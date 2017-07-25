A few weeks ago, I had the chance to be part of a pretty special trip to Bandon Dunes.

A tremendous time was had by all, even the member of our group whose trip got off to a bit of a painful start.

Bandon Dunes’ stunning natural beauty is intoxicating, and the temptation to take a bunch of pictures of the courses is strong. As a result, even if you haven’t visited, you could probably recognize multiple highlight holes from the pages of glossy magazines online reviews and this very website.

So with that in mind, I took care to focus my photo-taking particularly on some of the “little things” that make Bandon Dunes so special.

Knowing how many Golf Vacation Insider readers have been to the resort, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the things that make Bandon Dunes stand out as one of golf’s greatest destinations.

In the meantime, enjoy these photos of Bandon’s special “little things”:

There are not many places in golf where the peripherals get so much attention, but Mike Keiser and the rest of his Bandon Dunes team have a vision of golf as both a physical, recreational pursuit and a form of communion with nature. Respect for the land, the local bounty and golf’s classic traditions come together in harmony here unlike anywhere else.

What are your favorite “little things” – at Bandon or elsewhere in the golf world? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!