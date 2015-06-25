10 Things Only Bandon Dunes Golfers Would Understand

You probably know or have heard that Oregon’s Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is a very special place.
I tell people all the time: “You need to go to truly understand it.”
But I’m going to help everyone understand it…right here, right now.
I’ve put together a list of 10 things that make Bandon Dunes, well, Bandon Dunes.
If you’ve been there, you’ll totally relate to these.
And if you haven’t been, you’ll instantly understand what everyone is raving about.
1. Meatloaf is a delicacy. You don’t go to Bandon Dunes and fail to order Grandma’s Meatloaf at McKee’s Pub. It’s just not done.
2. Rolling a pull cart across a green does not cause the Earth to explode. In fact, it’s encouraged here. The pull carts at Bandon Dunes are equipped with wide wheels, which not only do no harm to the hardy fescue greens, they can actually help smooth them out.
3. You can literally use *any club* off the tee on par threes. Yes that includes your putter…
…and your driver.
4. Getting there is half the battle…and half the fun. From the East Coast, flying to Bandon via the small nearby North Bend Airport usually involves at least two stops on the way. But the last leg of the journey by air, your plane is bound to be full of fellow Bandon visitors, so the golf chatter and camaraderie gets started early. To the relief of many, United will start offering nonstop flights from Denver to North Bend starting July 1, 2015.
5. Band-Aids aren’t for wimps…they’re for warriors. Some resorts project a feeling of “all golf, all the time,” but Bandon takes it to another level. With replay rounds costing approximately half-price (and any rounds beyond that being free), walking 36 a day here is the rule, not the exception. And with sunset as late as 9 pm in June, even 72 holes in a day is possible.
6. Short is sweet. Unlike many “short” courses that are pooh-poohed, the 13-hole par-3 Bandon Preserve gets much love and respect, partly because it was designed by the respected team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (who also designed Bandon Trails). Likewise, the Punchbowl putting course was designed by none other than Tom Doak, who also designed the celebrated Pacific Dunes.
7. You’re going to get very familiar with the likes of “Foxy,” “Juggy” and “Tour Rich.” Many members of Bandon’s vast caddie corps have nicknames, and standard practice is for a group staying multiple days to use the same caddie(s) for the entire trip. Some guests even tee it up with their caddies on their off-days over at the nearby (but unaffiliated) Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
8. One of the only reasons to leave…is for more pure golf “The Sheep Ranch,” as it’s called, is an absolute must-see and must-play. It is a rugged complex of 13 greens and numerous sprawling fairways, littered with bunkers, where it is customary to play golf in “HORSE” fashion – win a hole and pick the green you’ll play to next. Six of those greens sit against the coastline itself.
9a. It’s the only place in America where you’ve ever worn your rainsuit. Even the fairest “fair-weather golfers” make concessions at Bandon Dunes because the golf is just that good. Fifty degrees and raining sideways? Let’s play 36.
9b. …and it’s the only place where you need a sweater in summer and shorts in winter. Strong summer winds can really cool things down. And in between winter’s predictably gloomy and chilly stretches, the area sees its fair share of sunny days when the temperatures can reach into the 60s and beyond. Those are the days when playing here — at significantly reduced rates — feels like stealing.
10. Mike Keiser has ruined a lot of other golf destinations for you. The greeting card magnate succeeded in creating “golf as it was meant to be.” So, when you go to other golf resorts, you naturally compare them to Bandon Dunes…and few measure up.
Have you been to Bandon Dunes and have other ideas for, “Things Only Bandon Dunes Golfers Would Understand”?
Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.
Tonto Yoder
June 25, 2015 at 12:48 pm
Been here twice and totally enjoyed it both times. Caddies are fantastic. My wife was to have knee surgery a week after our latest visit. She had a cart on Bandon Dunes based on her doctor’s letter. With a cart, comes a caddie. The next day we played Pacific Dunes, but only one cart per day is allowed out. Our caddie was concerned that she could make it, but she gutted it out. He did everything but carry her. Both my wife and our caddie were troopers. My wife has never been to Scotland to play, but after seeing her truly enjoy the golf at the resort, I had a new appreciation. Bandon is the best anywhere!!!
Bruce Riley
June 25, 2015 at 12:52 pm
I knew I had played enough golf in one day (45 holes) when I needed a push to get my leg up to get on the shuttle @ Pacific Dunes. Next day another wonderful 36 holes, though!
Jared Laz
June 25, 2015 at 12:52 pm
Most comments are appropriate. However the meatloaf is unedible. I’m a big meatloaf fan, but this is the worst I’ve ever been served.
