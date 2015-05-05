When you hear, “most exclusive golf courses,” I bet you think of names like Pine Valley, Augusta National and Cypress Point.
But I’d also wager you probably know a couple people who have played at least one or two of those courses. My own dad has played Augusta and Pine Valley, for example (lucky dog!).
On the other hand, the following courses are so private, you nor your golf pals have likely ever heard of them.
And that’s by design — you can count how many members they have on one hand and, in some cases, on one finger.
Plus, these courses have never appeared on any lists…until now.
Here are 10 of the most insanely private golf courses in the world:
United States
Cherokee Plantation (South Carolina)
Wall Street billionaire Dirk E. Ziff is one of about two dozen member/owners of Cherokee Plantation near Yemassee, South Carolina. The property is a few thousand acres large, with a Donald Steel-designed golf course at the heart which hosts fewer than a thousand rounds in most years. The scant writings that exist about the club place the joining fee around $1 million and the annual dues around $85,000. But just because you have the money, it is far from guaranteed you’ll get in.
Due Process Golf Club (New Jersey)
This Johnny Miller/Gene Bates-designed course, located in Colts Neck, New Jersey, used to be the private territory of Robert Brennan, who headed a penny stock trading company until he was jailed for a decade for money laundering in 2001 (after being released from prison, Brennan went to work at the course). The course, named after the associated thoroughbred racing stable, eventually ended up in the possession of a former Goldman Sachs executive and one of the co-founders of Arizona Iced Tea. Now, it is probably the least-exclusive course on this list, with a relatively large membership (between 100 and 150, we hear), each in at a reported $350,000 initiation fee.
The Institute (California)
This Silicon Valley course adds a layer of mischief to mystery. It belongs solely to Frys.com leader John Fry, and it can stretch to more than 8,000 yards if all back tees are used by him or selected guests. Interestingly, the Institute was built without the appropriate permits, but has since been deemed up-to-code. It is expected to take over as the host of the PGA Tour’s Frys.com Open in the future, so you may be able to play it if you can wangle a way into the pro-am. Beyond that, good luck.
Morefar Back O’Beyond Golf Club (New York)
Located on the New York-Connecticut line, part of this mysterious club is actually visible from another course: the municipal Richter Park in Danbury, Conn. But that’s the closest you are likely to get to this layout, unless you’re an invited high-ranking employee or client of insurance giant AIG, whose former CEOs Cornelius Vander Starr and Maurice Greenberg guided the property into quiet fame. In addition to the immaculately-kept grounds, those who have played Morefar have marveled at the statues and sculptures placed throughout the course, including one in the middle of a bunker. The atmosphere and even the club’s logo echo the Chinese influence on AIG’s history.
Porcupine Creek Golf Course (California)
Funny name, wild story. You may have read about Tim and Edra Blixseth, who developed the extremely private (but still too well-known for this list) Yellowstone Club in Montana and subsequently fell on hard times when the now-divorced couple’s financial house collapsed on them. Porcupine Creek was the couple’s private estate course until they were forced to sell it in 2011. Now, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison uses the course as his private retreat. He did host President Obama for a round this past February. (Mr. President, if you’re reading, we’d love your review!)
Wolf Point Club (Texas)
You’ve probably never heard of Port Lavaca, Texas, about 125 miles southwest of Houston. You also probably haven’t heard of its architect, Mike Nuzzo. Built for a single client, Wolf Point is the ultimate “backyard” golf course. It has a standard 18-hole routing but is so broad and expansive that it can be played in numerous configurations. The lucky few who have been invited to play – at the sole discretion of the proprietor – say the rumpled fairways, heaving greens and firm conditions remind of The Old Course at St. Andrews.
Rest of the World
Domaine Laforest (Quebec, Canada)
Thomas McBroom is little-known in the States, but he is one of Canada’s best-regarded architects. So when late Canadian energy billionaire Paul Desmarais wanted to build a private golf retreat for himself and invited guests, he turned to McBroom, who fashioned the course on Desmarais’ hilly, enormous and remote private estate northeast of Quebec City. Invitees have historically been flown to the course in helicopters owned by Desmarais’ company, Power Corp.
