A few weeks ago, I had the chance to be part of a pretty special trip to Bandon Dunes.
A tremendous time was had by all, even the member of our group whose trip got off to a bit of a painful start.
Bandon Dunes’ stunning natural beauty is intoxicating, and the temptation to take a bunch of pictures of the courses is strong. As a result, even if you haven’t visited, you could probably recognize multiple highlight holes from the pages of glossy magazines online reviews and this very website.
So with that in mind, I took care to focus my photo-taking particularly on some of the “little things” that make Bandon Dunes so special.
Knowing how many Golf Vacation Insider readers have been to the resort, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the things that make Bandon Dunes stand out as one of golf’s greatest destinations.
In the meantime, enjoy these photos of Bandon’s special “little things”:
Every golf course has hole signs and tee markers, but they’re often generic in nature. Not so here at Bandon Dunes’ original course…
…or at Old Macdonald…
…or this in-ground yardage marker at the Preserve.
The Preserve gets a lot of attention for elevating the short course as a golfing form, but it is not even the first of its kind on property. That honor goes to Shorty’s, a charmingly simple nine-hole par-tree routing at the resort’s main practice facility. Best of all, Shorty’s is free to play when open (usually Thursday through Sunday).
Bandon Dunes’ founder Mike Keiser’s naturalistic vision is evident throughout the property, such as in this driftwood fence by a tee box at Bandon Trails.
What little man-made materials there are are presented in harmony and scale with the site and environment. This path is a perfect example: ideal either for a pushcart or two golfers or caddies walking abreast.
Another example of the attention to detail at Bandon Dunes is what’s (intentionally) hard to see. This irrigation control valve box is a necessary part of the maintenance of the golf courses, but it is ensconced in the sand and long native grasses and partially obscured by railroad ties. We would have never known it was there had I not wandered over in search of an errant shot.
Here’s a hidden item at Bandon Dunes that many golfers want to find: a box with a couple bottles of whiskey at a certain location on the original course. If you happen upon it, feel free to have a nip. After doing so, it’s customary to write your name in the well-worn notebook in the box. We won’t tell you where it’s located, but your caddie might.
Speaking of which, if the courses are the flesh of the Bandon Dunes experience, the caddies are the blood. They’re equal parts advisor, guide, local historian, confessor and post-round drinking buddy.
Bandon Dunes has some of the best halfway houses we’ve seen in golf. This is the one at Pacific Dunes, where you’ll notice that on the right side of the roof, there are solar panels to help power it.
And here’s a look from behind the halfway house at Old Macdonald, which one of our caddies called “the best view on the property.”
The man-made touches aren’t the only “little things” that make Bandon Dunes special. The constant winds have gnarled numerous trees on the property into unique shapes, like this one between the first green and second tee at Old Macdonald…
…or these beauties at the famous Sheep Ranch.
There are not many places in golf where the peripherals get so much attention, but Mike Keiser and the rest of his Bandon Dunes team have a vision of golf as both a physical, recreational pursuit and a form of communion with nature. Respect for the land, the local bounty and golf’s classic traditions come together in harmony here unlike anywhere else.
What are your favorite “little things” – at Bandon or elsewhere in the golf world? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!