Greenie from Ohio
June 25, 2015 at 12:54 pm
I’ve been 3 times and seen every kind of weather you can imagine: light rain, hard rain, calm and sunny, so windy it blew my cart 150 yards down the fairway, you name it. The experience is off the charts good though – GREAT golf, GREAT food, cold beer and a wonderful experience.
David
June 25, 2015 at 1:03 pm
Where “Apres Golf” means great food, great friends, good drink and invariably a friendly game of cards! Women can enjoy it but it’s definitely heaven for guys!
Marvin Anderson
June 25, 2015 at 1:12 pm
Only at Bandon Dunes can you hit a 7 iron on one hole 200 yards and 120 on the next.
Stephen Gutkin
June 25, 2015 at 1:18 pm
The thing I don’t understand …and I haven’t heard any TV broadcaster or anyone else say this…USGA stated that one reason it chose Chambers Bay as a venue was to expose golfers in Northwest to US Open…Couldn’t they have just looked a few miles north, to the Bandon complex, and achieve much the same objectives without so many complaints from players and fans alike??!
Larry Lindberg
June 25, 2015 at 1:22 pm
How about free accommodations! Three Or four in a double room , two double beds and two roll- aways. Very large and comfortable room besides after the pub who noticed. Discount on green fees practically covered the room. Can’t beat that plus Bandon within walking distance.
Mike O
June 25, 2015 at 1:47 pm
Totally disagree with everything you say. I am a GWAA member, a scratch handicap, and have played all over the world. I went to Bandon last October with a buddy, really looking forward to it. The conditions of Bandon were absolutely a joke. Chambers Bay looked like a garden comparatively.Fairways were OK, if a bit muddy, but the greens were discolored, half dead, bumpy and awful. Even though I got off the plane, then the van, and to the first tee with no warmup, I opened birdie par birdie birdie, and wound up even, so it’s not as if I disliked the place because of my score. Our caddy was awesome. The wind picked up a lot in the afternoon, and I requested another caddy because my partner was really struggling off the tee, and I would wait 3-4 minutes while they found his ball and got it back into play. This was a huge burden on our guy, who was GREAT, and on me. This turned into some kind of insane showdown. I got the second caddy, but our first guy got suspended and then fired after we left FOR NO REASON. I wrote to Keiser and talked to management, and they couldn’t have cared less – they stated if he couldn’t manage to keep us both happy, he wasn’t doing his job. Meanwhile, I saw at least 30 loopers with no work in the afternoon, and the kid they sent out was really happy to have the job. Their attitude ruined the whole trip for me. The rest of the courses are fine. I came away thinking the original course is a somewhat dated gem, but they can’t keep the greens in shape because of climate, traffic, and probably need for a new drainage and irrigation concept. It is certainly not in a class with the best of Ireland and Scotland. Not even close. The other courses are not even memorable, except for the kind of silly vast openness of Macdonald. The par 3’s are cute and fun. The accommodations are generic and fine, although it would have been nice to have a tub instead of just a shower, as a hot soak is really a necessity after a chilly windy day on the links, and the food better than everyone says.
In sum, for an East Coast guy, I will NEVER return to Bandon, as for the same amount of time, and less money, all of England, Ireland and Scotland opens up. County Down? Portrush? Dornoch? Nairn, etc etc etc… they ALL blow Bandon away at every level, in every way. If the greens at any of the UK/Irish courses were like those at Bandon, they would close the course before embarrassing themselves with that garbage.
Sorry, I don’t buy into the mythology. I had a delicious dinner of excellent fresh tuna and fine sides, no meatloaf, and a first rate pub dinner the second night. The problem at Bandon is the arrogance of management, and that it has become an absolute corporate golf factory. Zero charm. Go if you must. I pass.
Gus
June 25, 2015 at 4:03 pm
While I’ve never been to Bandon, I have mixed feelings about booking a trip there. While the golf according to many is top notch, being captive to the property is not something I enjoy. When I go on a golf vacation, I want to play great courses, but then at night I want to be able to leave the course and enjoy what the town offers. Also, playing 36 is not something I want to do more than once on a trip and not having direct flights hurts it too.
John Corman
June 25, 2015 at 4:06 pm
Couple of follow-ups to previous comments: Mr. Gutkin proposed Bandon as US Open possibility. There is no chance of that due to remoteness of location. Also, it is not a few miles north of Chambers Bay, but closer to 300 miles to the south. As for Mike O’s comments, not surprised that everyone doesn’t like it and sure they build up their own mythology…that’s called marketing. Hardly fits the definition of a corporate golf factory! I happened to meet the resort manager there one year and he was anything but arrogant. All your needs are seen to without feeling overly coddled. I think that’s at least a bit charming.