Ellerston Golf Club (Australia)
By the time he died in 2005, Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer had amassed a fortune of some A$6.5 billion. Now administrated by son James Packer, Ellerston is at the heart of a multi-thousand-acre tract of land north of Sydney belonging to the family, where Kerry Packer instructed Greg Norman’s design team to find the best portion for a golf course and get to work. The result is a course routinely ranked in the top five in Australia…not that you’re likely to receive an invite. But if you do, bring a lot of golf balls – the course is regarded as one of the toughest in the world.
“Prince de Provence” (France)
This is just one of many names to which this Robert Trent Jones, Sr./RTJ Jr. tandem effort has been referred in the past. With just two dozen captain-of-industry members, this club near the town of Vidauban is so secretive that rumor has it that guests are blindfolded en route to the course in order to keep it as hidden as possible from the outside world.
Royal Palace Golf Club, Agadir (Morocco)
The Prince of Morocco’s palace contains a golf course within its crenellated walls, which even border a couple holes of the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design. Unless you’re an invited guest of the Prince, you’ll have to qualify for the European Tour’s Trophée Hassan II event (or its pro-am) in order to tee it up here, where many months sometimes pass between rounds, though the course is always kept in perfect shape just in case the Prince has the urge to play a round.
Know any other courses that are similarly ultra-ultra-exclusive and private? Have you, against all odds, played any of these courses? As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts and experiences below in the comments.
Paul
May 5, 2015 at 1:18 pm
Why bother telling me about courses I have no chance of playing? Tell me about courses I can play and on the cheap side! Not interested in the other.
Howard Ashton
May 5, 2015 at 1:20 pm
What would be the cost for a tour by 8 players?
Steve Saros
May 5, 2015 at 1:35 pm
Played Porcupine Creek a number of years ago when the Blixeth’s owned it. Got to play it in a charity event held by Edna for Shelter of the Storm. Beautifully manicured course up against the mountains. Short story was that when Edna (who was a better player than Tim) would go away on a short trip, Tim would add a bunker in the middle of the fairway where she would always hit her drive. I guess that is what excessive wealth does with extra money.
Anyway loved the experience and I am sure Larry Ellison enjoys the course as well. Not being an Obama fan I could care less about his review. Thanks
drew
May 5, 2015 at 1:38 pm
you missed the Arnold Palmer designed course that Bill Young had built on Overbrook Farm Ky
Tim Gavrich
May 5, 2015 at 1:39 pm
Drew–
That’s one I’ve never heard of. I’m having a hard time locating the course at Overbrook Farm. Do you have Google Maps coordinates for it? Mr. Young died in 2004; could the course have been plowed under since then?
–Tim
Doug Roberts
May 5, 2015 at 1:41 pm
Morefar has about 12 corporate members who are allotted 2 tee times a week.One is etched in stone ie 9am Tues…The other is a floater. 8 Teetimes a day with replays if desired. For about 12 years I was the primary utilizer of one of the corporate members. I have logged about 60 rounds on Morefar. It has two contrasting 9’s. Front is pedestrian with first 4 holes back and forth. The 5th has the two statues in the bunker looking at each other…I have referred to them as I’ll show you mine if you show me yours….6 good hole 7 good 3…8 is a crazy sharp dogleg…9 begins the real golf…Back is a dynamite layout which utilizes the back edge of Richter Resevoir and hence is visable from the signature hole of Richter the par 5 peninsula green. This list predominantly presents single billionaire ownership by golfaholics…Morefar is used extensively by NYC corporates for a days jaunt to a very private place…Per se…It is much more accessible than every other on the list.
Eric
May 5, 2015 at 1:43 pm
I found Anne Arundel Mannor in Harwood, Maryland while scrolling through Google Maps. Hard to find much information about it, but what little there is makes it sound perfect for this list.
Tim Gavrich
May 5, 2015 at 1:44 pm
Eric–
You’re right – Anne Arundel is another candidate for this list. An Arthur Hills design, I believe.
–Tim
Ed Dunphy
May 5, 2015 at 1:46 pm
I found this review & pictures of the Royal Palace Golf Club, Agadir (Morocco) http://www [dot] top100golfcourses [dot] co [dot] uk/htmlsite/productdetails.asp?id=3456
Alan
May 5, 2015 at 1:49 pm
Fortunate enough to play Morefar a number of times as a guest. At one time years ago only a few fore some went out per day to be sure any business discussions were private. C.V Starr is buried on the course.
