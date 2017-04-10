Golf Courses & Resorts

The Best Golf Course Logos We’ve Collected

on

In the wake of the Masters, we felt this was an appropriate time for a little bit of fun…

Among many fascinating distinctions, here’s one you may not have considered about Augusta National:

Is there any course in the world whose logo is worn by more people who have never played the golf course?

That golden outline of the continental United States with the flagstick emanating from a certain famous town on the Georgia-South Carolina border is so recognizable that even non-golfers know exactly what it signifies. It’s timeless.

170410-masters-hat

How Do You Logo?

The Nike “swoosh.” The Starbucks sea maiden. The BMW wheel. In the same way that these huge brands’ art draws in customers, golf course and resort logos help to make the experience of playing feel everlasting.

Whenever I visit a course – municipal, daily-fee, resort and private alike – I head straight for the pro shop to scope out the merchandise.

As we’ve discussed before, golfers love “stuff” from golf courses. In addition to scorecards, I’m personally a hat junkie.

Having collected hats from dozens of courses I’ve played, my favorites tend to be the simplest: just a logo on the front, not too big, with no writing (maybe on the back of the cap, if anything).

Golfers love to gab about the places they’ve been, and I’m no different. A logoed golf hat is a great conversation starter; it’s fun to talk about golf courses, and there’s no better way to recognize a fellow golfer than by noticing a piece of logoed swag he or she is wearing.

(Sometimes, that logo can even be a source of controversy…)

Here are some of the highlights from my own collection, and that of Golf Vacation Insider Editor Craig Better:

Private Golf Course Logos

The Masters and Augusta National logos may be the most famous, but we think you’ll agree these two aren’t too far behind:

Outside of Augusta National, Pine Valley and Shinnecock Hills might be the two most recognizable private golf course logos.

Outside of Augusta National, Pine Valley and Shinnecock Hills might be the two most recognizable private golf course logos.

In general, private clubs tend to have the most serious logos, and they seem to be easy to separate into a few categories.

For instance, there are many classic golf logos that are simply the club letters in a certain arrangement and font, with or without club founding years involved:

170410-letters

Top Left: Old Town Club, Winston Salem, North Carolina

Top Right: Mid Ocean Club, Tucker’s Town, Bermuda

Bottom Left: Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida

Bottom Right: Glen Arven Country Club, Thomasville, Georgia

Then, there are clubs whose memberships want to invoke nature with their logos, whether flora…

170410-flora

The Olde Farm’s logo, a thistle, is a nod to the natural environment in which the course exists.

Top Left: Mountain Lake, Lake Wales, Florida

Top Right: The Orchards Golf Club, South Hadley, Massachusetts

Bottom Left: The Olde Farm, Bristol, Virginia

Bottom Right: Orange Tree Golf Club, Orlando, Florida

…or fauna – in this case, birds:

170410-birds

The quail in the Brays Island logo belies the fact that hunting, rather than golf, takes precedence on the property.

Left: Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, Florida

Top Right: Brays Island Plantation, Brays Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

Other clubs have their own symbols:

170410-symbols

Mayacama’s logo incorporates a grape leaf, which makes sense due to the club’s association with Northern California’s great vintners.

Left: Mayacama Golf Club, Santa Rosa, California

Top Right: Daniel Island Golf Club, Daniel Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Secession Golf Club, Ladys Island, South Carolina

Finally, some clubs will incorporate their initials or names with some other creative element…

170410-hybrid

The Hackensack Golf Club logo is very small relative to the size of the hat, which is an interesting quality.

Top Left: Hackensack Golf Club, Oradell, New Jersey

Top Right: Hop Meadow Country Club, Simsbury, Connecticut

Bottom: Creek Club at Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia

170410-name-logo

We love how the Bulls Bay logo incorporates the word’s with the bull skull’s horns.

Top: Bulls Bay Golf Club, Awendaw, South Carolina

Bottom: Old Tabby Links at Spring Island, Spring Island, South Carolina

Public and Resort Golf Course Logos

While private clubs still tend to rule the logo game, resort, public and even municipal courses have recently begun to notice that by fashioning their own interesting and attractive logos, they’ll be able to move more merchandise in their pro shops.

Here are some courses whose logos are very much inspired by their private counterparts:

The colorful logo for Streamsong Resort in central Florida is being seen more and more in golf circles lately.

The colorful logo for Streamsong Resort in central Florida is being seen more and more in golf circles lately.

Wintonbury Hills' logo is simple, but the fact that it stands alone on a hat makes it a rarity among municipal courses.

Wintonbury Hills’ logo is simple, but the fact that it stands alone on a hat makes it a rarity among municipal courses.

Top Left: SentryWorld Golf Course, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Top Right: Sand Valley Golf Resort, Rome, Wisconsin

Bottom Left: Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Bottom Right: Wintonbury Hills Golf Course, Bloomfield, Connecticut

 

Then there are other resorts that maintain their distinctive, sometimes kitschy-charming logos, which tend to be larger and/or lean heavily on the actual name of the facility.

Sea Island is unusual in that its name and its logo are one and the same.

Sea Island is unusual in that its name and its logo are one and the same.

Top Left: Timberlin Golf Course, Berlin, Connecticut

Top Right: Oglebay Resort, Wheeling, West Virginia

Middle: Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Bottom: Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan

What are your favorite golf course logos? Want to share photos of your favorite logoed swag with your fellow GVI readers? Drop us a note at editor@golfvacationinsider.com and we’ll post them here:

Related Items

8 Comments

  1. Steve Pearson

    April 10, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The Sand Hills iconic SH “brand” is the best logo by far.

  2. JH

    April 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Seminole, Deepdale, NGLA

  3. Scott Bomgaars

    April 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Prairie Club in Valentine NE has an iconic Sand hills caribe in flight

  4. Nick

    April 10, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    How does the Oakmont club logo and squirrel, as well as Pinehurst not make this list…outside of Augusta, I would argue those 2 are even more recognizable than Pine Valley or Shinnecock.

  5. RCR

    April 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Pine Valley’s centennial logo, “1913” below the pine. And Lost Tree — the pelican is standing on the stump of the “lost” tree that was the original boundary marker for the property.

  6. Tim Gavrich

    April 10, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Nick–
    Those are both great logos; we just don’t have any swag with them in our closets…yet!
    Cheers,
    –Tim

  7. Ed

    April 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    You’ll want to add Myopia, South Hamilton, MA, Kittansett Club, Merion, MA, The Country Club, Brookline, MA. Many others, but it’s cool to check all the logos out.

  8. Bernie

    April 10, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I would suggest showing the logos of Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck NY and Burning Tree Golf Club,Bethesda Maryland. No words needed-the logo’s speak for themselves.

Share Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.