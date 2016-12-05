Island Resort & Casino and Sweetgrass Golf Club

About

Located on Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, Island Resort & Casino is one of the Midwest best golf and casino resort destinations. The centerpiece of the resort is Sweetgrass Golf Club, a Paul Albanese and Chris Lutzke design that will challenge and delight golfers of all levels. The course, which hosts the Symetra Tour each year, will soon be joined by Sage Run, another Albanese & Lutzke effort, bringing the resort’s golf component to 36 holes. Island Resort & Casino’s luxury hotel and comprehensive gaming opportunities round out the experience, along with a musical venue that welcomes award-winning recording artists from around the world year after year.

Awards / Recognition

Best Golf & Casino Resorts (Golf Vacation Insider, 2016)

Best You Can Play, State-by-State (Golfweek, 2015)

Best Casino Golf Course in Michigan (Midwest Gaming and Travel, 2011)

America’s Best New Courses (Golf Digest, 2009)

What People are Saying

“Sweetgrass Golf Club is without a doubt an excellent track. It is playable by all types of golfers and will test your entire game. Each hole is properly named as it incorporates a special trait paying homage to the Hannahville Band of the Potawatomi Nation. Plan on playing it twice because after stepping off the 18TH green and adding up your score, you will be yearning to knock at least six strokes off your first round score….at least that is what I did.

When people think of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, great golf probably does not come to mind. But that is quickly changing and rightfully so. The natural terrain the course designers have to work with cannot be matched. Within a short drive from Iron Mountain, you can find fantastic courses at great prices all playing totally different. At the end of the day, you will have a smile on your face regardless of your score.”

–Ross Tanner, PGA Tour Partners Magazine

Contact / Location

Island Resort & Casino

W339 U.S. 2 & 41

Harris, MI 49845

(800) 682-6040

islandresortandcasino.com

sweetgrassgolfclub.com