One additional candidate might be Old Sandwich in Plymouth, MA. You’ve never heard of it? I rest my case.
Mark G
May 5, 2015 at 1:50 pm
James Island in British Columbia was on the market three years ago for $78 million. Owned by cell phone billionaire Craig McCaw of Seattle it has a private 18 hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus. And no, I have never played it.
Doug Ellison
May 5, 2015 at 1:51 pm
Skibo Castle,Inverneshire,Scotland is a very exclusive links course adjoining Royal Dornoch(which I have played)
Super course in great condition,partly due to the fact that it averages only 20 rounds a day!
Membership doesn’t come cheap!!
Steve Angus
May 5, 2015 at 2:00 pm
I believe that there is also one on the Island of Hawai’i that is owned by Charles Schwab. It is just mauka (toward the mountain) of Hualalai – about 15-20 miles north of the Kona Airport on the Big Island.
Rick H
May 5, 2015 at 2:03 pm
I was raised less than 800 feet from Sharon Country Club in Sharon Center Ohio. I’m 54 played my whole life and have never meet anyone that has played it.
Rick
Paul from albany
May 5, 2015 at 2:09 pm
This article reveals why we should all still be a little wary of our love of Golf. To many, golf is still in the domain of the exclusive rich, who want to isolate themselves from the “unwashed masses.” It is too bad that clubs like these don’t open things up a bit! Heck, even the caddies can play at Cypress! Here’s to places where you can put down your hard earned money and tee it up! Pebble is super expensive, but it will take anyone’s money, no matter what race or creed! True, many can’t afford it on a regular basis, but most of us, if we save and really want it, can tee it up there for a thrill of a lifetime.
Keith H
May 5, 2015 at 2:20 pm
Doug, I played Skibo Castle in 1997 on a trip to Scotland. One of the finest courses I’ve played (although Dornoch is still my favorite).
And Steve, the name of the Schwab course in Hawaii is Nanea. And I was lucky enough to play it in January of 2013. Spectacular layout.
Bill Hoag
May 5, 2015 at 2:28 pm
Alotion near Lit the Rock,AR, built by Warren Stevens.
Aaron W
May 5, 2015 at 2:42 pm
I was an Oracle Sales Rep for 10 years and got to play Porcupine Creek with customers. AMAZING course. Didn’t hurt that Hank Haney showed up to give us a few pointers. So if you spend enough with Oracle and have a very good title you have a shot. Otherwise Larry uses it as his tennis haven and plays very little golf.
Rocky from Colts Neck
May 5, 2015 at 2:44 pm
Played Due Process half a dozen times. Not that difficult if you know or are a client of one of the members. Surprised it’s on the list.
Also played Morefar or couple of times. Legend has it got it’s name from one of the Asian clients of AIG who claimed the course was “more far” due to it’s two 600 yard holes.
barry
May 5, 2015 at 2:49 pm
petty and indulgent…..you could house the homeless, feed the starving….. yadyadayada there is a long list
of better ways to spend vast amounts of money..start there before boring me with such petulant BS.
Ponky Firer
May 5, 2015 at 3:05 pm
The Sultan of Brunei has a very private floodlit course.Adjacent to the private clinic used by the royal family. Mostly golf is played at night!!! But lit like daylight.
RCW
May 5, 2015 at 4:45 pm
I’ve played several of the courses on this list, Ellerston is by far the best course. Incredibly difficult and the least played. We could not find a single divot on the course if that tells you anything. Cherokee is a bit more expensive than what you mentioned. Prince de Provence is a nice Trent Jones but nothing to write home about if it weren’t so exclusive. Morefar’s front nine is pedestrian at best. The Institute has several, shall we say, odd holes. Porcupine Creek is pretty good too, Weiskopf was a consultant with the design but in terms of quality it doesn’t lay a candle on The Quarry or Madison Club. Due Process doesn’t belong on here, there are more exclusive clubs out there but is a nice course.
I would add either Pocantico Hills, Three Ponds, or Pikewood National.
Mark
May 5, 2015 at 5:42 pm
Check out Sanctuary Golf Club, just south of Denver. Two members…..Dave Liniger (founder of ReMax ) and his wife. They do about a dozen charity events a year there…..at $1,000 and up per green fee. Rated top course in Colorado.