Rick M
June 25, 2015 at 4:16 pm
Sounds like Mike O is the Ian Poulter or Billy Horshel of the East Coast. Ok, just busting his chops. We are all entitled to our own opinion. Kemper Sports manages Bandon and I know the owners. I’d drop them a note in Chicago because I know they would like to hear the feedback.
Mike, sounds like Kohler, WI would be a great fit for you. 4 high quality golf courses and high end lodging. Amazing place. Even better, fly into Chicago and hit Erin Hills on the way up.
I’ve been to Bandon twice – and I tell people to grab 7 good buddies and go. I found it to be an amazing golf destination for the price and quality of the tracks. In the mix of Pinehurst, Kohler and Pebble destinations. All bring a different feel and vibe but in my opinion the Bandon trip is a must do for a group of guys who love golf and just golf.
Mike O
June 25, 2015 at 7:45 pm
I appreciate the feedback. I went to Bandon with a pal– we have traveled to Scotland, Ireland, England, and most of the US resorts together. I’ve been to Kohler several times, and found the place and the people great, and the courses varied and superbly conditioned.
I am not a believer in manicured courses when playing links golf – I think very little of Spanish Bay, for example. It’s neither fish nor fowl. Pebble is all about the luxury, and it does that well. Their caddy program is nearly flawless IMHO – they will make every effort to set you up however you ask, and have some amazing loopers (where else can you have your bag carried by a two-time State Amateur champ and Senior player of the Year?)
My problem with Bandon was their inflexibility and intolerance toward a caddy who was trying to accommodate a guest’s wishes, and the inexcusable conditions of the greens. The “corporate” reference was directed at the hierarchy among the caddymaster and the management company, and how there was obviously a personal animus that the caddymaster played out in punishing my caddy, using my request as an excuse. When I took exception, and wrote emails and called everyone in management I could, they blew me off. The caddy, by the way, has worked, and continues to work, for one of the top 20 LPGA golfers in the world, mostly in Asia, and right after Bandon fired him he collected a rather nice bonus for his golfer finishing in the top 5 a couple weeks later. The guy is a great caddy, a nice guy, a responsible father, and has a BA from an Ivy League university, and decided his late middle age dream was to be a caddy. He even drove into town for us and picked up some Gatorades, groceries & newspapers, plus lent me a phone charger! Why Bandon would want to fire a guy like that is beyond me. They just decided to back their caddymaster no matter what. That’s a corporate mentality.
The place has become a factory. Groups go off like lemmings every few minutes. There’s no welcoming feeling or special atmosphere like at an Irish links, where there’s plenty of chummy banter among golfers and staffers, no sense of history or warmth. It feels empty and soulless to me. It would all be forgotten if the courses were as great as the hype. Sorry, if a jet-lagged 57-year-old 5 handicapper can step off a plane and be 3 under at the turn from the back tees despite greens that were essentially packed sand and dead grass, full of spike marks, and a 20-MPH breeze, the course could never hold an Open. Tour pros would be -30 in four rounds. Pacific was longer and tougher, but isn’t vaguely memorable – I can not recall a single hole.Old Macdonald is ridiculous, just a vast green wasteland with random holes plopped down – but at least it’s memorable (for a lot of absurd sidehill lies, blind shots and greens the size of Texas.) With the wind and fatigue, I couldn’t wait to get off the course.
Pinehurst, Kohler, Pebble, World Woods, all have better, more memorable golf. I don’t care about nightlife or town. I go, I play, I eat, take a bath, watch a movie on Apple TV, call my family, and go to sleep. Bandon is fine… if the greens were decent, I’d give it an 86. Pinehurst a 90, World Woods an 85, Pebble a 95, Kohler a 93. Bandon’s top two courses aren’t even in the same universe as Pebble and Spyglass. The scenery is certainly stark and serene. But, again, if I was going to get 7 other guys together to go on a golf trip, I’d go to Northern Ireland or Scotland way before I’d ever go back to Bandon. From NY, the time and cost are lower, and the payoff much, much higher. I remember almost every hole at the great old courses I’ve played. There’s maybe 3 I remember from Bandon.
One man’s opinion, and in the minority. I’m sure the greens aren’t always that bad. Or not usually. Maybe not sometimes….
