Not to state the obvious, but new golf course construction has slowed down dramatically in recent years.

There are some new courses in the pipeline, but the golf world has developed much more of a renovation/restoration attitude, focusing on improving its existing assets and amenities.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new going on at some of the world’s best golf resorts. Indeed, bulldozers, planners and contractors are hard at work at a few of our favorite golf resorts.

The result? Some brand-new accommodations for you and your group to choose from.

For example…

At Cabot Links…

If you’ve read this site much in the past, you probably know that Cabot Links is one of our favorite golf destinations on the planet, with two spectacular golf courses, with the recently-opened Cabot Cliffs a near-lock to be considered one of the best 20 or so golf courses in the world for years to come.

Well, there’s more news out of Cape Breton Island: new, beachside accommodations intended to court groups of golfers traveling together to the Canadian Maritimes.

There will be nine one-story cottages in all, with construction on the first group of four starting soon.

At Omni ChampionsGate…

We visited this two-course resort recently, where a lot will be happening over the next year, thanks to the undertaking of a $40 million project that will touch multiple parts of the resort.

The first order of business is some work to both Greg Norman-designed golf courses. The International Course just reopened after a greens renovation project, and the National Course will receive the same treatment next year.

In the meantime, Omni is building 93 new guest rooms that, once again, are geared toward buddy groups. These units can be combined into connecting units as large as four bedrooms, making them perfect for groups of varying sizes.

Elsewhere, Omni will be adding some family-friendly features to the resort, including a mini-golf course, new fire pit and an expanded pool lounge area.

At Montage Palmetto Bluff…

The South Carolina Lowcountry is home to some great golf and resort properties, and while Hilton Head tends to grab much of the attention for the area, we are excited to hear about the recent opening of the Inn at Palmetto Bluff, which adds 152 new rooms and suites to the resort’s 48 existing guest cottages. These new accommodations represent part of a $100 million expansion project undertaken by the resort in recent years. Three new dining venues as well as expanded meeting spaces are also part of the project, which is aimed at expanding Palmetto Bluff’s capacity while still maintaining a boutique feel.

Situated about a half hour from Hilton Head in the town of Blufftn, Palmetto Bluff is home to May River Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature design that ranks as one of the top courses in golf-rich South Carolina.

At Pueblo Bonito – Pacifica (Cabo San Lucas)…

The Pueblo Bonito group of luxury resorts in Mexico is one of the best, with eight outposts in Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Its adults-only Pacifica location is a perfect jumping-off point for those who want to play the nearby, Jack Nicklaus-designed Quivira Golf Club. And come December 22, it will open the oceanfront Towers at Pacifica, a new group of 47 suites that will represent the resort’s highest-end lodgings. One particularly noteworthy feature of the Towers is around-the-clock hour butler services. These “artists of service” were all trained by the British Butler Institute.