Jim smith
May 5, 2015 at 6:05 pm
Never played any of those courses–but, have you played the Buckhorn at Comfort TX?
Bill
May 5, 2015 at 10:07 pm
Played Sharon a couple years ago. Nice course, huge greens built for three putting! Did not live up to it’s reputation in my opinion, but would not turn down another invitation! Men only, owner built it because he couldn’t get a tee time on the course he belonged because of Ladies Day!
Murray
May 6, 2015 at 12:21 am
Kind of looks like a course might once have been laid out here (Overbrook Farm): 37°57’23.8″N 84°27’18.2″W
MO
May 6, 2015 at 5:17 am
What about the Royal Household Golf Club in the grounds of Windsor Castle?
English Richard
May 6, 2015 at 9:15 am
The Carnegie Club At soto Castle is exclusive had the good fortune to play last September more green staff than players there were 7 of us on the whole course. They have opened it up to allow 8 green fees per day but it does not come cheap as with all these things you get what you pay for a great course in great condition on an exclusive place. No road signs here just a all track off the road go of you are in the area.
English Richard
May 6, 2015 at 9:18 am
I had the good fortune to visit the little known River Course at Kiawah Island number of years ago again invites only and you can walk as they insist on caddies happy days for the USA
Adam Lawrence
May 6, 2015 at 11:40 am
I’ve been to two of those, Vidauban and Wolf Point. Vid is a glorious spot but the golf course has been through some difficult times (RTJ was stitched up royally by the French guy he bought the property off and they’ve had a long, long battle as a result to get retrospective permitting for the golf course. Wolf Point is special. I can’t think of many places that I’ve had as much fun on the golf course. It beggars belief to think it was Nuzzo’s first course. I think it’s the best debut in golf design history. Oh hang on, Pine Valley was a debut for Crump! Well, one of the very best then…
Steve S.
May 12, 2015 at 11:28 am
How about “The Club” in Central OH, just outside of Columbus, OH
Has anyone played that course?
JB
May 19, 2015 at 11:09 am
I used to take “short game lessons” at due process years ago. Basically, I paid a fee to play there and the pro would comment on my shots around the green. Wanna play exclusive courses? Take a few lessons from the pro then try and move them to playing lessons…..I’ve gotten on some great courses that way and the instruction is just an added bonus.
Keff Jelly
May 19, 2015 at 12:32 pm
How about Stone Canyon Club in Tucson, AZ. Most spectacular views of any course around. If you can get on, give it a shot – it’s crazy cool!
Roger H
May 19, 2015 at 1:26 pm
The Green Monkey course in Barbados is extremely exclusive.
Bill M
May 28, 2015 at 11:54 am
This is what is truly wrong with golf. This rich peoples clubs and us poor peoples clubs. Segregation at it’s best. What makes these course so great? MONEY
Jason S
July 5, 2015 at 9:11 pm
Fishers Island is another one that few have played I’m guessing. My boss has played it as well as Cherokee, Pine Valley, Augusta, Cypress, and almost anything else you can think of. According to him, Chicago Golf Club is the best spot out there
RockinRenaud
July 12, 2015 at 7:38 pm
Here’s one for you-
Sunnylands Estate Golf Course in Rancho Mirage, CA.
It’s on the Annenberg Estate property which is now run by their foundation and used as a retreat for President’s and top ranking diplomats.
http: // sunnylands . org /page /19 /golf
Something like 7 of the last 8 presidents have played/stayed there .
You can book a guided tour of the estate house, but the course is reserved for guests only
Ryan
July 23, 2015 at 2:16 pm
I’m a young mid-level manager at an insurance company who was lucky enough to get on the repeated invite list for corporate outings through my employer. VERY secluded, it’s standard practice to play a later AM round, play 9, eat lunch at the small cabin, and then play the back. Hardly ever see anyone around, but fantastically private and doable on a day-trip from NYC. Better to be lucky than good sometimes, I suppose.
Jay C.
July 27, 2015 at 12:39 pm
Played Morefar many times and it should be noted that this is no longer owned by AIG, but is owned by Starr International Company, Inc. as this course was sold Starr was sold by AIG.