Mike R
June 25, 2015 at 10:42 pm
I, like Mike O, have traveled all over the US and Scotland to play golf. Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, Streamsong, Sawgrass, Kiawah Ocean course, and 11 courses in Scotland including St Andrews and 4 other Open courses. I totally disagree with his assessment of Bandon. It is isolated but you come for golf! We played 36 holes for 4 days straight and loved every minute of it. You can always nit pick any course but I would return again over any of the above mentioned courses except for St Andrews. We are all single digit handicappers and loved the variety in each course. I strongly recommend John the Baptist and Rodeo as caddies. They really earned their money double looping everyday and added tremendously with their knowledge and wit! We even caught a shuttle one night over to Coos Bay for some gambling in the casino. Staff was very accommodating and friendly. Food was great and caddies had dinner with us on our last night. If you have the opportunity, go to Bandon, you want regret it. We are visiting Chambers Bay next month and are just hoping to have half the fun as Bandon. Great golf in South Carolina too!
John Corman
June 25, 2015 at 10:55 pm
To Gus: Your concerns are well-founded, particularly if you do not have a car. You can call the resort and find where their shuttles will and won’t take you. If you are limited to the resort and don’t want to play 36 you can: hike to the beach, play the par 3 Preserve or putt the course at the Punchbowl (Punchbowl is free!) If you have a car you can explore beach at the south end of the town of Bandon with its beautiful rock formations. You can try a restaurant or two in the town of Bandon or go a half hour south and eat at Redfish in Port Orford. They have an incredible view and great (when I was there) food. The larger towns of Coos Bay and North Bend are 30 minutes north. There is a casino there if you are into that. If this is a part of a golf vacation you can also play the nearby Bandon Crossings and/or Sandpines an hour and a half north. Another resort is another 90 minutes north: Salishan. All of these are nice courses. In short, if you are limited to the resort, it is almost all about golf and eating and drinking, if not, a few other options. The Oregon coast is pretty cool.
Lee
June 26, 2015 at 1:39 pm
From the East Coast – Female golfer – went with my son, sister (who did not play)brother-in-law and a girlfriend. We played 4 rounds but only did 36 one day. If I were to do it again, I would play 36 at least twice (the female golfers I vacation with don’t normally do 36 a day on golf trips and I was concered about how I would hold up – especially walking the entire time). Enjoyed every minute of it. I’m sure a lot of it had to do with the fabulous weather we had at the beginning of June. We did not stay on the resort because I didn’t care for the accommodation with the odd number(we rented a house on the beach on VRBO in Bandon) but my interaction with the staff was outstanding. Everyone was so friendly and willing to help in any way. Shout out to my caddie Gary Moore for making me a better player out there. I have not been to Scotland or Ireland so I can’t compare but with a 13 handicap I think I did pretty well. I have been to Pebble and Pinehurst and I put Bandon right up there with them. As for being held captive, I’m assuming that you all rent a car either in North Bend or Portland so you should have the freedom to leave the property and explore the area. I drove down from Portland (4 hours) because of a family wedding and didn’t have any issues. I suppose if I went at a different time of year when they days weren’t so long things might have been a little different.
AJ
June 27, 2015 at 10:47 am
I can find much to agree with in Mike’s assessment of Bandon since it has become so popular. I am in awe however at Mr. Keiser’s boldness and marketing savvy. His courses play into the changing attitude and environmental concerns that have made “brown the new green”. The irony is that all the private club golfers who wax romantic about Bandon would fire their superintendent if their home club imitated those conditions. I can’t recall the exact trajectory of fees since its opening, but the value for the golfer has been impacted greatly since my early visits.
Since Mike is on the east coast, I certainly understand his preference for the historic links of the UK and Ireland which I have been fortunate enough to experience. I would suggest that for high golf IQ fellows like Mike a trip to Melbourne’s sand belt and Mornington Peninsula ( as well as Tasmania) would be a worthwhile goal. For us on the west coast (SF),we take one 14 hour flight. For Scotland we go 9-10 hours to London, and then change planes to Edinburgh or Glasgow, etc. Once in Melbourne, you can count on mild weather and almost a dozen great tracks fairly close together. On our last trip, we stayed at the Victoria club house and our longest drive was ten kilometers until we went down to the Mornington peninsula which was about 60 miles. Some quality golf around Sydney, but nowhere near the number of good choices of Melbourne.
