive, solid modern golf experience, with green fees topping out at $45
Town: Hammond
Course: Lost Marsh Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 2
Note: Course occupies an interestingly industrial setting and plays around a lake, with island tees and fairways on a few holes
Illinois
Town: Mt. Prospect
Course: Mt. Prospect Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Course vaulted into the top 5 of Golfweek‘s “Best You Can Play’ list for Illinois after a recent renovation by David Esler
Town: Huntley
Course: Whisper Creek Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 2
Note: Billy Casper/Greg Nash design at the center of a Del Webb community offers GolfBoards as an option for visiting players
Town: Rockford
Course: Norris Aldeen Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Local Park District course designed by Dick Nugent has been named a “Thrifty Fifty” layout by GOLF Magazine for its low green fees and high-quality experience
Wisconsin
Town: Madison
Course: Yahara Hills Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 1
Note: 36-hole facility run by the City of Madison
Town: Wisconsin Dells
Course: Wild Rock Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Hurdzan/Fry-designed layout is known as the best course in the tourist haven of Wisconsin Dells
Minnesota
Town: Rochester
Course: Willow Creek Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 6
Note: Facility is home to a 6,000-yard “big” course and a nine-hole, par-29 executive layout
Town: Worthington
Course: GreatLife at Worthington Country Club
Miles from I-90: 2
Note: Course is nearly 100 years old and has an island-green par-3 at hole 10
South Dakota
Town: Brandon
Course: Brandon Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Course is minimally bunkered (only three holes have two or more bunkers) but water comes into play on more than half the holes
Town: Sioux Falls
Course: Elmwood Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 5
Note: Lawrence Packard (who designed the PGA Tour stop Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort) laid out this beloved local track on the banks of the Big Sioux River
Town: Rapid City
Course: Meadowbrook Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 5
Note: The course hosted the 1984 U.S. Women’s Public Links and the 2009 and 2010 NAIA College Women’s National Golf Championships
Wyoming
Town: Gillette
Course: Bell Nob Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Pleasant, county-owned course is ranked in the top 5 public courses in Wyoming by Golfweek
Town: Buffalo
Course: Buffalo Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Charming small-town golf, right down to the head golf professional, who grew up in Buffalo
Montana
Town: Billings
Course: The Briarwood Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 4
Note: Course features black slag sand in its bunkers and a par three that drops 120 feet from tee to green
Town: Bozeman
Course: Bridger Creek Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 5
Note: Golf Digest ranks this Mac Hunter design among the top 10 courses in Montana
Town: Missoula
Course: Canyon River Golf Club
Miles from I-90: 4
Note: Lee Schmidt/Brian Curley Course surrounded by a horseshoe bend in the Clark Fork River
Town: St. Regis
Course: Trestle Creek Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 2
Note: Rustic nine-holer laid out by local real estate developer Grant Lincoln, set along the Clark Fork River
Idaho
Town: Coeur d’Alene
Course: Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 1
Note: Lush parkland course with a famous island green to which players must take a boat
Washington
Town: Liberty Lake
Course: MeadowWood Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 3
Note: Robert Muir Graves design hosted the largest PGA section tournament in the U.S. in 2016
Town: Spokane
Course: Indian Canyon Golf Course
Miles from I-90: 1
Note: H. Chandler Egan design course is lined by tall pines, and hosted the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship in 1941 and 1984
Town: Moses Lake
Course: The Links at Moses Pointe
Miles from I-90: 5
Note: Course stretches to 7,400 yards from the tips and hosted the Washington State Amateur in 2005 and 2008
Town: Cle Elum
Course: The Lodge at Suncadia
Miles from I-90: 4
Note: Two courses – Prospector and Rope Rider – offer top golf experiences and splendid panoramic mountain views
I-80
Runs from: Junction of I-95 in Teaneck, N.J.; to junction of U.S. 101 in San Francisco, Calif.
