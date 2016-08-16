We’ve stayed out of this year’s political craziness so far, but we can’t help but have a little fun with something we’ve been hearing from a lot of people:

“If _______ _______ wins the election, I’m moving to Canada!”

According to a Global News/Ipsos poll, 19% of Americans say they would move to Canada if Donald Trump wins the election.

But guess what? Another 15% say they’d move if Hillary Clinton wins.

Together, that’s just over a third of the U.S. population thinking about heading to the Great White North.

Our take: If you’re going to try it (and it’s not as simple as many people think…more on that below), you might as well settle someplace with the type of golf you like to play (and other, less important stuff like job prospects).

So, here’s where to go…

If you can’t stand being more than a few miles from the sea: Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia

P.E.I. bills itself as “Canada’s #1 Golf Destination” on the strength of its roster of some 30 golf courses on an island just two hours across at its widest point. The majority of these courses are situated in the island’s skinny midsection, less than an hour from the provincial capital of Charlottetown. Highlights include the Stanley Thompson-designed Green Gables in Cavendish and the spectacular Links at Crowbush Cove in St. Peter’s. P.E.I. is great for history lovers, as well – Charlottetown was where the notion of a Canadian Confederation was born. The majestic Confederation Bridge, which links the island to the Canadian mainland, is one of the world’s most impressive structures.

In Nova Scotia, it’s said to be impossible to find yourself more than a half hour from the coast. The same is true of good golf courses, for the most part. The province has risen to prominence with the opening of Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs on Cape Breton Island in recent years, but layouts like the Links at Brunello and Glen Arbour are both close to Halifax, the beloved Atlantic-front provincial capital and largest city.

If you want the highest density of public golf courses: Toronto

This is no surprise, but Canada’s biggest metro area is home to its highest concentration of public courses, from high-enders like past Canadian Open hosts Glen Abbey (soon to be plowed under for development) and Angus Glen to a number of solid but lesser-known public and semi-private tracks. Be advised, though, that a lot of these courses are in the suburbs, particularly on the western and southern sides of the ares. Brampton and Caledon are particularly golf-rich, with Caledon being home to the private Devil’s Pulpit and Devil’s Paintbrush courses, which constitute Canada’s best modern two-course club.

If you want to play the highest-ranked golf courses: Ontario’s “Cottage Country”

Just as New Yorkers like to escape to Westchester County or the Hamptons on weekends and vacations, Torontonians love the Muskoka Lakes region about two hours north of the city, called “Cottage Country.” It’s home to a number of upscale and private-but-accessible clubs like Bigwin Island and Muskoka Bay, as well as resorts like Taboo and Rocky Crest. The exposed rock of the majestic Canadian Shield dominates the area, adding a ton of charm to the alpine scenery.

If you like to play golf in summer and ski in winter (especially as a Fairmont aficionado): Banff, Alberta; Whistler, British Columbia

Just as golfers make pilgrimages to places like Cabot, skiers have the likes of Banff and Whistler high on their bucket-lists. But the golf in these places is excellent as well, with the classic Banff Springs course and the attendant grande-dame Fairmont hotel as the crown jewel in Alberta, and the Chateau Whistler Golf Club – also a Fairmont property – reigning supreme in the British Columbian Rockies. These courses are far from the only game in town, though. In and around Banff, Jasper Park, Stewart Creek and Silvertip all supply wonderful summertime golf and incredible mountain vistas, as do Big Sky and Nicklaus North in Whistler.

If you want the best chance at being able to play golf year-round: Vancouver, Victoria and Abbotsford, British Columbia

Yes, we know Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympiad, but it and the nearby smaller cities of Victoria and Abbotsford actually boast the mildest climates in Canada. Don’t expect them to be warm, but Victoria’s average high for December through February clocks in at 48 degrees, meaning there will be plenty of golf-possible (if maybe marginal) days, especially if you’ve got a good sweater and windbreaker. Top area golf courses include the two at Westin Bear Mountain Resort and Olympic View near Vancouver and the visitor-accessible and excellent Royal Colwood Golf Club near Victoria.

If you like wine as much as you like golf: Okanagan Valley, British Columbia

To the uninitiated, “Wine Country” and “Canada” might not seem to go together, but don’t tell visitors to and residents of the Okanagan Valley, the centerpiece of which is the long, skinny and glassy Okanagan Lake. There are more than 30 golf courses in the region, including Tobiano and the two courses at Predator Ridge Resort. The best course in the vicinity, though, may be the formerly-private Sagebrush Golf & Sporting Club, about an hour south in Quilchena, which reopened to the public earlier this year. A number of acclaimed wineries complement the area golf, with Mount Boucherie, House of Rose and Intrigue among the top names.

If you want to get away from it all: Newfoundland

The province of Newfoundland & Labrador is about as far afield as any civilized place in Canada. And lo and behold, it’s home to one of the top-ranked courses – public or private – in the entire country: Humber Valley Resort’s River Course in Deer Valley, in Newfoundland’s western forests and lakes. A season pass to the Doug Carrick-designed course is $1,600, which is a great deal in spite of the relatively short golf season, since sunset isn’t until after 9 pm in the height of the summer. An ironman golfer could play 72 holes a day easily with that amount of daylight. If Deer Valley is too secluded, the provincial capital of St. John’s has the dual benefit of geographical remoteness and good ties to the rest of the world. Plus, it’s just a five-hour flight to the UK, putting you closer to its own golfing delights than anyone else in North America.

Keep in mind: it’s not exactly a cinch to up and move to Canada without a formal (i.e. other than political discontentment) reason or job offer from a Canadian firm. It can take years to be granted permanent residency, even with proper sponsorships, but if you’re that exercised about it, you’re more than welcome to try!

We hope you take the premise of this piece in good humor (or “humour,” once you’re a Canadian citizen), because it also is meant to serve as a thumbnail-sketch guide to Canadian golf vacations. Even if your chosen candidate does win in November, you can still take Canada for a test-drive at one of many great golf destinations.

Any Canadian golf secrets up your sleeve? Share them with your fellow readers below!