Dave
June 30, 2015 at 4:58 pm
For those of you on the east coast, you now have Streamsong in central Florida for a nice links type layout. I’ve played Bandon, Pebble/Spanish/Spyglass, Torrey Pines, Whistling/Irish courses in Kohler, Erin Hills as well as the Old Course, Carnoustie, Glenn Eagles in Scotland and Old Head, Tralee, Ballybunion and Killarney in Ireland, and Streamsong compares pretty favorably. Only an hour from Orlando or Tampa, you’d never know you were in central Florida (except for the summer heat). Two great courses and another under construction. Good caddies and a nice hotel and restaurants…fishing, shooting and a spa but nothing else nearby…
Canadian golfer
July 4, 2015 at 10:04 am
Try the east coast of Canada for links golf, close and good value for your dollar.
Gary
July 23, 2015 at 1:32 pm
Great article. Thinking of staying offsite when visiting Brandon in 2016. Can some one tell me if it is still the case that you cannot book a tee time before 10am there unless you stay on site? Would probably sway my choice. Thanks!
RJ
November 10, 2015 at 1:31 pm
Visited Streamsong in Sept. Very warm and humid. Rain two of four days. (just described most of FL).
While the courses are both very nice, they seemed to be overrated and definitely over priced. Rumor has it they have a golf package; but nothing that fit our needs. The rooms at the Lodge were beautiful and the restaurants were great. They brag about the quality of their caddies but that’s a myth; just depends on who you get. Forecaddies don’t forecaddie but ride on the back of the carts. And don’t ask them to carry your putter; you’d think it was kryptonite. Probably for the better; might drop one or two trying to hold on to the cart.
Would only go back if that’s where the guys were going for their buddie trip. Otherwise wait until 2017 when the bloom was off the rose and everyone has had a chance to visit. New Black course will be ready in ’17 as well.
Pete
November 29, 2015 at 7:59 pm
Wow – Don’t listen to Mike O, the guy clearly is clueless. He had some caddie issue and turned it into a rant. Bandon Dunes is a place every golfer should go to. It is not a place to bring your wife, as it’s not a cutesy place like the Pebble Beach area. There are a few restaurants in a nearby town, but this is a golfers dream spot.
What it has is 4 really good courses, and 3 of them show up on almost everyone’s top 100 list. They added a par 3 course The Preserve which is expensive but perfect for the second round of your day. It’s only 13 holes, grab a beer and a couple of clubs and enjoy.
The greens have always been in private course condition when I have visited in May-October. Be prepared for the weather I have played in shorts and the next day in full rain gear. No golf carts allowed, so be prepared to walk. They have plenty of caddies and you can have them do as much as you want (read putts and call the shots) or just carry the bag. Your the boss.
The pubs will not compare to those in Ireland & Scotland but they do have plenty of restaurants serving pints and good pub food, and of course great seafood and steaks. Once you arrive they have shuttle busses to take you everywhere on the property, and despite what Mike said, they have customer service guys standing out front to take care of everything. This is a well managed place, and a great buddy trip location.
RG
October 18, 2016 at 10:12 pm
I get a little of what Mike O is saying relative to a factory.From a nose in the air and cost standpoint some of the rota courses are stuffy and underwhelming. RCD is spectacular, but…can be unaccommodating. Silgo area is my favorite. 3 days at Dornach in shorts and a consistent 2 club breeze with a flask of the local beverage. I’ve played Bandon seven different trips (live in Colorado) from when they first opened ($100 to stay in the lodge & $60 rounds w/ $30 replays) to last year. Always a great time. We do like to go into Bandon or Coos Bay for dinner and drinks a night or two. Looking forward to Cabot next September. Streamsong’s courses are great, but it just doesn’t do it for me. Crazy expensive, just my $0.02. Northern Michigan still the best buddies trip destination if you have varied skill levels and varied budgets. Wed-Sun after Labor days is optimal.
The Bogeyman
March 17, 2017 at 9:00 pm
I just returned from my 14th trip to Bandon so clearly I’m a certified Bandonista. However, I’ve been lucky enough to have played 16 links courses in east Scotland (many of them Open rota courses) and my overwhelming thought each time I stepped out onto a different Scottish links course was that “This is just like Bandon”. Of course the Scottish courses were here first, so a more accurate statement would be “Bandon is just like here”. I guess what I am hoping to add is that the seaside courses at Bandon Dunes are an almost exact replication of their linksland ancestors across the pond. If one were to write a review strictly about the golf, I honestly cannot see how he could draw a stark difference between playing Old MacDonald vs North Berwick, or Bandon Dunes vs Royal Aberdeen. They are all fantastic links golf courses with all the playing characteristics of such. For my money, and being a west coast guy, Bandon Dunes is extremely hard to beat.