Notable courses (east to west):
Pennsylvania
Town: Shawnee-on-Delaware
Course: Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: 27-hole complex, most of which is located on an island in the middle of the Delaware River
Town: Drums
Course: Edgewood in the Pines Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Course designed by David Gordon challenges players with well-placed bunkers, as well as ponds coming into play on six holes
Town: Mill Hall
Course: Belles Springs Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Edmund B. Ault design dates to 1969 and is known for its well-defended greens – only one has fewer than two greenside bunkers
Town: Middlesex
Course: Oak Tree Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 6
Note: Ed Ault design located nearly on top of the Pennsylvania/Ohio border, known for being in great shape
Ohio
Town: Streetsboro
Course: Boulder Creek Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 4
Note: Course owner Joe Salemi had a construction background, but his first foray into golf course design worked out well: the course is one of the best in northeast Ohio
Indiana
Town: Munster
Course: Centennial Park Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Nine-hole layout was designed by Tim Nugent and is home to a vast practice facility, including a 15,000-square-foot putting green
Illinois
Town: Homewood
Course: Ravisloe Country Club
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Historic Donald Ross-designed course used to be private but is now one of the Chicago area’s best public golf options
Town: New Lenox
Course: Sanctuary Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 4
Note: Steve Halberg design opened in 1996 and transitions back and forth from forest to prairie settings
Town: Lasalle
Course: Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: 1994 William J. Spear design is a popular local layout but is extremely convenient to the highway for passers-through
Town: Moline
Course: TPC Deere Run
Miles from I-80: 4
Note: Annual host of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic is one of the most affordable-to-play professional golf courses anywhere
Iowa
Town: Iowa City
Course: Finkbine Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Golf course belongs to the University of Iowa, playing as long as 7,200 yards from the back tees
Town: Council Bluffs
Course: Bent Tree Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Jeff Brauer design is spread out over a 225-acre site and has split-fairway holes at 6 and 15
Nebraska
Town: Ashland
Course: Quarry Oaks Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: John LaFoy course on the south bank of the Platte River draws considerable play from Omaha
Town: Lincoln
Course: Highlands Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Jeff Brauer-designed course is owned and run by the City of Lincoln
Town: Axtell
Course: Awarii Dunes Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 6
Note: Jim Engh design features big green complexes with massive slopes, intricate bunkering and long-range prairie views, all with minimal movement of earth
Town: Gothenburg
Course: Wild Horse Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 5
Note: One of the top public courses in the interior of the country, this Dave Axland/Dan Proctor design is the Sand Hills for the rest of us
Wyoming
Town: Laramie
Course: Jacoby Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Golf course located on the University of Wyoming campus sits at more than 7,000 feet above sea level, enabling distance gains of 20% or more relative to sea level
Town: Rawlins
Course: Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
Miles from I-80:
Note: Municipal course designed by Ken Kavanaugh with an open look and large, blowout bunkers on most holes
Town: Evanston
Course: Purple Sage Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Wide fairways are ideal for a not-too-tough round at this course, which also offers rates for quick five-hole mini-rounds
Utah
Town: Salt Lake City
Course: Mountain Dell Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 1
Note: 36-hole facility is located at 6,000 feet elevation, midway between Park City and Salt Lake City and part of the Salt Lake City golf system
Nevada
Town: West Wendover
Course: Toana Vista Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Course dates to 1987 and despite a desert setting, boasts bentgrass greens with a reputation for being in great shape
Town: Elko
Course: Ruby View Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: City of Elko-owned course sports relatively low Rating (68.5) and Slope (115) figures relative to its length of 6,631 yards from the tips
California
Town: Truckee
Course: Coyote Moon Golf Course
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Coyote Moon is rated #14 in the state by Golfweek and is one of a number of excellent public/resort layouts in the Truckee/Tahoe area
Town: Auburn
Course: The Ridge Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 3
Note: Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design is an active participant in Youth On Course, where kids with a Y.O.C. card can play for $5 in the afternoons
Town: Sacramento
Course: Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
Miles from I-80: .25
Note: One of the courses at this 36-hole City-run facility is an Alister Mackenzie design, a rare treat for public golfers
Town: Vallejo
Course: Hiddenbrooke Golf Club
Miles from I-80: 2
Note: Arnold Palmer design managed by Troon has a 4.5-star rating from Golf Digest
I-40
Runs from: Junction of U.S. 117 in Wilmington, N.C.; to junction of I-15 in Barstow, Calif.
Notable courses (east to west):
North Carolina
Town: Four Oaks
Course: Reedy Creek Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 4
Note: Circa-1988 Gene Hamm design only tips out around 6,400 yards; Golf Advisor readers declared it one of the most-improved courses in the U.S. in 2015
Town: Raleigh
Course: Lonnie Poole Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: North Carolina State University Course, designed by Arnold Palmer, is one of the newest college courses in the U.S.
Town: Whitsett
Course: Stoney Creek Golf Club
Miles from I-40: 1
Note: Tom Jackson design has been rated among the top 100 public courses in the state by the North Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel
Town: Advance
Course: Oak Valley Golf Club
Miles from I-40: 3
Note: Arnold Palmer design recently received some welcome improvement in the form of a comprehensive bunker renovation
Town: Asheville
Course: Asheville Municipal Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: Donald Ross-designed muni opened in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Tennessee
Town: Kodak
Course: River Islands Golf Club
Miles from I-40: 5
Note: Arthur Hills-designed course occupies a unique setting, with a cluster of holes set on an island in the middle of the French Broad River
Town: Old Hickory
Course: Hermitage Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 6
Note: Two-course complex’s layouts are called President’s Reserve and General’s Retreat
Town: Millington
Course: Mirimichi Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 9
Note: Pop star Justin Timberlake bought, oversaw the overhauling of and later sold this course, which has an on-site sod farm and development facility
Arkansas
Town: Little Rock
Course: Rebsamen Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 7
Note: City of Little Rock-owned facility has an 18-hole championship course (which hosts the City Amateur annually) as well as a nine-hole executive course
Town: Alma
Course: Eagle Crest Golf Club
Miles from I-40: 5
Note: Mark Hays-designed course opened in 1997 and is part of Arkansas’ Natural State Golf Trail
Oklahoma
Town: Midwest City
Course: John Conrad Regional Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: Straightforward but pleasant parkland course on the outskirts of Oklahoma City
Texas
Town: Amarillo
Course: Comanche Trail Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: City of Amarillo-owned facility has two courses: the original Tomahawk Course designed by Charles Howard and opened in 1990, and the Arrowhead Course, a Bob Cupp course, opened in 1999
New Mexico
Town: Albuquerque
Course: Los Altos Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 1
Note: Green fees top out at $25 at the 6,100 yard main course at this facility, which also has a nine-hole par three routing
Arizona
Town: Flagstaff
Course: Continental Country Club
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: Bob Baldock-designed course sits at more than 7,000 feet above sea level
Town: Williams
Course: Elephant Rocks Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: Golf on the site dates back to the 1920s, but in the 90s Gary Panks redesigned the course to its current configuration
Town: Kingman
Course: Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 2
Note: The last three holes at this course are nicknamed the “Lava Loop” for the rock formations that come into play
California
Town: Needles
Course: Rivers Edge Golf Course
Miles from I-40: 1
Note: Course overlooks the Colorado River on the border of California and Arizona, with three par threes of more than 180 yards
I-10
Runs from: Junction of I-95/U.S. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla.; to S.R. 1 in Santa Monica, Calif.
