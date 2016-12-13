We were thrilled at the response to last week’s unveiling of our brand-new GVI’s Best Golf and Casino Resorts ranking. As we suspected, traveling golfers are a sporting bunch, and a little gambling off the course makes a welcome supplement to any friendly wagers on the course.

So today, we wanted to give you a bit of a closer look into the ranking to help show you how we arrived at our results.

Without giving too many secrets away, we can tell you two things. First, we did not rely just on ourselves and other “experts” to guide these rankings. We relied on you as well, which means we looked at sources like Yelp, TripAdvisor and many others in order to arrive at our final ranking.

Second, we ranked the top golf and casino resort experiences based on scores in the following categories:

Golf: Pretty self-explanatory here. How fun and memorable an experience does this resort’s golf course and facility offer?

What is the range and quality of on-site restaurant options? Gaming: How big and impressive is the casino portion of the resort? What kind of variety of slots and table games does it offer?

We realize that all golf travelers’ habits are different, and that one or two of these categories may be more important to you than others. So here are the top 10 golf facilities and resorts (plus some “Honorable Mentions”) in each of these categories…

If the GOLF experience is most important to you, here are the resorts to prioritize:

Shadow Creek Golf Club/MGM Resorts – Las Vegas, Nev. Fallen Oak Golf Club/Beau Rivage Resort & Casino – Saucier, Miss. Cascata Golf Course/Caesar’s Entertainment- Las Vegas, Nev. We-Ko-Pa Resort – Scottsdale, Ariz. Dacotah Ridge Golf Club/Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel – Morton, Minn. Barona Creek Golf Club/Barona Resort – Lakeside, Calif. The Wilderness at Fortune Bay/Fortune Bay Resort – Tower, Minn. French Lick Resort – French Lick, Ind. Lake Of Isles Golf Club (North Course)/Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, Conn. Wynn Golf Club/Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nev.

Is upscale, comfortable LODGING your biggest priority? Here’s where you should focus:

Wynn Las Vegas (Wynn Golf Club) – Las Vegas, Nev. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort – Farmington, Pa. French Lick Resort – French Lick, Ind. The Greenbrier – White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Venetian/Bali Hai Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev. The Lodge at Spirit Hollow Golf Course – Burlington, Iowa Rolling Hills Casino – Corning, Calif. WinStar World Casino – Thackerville, Okla. Indigo Sky Casino – Wyandotte, Okla. Talking Stick Resort – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Honorable Mention – Palace Casino Resort – Vancleave, Miss.

Are you a foodie? These resorts have a particular emphasis on quality dining:

Island View Casino Resort – Gulfport, Miss. Caesar’s Entertainment – Las Vegas, Nev. Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast – Bay St. Louis, Miss. Hyatt Regency Tamaya – Bernalillo, N.M. Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nev. The Venetian/Bali Hai Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev. Palace Casino Resort – Vancleave, Miss. MGM Resorts/Shadow Creek Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort – Farmington, Pa. L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles – Lake Charles, La.

Honorable Mention – Talking Stick Resort – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Looking for the best casinos on this list above all? Here they are:

The Venetian/Bali Hai Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev. Palace Casino Resort – Vancleave, Miss. Indigo Sky Casino – Wyandotte, Okla. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa – Catoosa, Okla. Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Conn. Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast – Bay St. Louis, Miss. Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, Conn. Barona Resort & Casino – Lakeside, Calif. Caesar’s Entertainment – Las Vegas, Nev. Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nev.

Honorable Mention – Pechanga Resort & Casino – Temecula, Calif.

Have you been to these or any of the other golf and casino resorts on our inaugural ranking? We’d love feedback on our rankings, so please share your thoughts and comments below!