Let me start this tip with an apology:

You’re probably not going to get any work done for the next 30 minutes or so.

That’s because I’ve gathered together some of golf’s best live webcams and, if you’re like me at all, you’ll find using them to peek in on golfers playing top courses around the world to be utterly addictive.

Want to see who’s on the first tee at Pebble Beach right now?

Or who’s crossing the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at the Old Course in St. Andrews?

Or if that guy with the terrible swing is going to hit it more than 50 yards off the tee at Bandon Dunes?

The links below will let you do it…in real time.

Webcams can be frustrating — some require certain software, some are slow and buggy, and some just don’t work at all.

When I tried all these below, they were working. And some (like those at Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and Bandon Dunes) are awesome.

(Note: the golf season at some of these resorts is on winter hiatus, but you’ll be able to pick them back up when spring comes.)

So, go ahead and take a peek.

Trust me, that guy with the terrible swing won’t mind; he’s playing Bandon Dunes right now, and the rest of us can only watch.

United States

Bandon Dunes webcam (multiple locations)

Pebble Beach webcams (first tee, ninth green, 17th green, 18th green, putting green)

Poipu Bay Golf Course (Kauai, Hawaii) webcam

Treetops Resort webcam

Torrey Pines Golf Course webcam (you can “request camera control,” but it didn’t work for me).

Kapalua Resort (a really cool one that lets you take control of the camera, choose different locations on the course, tilt, pan, and zoom)

Bluejack National (Tiger Woods’ first course to open in the U.S. isn’t even open yet, but you can check out construction and grow-in progress)

Canada

Whistler Golf Club webcam

Highlands Links webcam

Scotland

The Old Course webcam (R&A Clubhouse, 1st and 18th fairways, the Road Hole, Swilcan Bridge, and more)

Royal Dornoch webcam (requires Quicktime)

Carnoustie Golf Links webcam (spotty service)

Gleneagles Resort webcam (PGA Centenary Course)

Around the World

United Arab Emirates – Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Slovakia – Penati Golf Resort

What do you think of these? Have you come across any other good golf course webcams? Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.