Sandia Golf Club and Sandia Resort & Casino

About

Located just outside Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sandia Golf Club is one of the most fun and scenic casino golf experiences found anywhere. Designed by Scott Miller, who learned his craft while working for Jack Nicklaus Sandia opened in 2005 and has been lauded for its combination of playability and challenge for all golfers. It is associated with Sandia Resort & Casino, one of the best resort destinations for golfers and gamblers in the Southwest. Owned and operated by the Prairie Band of the Potawatomi nation, the resort offers 228 luxurious guestrooms, three restaurants and a casino that boasts more than 140,000 square feet of gaming space, including more than 2,000 slots and more than 50 table games.

Awards / Recognition

Best Golf & Casino Resorts (Golf Vacation Insider, 2016)

#1 Course You Can Play in Kansas (Golfweek, 2016)

Best New Courses (Golfweek, 2011)

What People are Saying

“As far as golf courses go – especially those in New Mexico – Sandia Golf Club is enough to make Bo Derek proud.“

–Albuquerque Journal

More Photos / Video

Golf Packages and Special Offers

Contact / Location

Sandia Resort & Casino

30 Rainbow Rd.

Albuquerque, NM 87113

(505) 796-7500

sandiacasino.com

sandiagolf.com