John M
August 15, 2015 at 3:12 pm
How about Nanea on The Big Island? Also Mel Simon (Simon Mall Properties) had Pete Dye build him an 18 hole course when he got booted out of Crooked Stick.
Brad
September 13, 2015 at 5:29 pm
This article is pointless.. no one on earth would go out of their way to play these courses. Pine Valley, Augusta, and Cypress are constantly rated in the top 10 and have history to them along with being the best courses designed by some of golf’s greatest architects. These courses would be played if they were relevant to those seeking tee times in the world’s top 100 but since they don’t find themselves on this list these people don’t seek them out. The hardest courses I’ve seen to get a round and show historic relevance to the game are
1. Augusta National – you just don’t play here and if you do happen to hang around that part of Georgia and get a round you are hitting close to the odds of winning the power ball.
2. San Francisco GC – being a top amateur I have had the pleasure of playing top courses or knowing someone who has played them. San Francisco is one I have never personally known someone who has played it.
3. Cypress Point Club – difficult yes, but doable with the right amount of research and favors.
4. Pine Valley – I’ll put it at 4, but I’ve played pine valley and I know a lot of the country’s best amateurs being invited to Pine Valley over the years.
5. Muirfield Village – this course is a possibility as well and being fairly close I know the secrets in getting a round, but if you live outside this country good luck finding a host.
6. Oakmont – I’ve heard stories of people getting on, but I’ve been trying for 15 years and I’m a scratch golfer with golf friends all over the country. Merion east is another story and it’s a Uber private club.
7. Shinnecock Hills – super tough to get on but I’ve seen photos and have stories of close friends playing the famed new York course.
8. Seminole GC – I know some of the pros play it whenever they please, but even we top players who aren’t pro just don’t carry that tag and would find Seminole near impossible.
9. Winged Foot West – I attended the last us open at winged foot hoping I could maybe get a Monday or Tuesday round in after the championship. Well I ended up getting the east course instead. I did however get a lucky invite from a member I met but it wasn’t the Sunday setup from the championship that absolutely ruined Mickelson that year. Getting on the east course can be done anytime, but the west is another animal. Befriending a member and making them feel you are a friend and not a vulture is the only way.
10. Oak Hill East – you know, people told me this one would be a breeze. I considered Fishers Island or National G Links of America at 10, but they were loads easier to get on. Oak Hill East is a fantastic Ross design, a multi major host, and a real underrated gem amongst America’s great traditional courses. So over looked at times that it may seem easier to get a game, but that simply isn’t true. This course is one of the toughest I’ve ever played and equally as hard to get on even if you have a member in your pocket. Quite possibly the greatest course I’ve ever played in terms of sitting up to my game and making me feel like Hogan at Merion, Nicklaus at Muirfield, or Tiger at Medinah.
Tim Gavrich
September 14, 2015 at 10:02 am
Doug–
Fair enough re: your response, but I would offer that most of the courses on this list choose not to be rated by any of the magazines. So, for all you or we know, a couple of them might be “better” than a majority of clubs on those lists. Of course, by the same token, some may not. The point is that the mystery surrounding these places is seductive, at least to us.
Cheers,
–Tim
Michael Nitowski
September 23, 2015 at 9:48 am
Mountain Top – North Carolina.
FK
November 10, 2015 at 2:46 am
Due process actually has well below 100 members and is worth playing. I don’t understand why anyone says that it “doesn’t belong on this list.” It is actually very difficult to get in and structured so that guests aren’t all that easy to come by, unless of course it is a client or someone close enough to a member to even have the opportunity to get through the front gate.
frank
November 18, 2015 at 3:07 pm
I was invited to play Due Process by an investment banking firm. Took helicopter from NYC to the course. Great course and of course beautiful locker room. I remember my guest locker was next to Maury Povich.
At the time the website boasted that its membership included very important people that were not into bragging about themselves, like Donald Trump. That’s sorta paraphrases what the site said. But I thought it was funny how it singled out Trump for NOT being a member.
Gerry
February 20, 2016 at 10:04 am
What about Double Eagle in Ohio?
And not to be on the top 100 list may only mean they don’t want to be on it, and won’t allow raters to rate it.