Notable courses (east to west):
Florida
Town: Lake City
Course: The Country Club at Lake City
Miles from I-10: 8
Note: Despite the “Country Club” moniker, this Willard Byrd-designed course welcomes public play
Town: Marianna
Course: Indian Springs Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 5
Note: Bruce Devlin/Robert Von Hagge-designed course has a 20-acre practice facility in addition to a 7,000-yard layout
Town: DeFuniak Springs
Course: Blackstone Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: William Amick design that opened in 2010 and is known for its large greens and un-Florida-like elevation changes
Alabama
Town: Spanish Fort
Course: Timbercreek Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: Earl Stone-designed 27-hole layout whose nines are called Magnolia, Dogwood and Pines
Mississippi
Town: Vancleave
Course: The Preserve Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 3
Note: Jerry Pate design is associated with the Palace Casino Resort, one of Golf Vacation Insider‘s “Best Golf and Casino Resorts”
Town: Pass Christian
Course: The Oaks Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: Course opened in 1998 and has hosted the Web.com Tour as well as past PGA Tour Qualifying stages
Louisiana
Town: Slidell
Course: Oak Harbor Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: Lee Schmidt design is reminiscent of Pete Dye’s style, given Schmidt’s background as a top designer on Dye’s team
Town: Baton Rouge
Course: Santa Maria Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design is part of Louisiana’s Audubon Golf Trail
Texas
Town: Beaumont
Course: Brentwood Country Club
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: Course was shaped out of rice fields and now measures 6,600 yards from the back tees
Town: Houston
Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: Venerable Houston muni has been known for decades as one of America’s best city courses
Town: Sealy
Course: River Ridge Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: 27-hole course sits on the west bank of the Brazos River, and is renowned throughout the Houston area for its conditioning
Town: San Antonio
Course: Willow Springs Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: City of San Antonio-run course is located next door to the AT&T Center, home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs
Town: San Antonio
Course: La Cantera Resort
Miles from I-10: 4
Note: With two courses (the historic Arnold Palmer Course, and the Tom Weiskopf Course, which will be renovated over the summer), this former PGA Tour host resort would make an ideal stopover spot along your route
Town: El Paso
Course: Butterfield Trail Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 7
Note: Tom Fazio-designed desert gem of a muni is one of Texas’ top-rated public courses
New Mexico
Town: Las Cruces
Course: New Mexico State University Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 3
Note: The home course of the NMSU Aggies golf teams dates back to 1962, designed by Floyd Farley
Arizona
Town: Benson
Course: San Pedro Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: The course claims to be home to the only revetted sod wall bunkers in southern Arizona: greenside hazards on two holes with lips six feet high in places
Town: Tucson
Course: El Rio Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: Part of the City of Tucson system of courses, El Rio is the course where Babe Didrikson Zaharias Monday-qualified for the 1945 Tucson Open, becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event
Town: Chandler
Course: Whirlwind Golf Club
Miles from I-10: 3
Note: With two layouts, this club is associated with Wild Horse Pass Casino and is one of our picks for “Best Golf and Casino Resorts”
California
Town: Indio
Course: Eagle Falls Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: 6,700 yard Clive Clark course is associated with the nearby Fantasy Springs Casino Resort
Town: Palm Desert
Course: Classic Club
Miles from I-10: 1
Note: Former PGA Tour Humana Challenge co-host course, where locals and visitors rave consistently about the shape the course is always in and the majestic clubhouse
Town: Pomona
Course: Mountain Meadows Golf Course
Miles from I-10: 2
Note: The course dates to 1927 but the current iteration is the work of prolific California architect Ted Robinson from the 1960s.
Have you taken a golf road trip in the past and hit up any of these courses? Got any other golf road trip course suggestions? Please share with us in the comments below!
(The north-south edition of this tip can be found here.)
Ed
May 30, 2017 at 9:34 am
what happened to I-70?
Tim Gavrich
May 30, 2017 at 10:01 am
We’ll get into some other major routes in the future, Ed!
–Tim