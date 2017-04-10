The Best Golf Course Logos We’ve Collected

In the wake of the Masters, we felt this was an appropriate time for a little bit of fun…

Among many fascinating distinctions, here’s one you may not have considered about Augusta National:

Is there any course in the world whose logo is worn by more people who have never played the golf course?

That golden outline of the continental United States with the flagstick emanating from a certain famous town on the Georgia-South Carolina border is so recognizable that even non-golfers know exactly what it signifies. It’s timeless.

How Do You Logo?

The Nike “swoosh.” The Starbucks sea maiden. The BMW wheel. In the same way that these huge brands’ art draws in customers, golf course and resort logos help to make the experience of playing feel everlasting.

Whenever I visit a course – municipal, daily-fee, resort and private alike – I head straight for the pro shop to scope out the merchandise.

As we’ve discussed before, golfers love “stuff” from golf courses. In addition to scorecards, I’m personally a hat junkie.

Having collected hats from dozens of courses I’ve played, my favorites tend to be the simplest: just a logo on the front, not too big, with no writing (maybe on the back of the cap, if anything).

Golfers love to gab about the places they’ve been, and I’m no different. A logoed golf hat is a great conversation starter; it’s fun to talk about golf courses, and there’s no better way to recognize a fellow golfer than by noticing a piece of logoed swag he or she is wearing.

(Sometimes, that logo can even be a source of controversy…)

Here are some of the highlights from my own collection, and that of Golf Vacation Insider Editor Craig Better:

Private Golf Course Logos

The Masters and Augusta National logos may be the most famous, but we think you’ll agree these two aren’t too far behind:

In general, private clubs tend to have the most serious logos, and they seem to be easy to separate into a few categories.

For instance, there are many classic golf logos that are simply the club letters in a certain arrangement and font, with or without club founding years involved:

Top Left: Old Town Club, Winston Salem, North Carolina

Top Right: Mid Ocean Club, Tucker’s Town, Bermuda

Bottom Left: Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida

Bottom Right: Glen Arven Country Club, Thomasville, Georgia

Then, there are clubs whose memberships want to invoke nature with their logos, whether flora…

Top Left: Mountain Lake, Lake Wales, Florida

Top Right: The Orchards Golf Club, South Hadley, Massachusetts

Bottom Left: The Olde Farm, Bristol, Virginia

Bottom Right: Orange Tree Golf Club, Orlando, Florida

…or fauna – in this case, birds:

Left: Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, Florida

Top Right: Brays Island Plantation, Brays Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

Other clubs have their own symbols:

Left: Mayacama Golf Club, Santa Rosa, California

Top Right: Daniel Island Golf Club, Daniel Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Secession Golf Club, Ladys Island, South Carolina

Finally, some clubs will incorporate their initials or names with some other creative element…

Top Left: Hackensack Golf Club, Oradell, New Jersey

Top Right: Hop Meadow Country Club, Simsbury, Connecticut

Bottom: Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia

Top: Bulls Bay Golf Club, Awendaw, South Carolina

Bottom: Old Tabby Links at Spring Island, Spring Island, South Carolina

Public and Resort Golf Course Logos

While private clubs still tend to rule the logo game, resort, public and even municipal courses have recently begun to notice that by fashioning their own interesting and attractive logos, they’ll be able to move more merchandise in their pro shops.

Here are some courses whose logos are very much inspired by their private counterparts:

Top Left: SentryWorld Golf Course, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Top Right: Sand Valley Golf Resort, Rome, Wisconsin

Bottom Left: Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Wintonbury Hills Golf Course, Bloomfield, Connecticut

Then there are other resorts that maintain their distinctive, sometimes kitschy-charming logos, which tend to be larger and/or lean heavily on the actual name of the facility.

Top Left: Timberlin Golf Course, Berlin, Connecticut

Top Right: Oglebay Resort, Wheeling, West Virginia

Middle: Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Bottom: Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan

What are your favorite golf course logos? Want to share photos of your favorite logoed swag with your fellow GVI readers? Drop us a note at editor@golfvacationinsider.com and we’ll post them here: