Q: Are airport rental cars available to drive to Bandon Dunes Resort? Norman G.
A: That’s a great question, Norman, as most travelers who fly to their Bandon Dunes Golf Vacation use North Bend’s Southern Oregon Regional Airport (airport code: OTH), which is quite small.
However, two rental car companies have desks there: Enterprise (local telephone number: 541-266-7100) and Hertz (local telephone numer: 541-756-4416). As you would imagine, because of the demand, especially in summer, it’s a good idea to reserve a car well in advance of your Bandon Dunes golf vacation.
If you can’t get a rental car, you can always hire one of the many taxi, limousine and shuttle services to drive you to the resort. Bandon Dunes’ preferred provider is Connoisseurs Golf Transportation but there are many others, such as:
- Aviation Transportation: 541-759-4830
- Exclusive Transportation: 541-572-2840
- Jet Stream Limo: 541-404-7813
- Par 3 Transportation: 541-347-7888
- Full Moon Taxi: 541-269-7790
- Yellow Cab Co.: 541-267-3111
If you need more information about the goings on at Southern Oregon Regional Airport, try calling Carol Taylor at (541) 756-8531 ext. 4. She is one of the friendliest airport employees with whom I’ve ever had the pleasure of speaking.
Also, feel free to look at our earlier article for help – “The Best Way to Get to your Bandon Dunes Golf Vacation”
|
|Rest assured, we don’t send spam and your info is never shared with 3rd parties.
Michael G.
March 12, 2008 at 3:50 pm
Sunshine Limo Service and Wine Tours offers ground transportation to and from Eugene Airport for groups from 2 to 30. Our website is http://www.SunshineLimoService.com or call 541 344-5466. We offer latest model Town Car, Escalade or stretch limos with friendly, professional service door to door.
Pashalex
February 24, 2010 at 8:11 am
Nice blog, good to know it.
E and S Limo
October 23, 2017 at 9:34 am
Our company offers a reliable, timely and affordable limousine, town car and SUVs transportation for your desired destination. Our friendly chauffeurs and brand new fleet of car will make your ride unforgettable. Visit us at eandslimosevices [dot] com or call us on 206-408-2444