Scott
April 12, 2016 at 8:40 am
Canyata in Marshall, Illinois is not very well known other than by golf nerds. “Membership opportunities” listed on the club website but there remains only one member, the owner. Jerry Forsythe is the owner and sole member, made his money in steam power and is also an auto racing team owner. To play the course you have to be invited by Mr. Forsythe or be on the Golf Digest rating panel, where the course ranks in the top 70. Fortunately I know the designer, Boh Lohmann, and he helped arrange for myself and a friend to play last summer. They do about 100 rounds a year, and unless you’re family or friends of Mr. Forsythe, it’s gonna cost you $750. Good thing we got “our money’s worth” by playing 36.
Fb
April 20, 2016 at 9:15 pm
What about Red Stck GC
What about myacoma in California ,
Dan Fahy Jr.
May 2, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Due Process Stable (as it was named by Robert A Brennan) is very worthy of being on this list. While I have not played the course (yet), I was a visitor there in 2001. I agreed to drive my uncle who had a meeting with a high profile member of the club and they arranged for the meeting at DPS. The member arranged for a tour and when the meeting was to get underway, one of the assistant pros took me away for a tour of the course. Each golf hole has a name with horse racing terminology. The scorecard reads on the back, “USGA and RAB rules apply”… meaning Robert a Brennan… The clubhouse is immaculate and truly shows that the place was built and envisioned with Mr. Brennan’s ego… and I say that respectfully too. The helicopter landing area is awesome. He used to commute there from his Pennsylvania daily. The membership is a true “who’s who” of New York/New Jersey wealth. But no advertising of it. Before I left that day, I was introduced to Mr. Brennan by the member who my uncle met with, and he engaged in conversation for a few moments. He asked if I liked what I saw. I remember I asked him about the DPS name and logo and how it came about. (its a black colt’s head with a shamrock and the name Due Process Stable in a semi-circle above the logo). He told me, “Dan, like you I am Irish. Hence the shamrock. This place is an old colt’s farm. Hence the colt’s head. And when those son-of-a-bitches at the SEC and US Attorney’s Office went after me, they never gave me my “due process”…” True story. This was about a year before he went away.
I had always hoped I would be able to go back one day and play the course just one time. That would be memorable for me.
Dan Fahy Jr.
Redneck
May 21, 2016 at 6:57 pm
Due Process LOL. Who would even WANT to play a Johnny Miller-Gene Bates course!
Joe D
June 20, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Had the pleasure of playing Due Process in colts neck NJ many moons ago while it was still owned by Brennan….. awesome …..
Chris N.
August 2, 2016 at 7:42 am
Rumor is that Wade Hampton Golf Club would not allow Michael Jordan to play. Do I need to say anything else?
Joe The Caddie
November 7, 2016 at 11:54 am
Was an original caddie at Due Process and played it on Mondays after I got my 10 rounds in. Then, as FedEx Sales Professional I had this Enterprise in my Sales Territory as Due Process Trading shipped and received a large amount of exclusive artworks/furnishings etc.
It is a VERY WELL MANICURED course and a real challenge from tips.
Cadded for Bob Charles there in a Corporate outing and was amazed at his putting in his 60s…shot 65 in a 3 club wind…Talk about concentration. ..
Bogeynation
January 3, 2017 at 9:25 am
I played Cherokee, I heard $3 million and $350,000 / year dues.
Sam McD
January 17, 2017 at 11:57 am
The Alotian is difficult to play but I have had the opportunity 3-4 times. Absolute gem built by Warren Stephens. One of the few clubs where the guard shack guards actually carry 9mm.
Morefar is unique but not a great course. Have also played Augusta and Pine Valley.
Tony Dear
February 3, 2017 at 2:48 pm
Sorry, bit late to this but just found it while researching exclusive golf courses. About 25 years ago, I played a course in Sussex, England called Birch Grove where about 100 rounds a year were played. The course was designed by Donald Steel on the grounds of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s estate. Chinese banker Larry Yung purchased the estate in 1993 and built the course which only he, friends, and occasionally the greenkeepers played. Luckily, I was mates with one of the greenkeepers who was allowed to invite a guest every so often. The course was incredible, I mean top-100 standard. Yung decided he didn’t want it anymore in 2004 I believe, and let it go to seed.
Yung eventually sold the place in 2010(?), and the new owners reinstated the course. Not sure what its status is these days, but if it’s anything like it was 20 years ago, it’s probably world-class.