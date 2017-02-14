21 Great Golf Resorts for Couples

I’m not someone who goes overboard for Valentine’s Day, but with the “holiday” falling today, I thought it would be a great time to answer a question I get quite often.

It goes something like this…

“I want to take my [special someone] away for [a special occasion]. Which golf resorts best combine a truly romantic, couples retreat with high-quality golf?”

A tall order, to be sure — especially if your mate doesn’t play the game — but a few places are so good, you’ll both be on cloud nine on and off the course.

Here are some of my top picks, and I definitely want to hear yours.

Unless noted, all of these romantic retreats have golf on site….

United States…

Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach Resorts, CA

CordeValle, CA (golf course photo below)

Barnsley Resort, GA

Four Seasons Resort Lanai, HI

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, HI

Inn at Palmetto Bluff, SC (photo below)

The Lodge at Koele, HI

The Grand Del Mar, CA

Destination Kohler, WI (photo below)

Keswick Hall at Monticello, VA

Lake Placid Lodge, NY (offsite golf)

Resort at Pelican Hill, CA

Ojai Valley Inn, CA (photo below)

Twin Farms, VT (offsite golf)

WaterColor Inn and Resort, FL

International…

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf Resort & Spa, Los Cabos, Mexico (photo below)

Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, Italy

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Mexico

Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, New Zealand

Pan Pacific Nirwana Bali Resort, Indonesia

Royal Isabela, Puerto Rico (photo below)

Have you been to any of these golf resorts or others that are great for couples and golf?

Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.