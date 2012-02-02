Bandon Dunes Golf Vacations

Q: Are airport rental cars available to drive to Bandon Dunes Resort? Norman G.

A: That’s a great question, Norman, as most travelers who fly to their Bandon Dunes Golf Vacation use North Bend’s Southern Oregon Regional Airport (airport code: OTH), which is quite small.

However, two rental car companies have desks there: Enterprise (local telephone number: 541-266-7100) and Hertz (local telephone numer: 541-756-4416). As you would imagine, because of the demand, especially in summer, it’s a good idea to reserve a car well in advance of your Bandon Dunes golf vacation.

If you can’t get a rental car, you can always hire one of the many taxi, limousine and shuttle services to drive you to the resort. Bandon Dunes’ preferred provider is Connoisseurs Golf Transportation but there are many others, such as: 

  • Aviation Transportation: 541-759-4830
  • Exclusive Transportation: 541-572-2840
  • Jet Stream Limo: 541-404-7813
  • Par 3 Transportation: 541-347-7888
  • Full Moon Taxi: 541-269-7790
  • Yellow Cab Co.: 541-267-3111

If you need more information about the goings on at Southern Oregon Regional Airport, try calling Carol Taylor at (541) 756-8531 ext. 4. She is one of the friendliest airport employees with whom I’ve ever had the pleasure of speaking.

Also, feel free to look at our earlier article for help – “The Best Way to Get to your Bandon Dunes Golf Vacation

