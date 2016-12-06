Golf and Casino Resorts

The Best Golf and Casino Resorts

on

Golf and gambling are one of those peanut butter-and-jelly partnerships.

Get a group of golfers together, and sooner or later, someone is going to make a wager, be it on a match, a putt…or if that turtle dives off the log as you walk past it.

Indeed, we get asked all the time about where to find, “the best golf and casino resorts.”

And we’ve learned you are interested in more than just playing the best golf courses…you’re looking for a great, overall experience, including lodging, dining and, of course, gaming.

So, we made it our mission to find out.

And rather than rely on a single group of raters, we hired a mathematician and statistician to combine the opinions from dozens of credible sources.

In addition to our own experience, these include the rankings from Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Golfweek, Golf Odyssey; the ratings from popular user-review sources like TripAdvisor and Yelp; and the “reputations” from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The result?

The most comprehensive and reliable way for you to know where you’ll have the best overall golf and gaming experiences.

Here they are, divided like this:

Platinum: The best overall golf and gaming experiences. Bucket-list properties for golf travelers seeking a mix of top-quality golf, lodging, dining, gaming, and a variety of other activities.

Gold: Extraordinary golf and gaming experiences. Can’t-miss properties for golf travelers seeking a memorable golf and gaming getaway.

Silver: Standout golf experiences anchoring a variety of other amenities; a category full of “hidden gems.” Platinum, Gold and Silver Categories.

So, if you like to have “a little action” on the golf course and off, check out the list of safe bets below.

Platinum
Island Resort & Casino and Sweetgrass Golf Club
Harris, MI
Harrah’s Ak-Chin and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
Maricopa, AZ
Barona Resort & Casino and Barona Creek Golf Club
Lakeside, CA
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Fallen Oak Golf Club
Biloxi, MS
Caesar’s Entertainment and Cascata Golf Course
Las Vegas, NV
Casino Del Sol Resort and Sewailo Golf Club
Tucson, AZ
Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel and Circling Raven Golf Club
Worley, ID
Fortune Bay Resort Casino and The Wilderness at Fortune Bay
Tower, MN
Foxwoods Resort Casino and Lake of Isles Golf Club
Ledyard, CT
French Lick Resort
French Lick, IN
The Greenbrier
White Sulphur Springs, WVA
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club
Stateline, NV
Hyatt Regency Tamaya, Twin Warriors GC and Santa Ana GC
Bernalillo, NM
Little Creek Casino Resort and Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Shelton, WA
MGM Resorts and Shadow Creek Golf Course
Las Vegas, NV
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
Farmington, PA
Palace Casino Resort and The Preserve Golf Club
Vancleave, MS
Pechanga Resort & Casino and Journey at Pechanga
Temecula, CA
Turning Stone Resort
Verona, NY
We-Ko-Pa Golf Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Golf Club
Las Vegas, NV
Gold
Prairie Band Casino & Resort and Firekeeper Golf Club
Mayetta, KS
Sandia Resort & Casino and Sandia Golf Club
Albuquerque, NM
Bali Hai Golf Club
Las Vegas, NV
Cache Creek Casino Resort and Yocha Dehe Golf Club
Brooks, CA
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and Eagle Falls Golf Club
Indio, CA
Grand Traverse Resort
Acme, MI
Harrah’s Gulf Coast and Grand Bear Golf Club
Saucier, MS
Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Chariot Run Golf Club
Elizabeth, IN
Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino
Mescalero, NM
IP Casino Resort Spa and Shell Landing Golf Club
Gautier, MS
L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles and Contraband Bayou Golf Clubame
Lake Charles, LA
Meadows at Mystic Lake
Prior Lake, MN
Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Golf Club
Uncasville, CT
Pearl River Resort and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club
Philadelphia, MS
Rolling Hills Casino and the Links at Rolling Hills
Corning, CA
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club
Lewiston, NY
Spirit Hollow Golf Course
Burlington, IA
Sycuan Resort
El Cajon, CA
Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Wildhorse Resort & Casino and Wildhorse Golf Club
Pendleton, OR
Silver
Apache Gold Resort & Casino and Apache Stronghold Golf Club
Globe, AZ
Badlands Golf Club
Las Vegas, NV
Belterra Casino Resort and Belterra Golf Club
Florence, IN
Caesar’s Entertainment and Rio Secco Golf Club
Las Vegas, NV
Coushatta Casino Resort and Koasati Pines Golf Course
Kinder, LA
Golden Nugget Lake Charles and The Country Club of the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and Cherokee Hills Golf Club
Catoosa, OK
Harrah’s Cherokee and Sequoyah National Golf Club
Whittier, NC
Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Bridges Golf Club
Bay St. Louis, MS
Indigo Sky Casino and Patricia Island Golf Club
Wyandotte, OK
Island View Casino Resort and Windance Country Club
Gulfport, MS
Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel and Dacotah Ridge Golf Club
Morton, MN
Ohiya Casino Resort and Tatanka Golf Club
Niobrara, NE
Oneida Casino and Thornberry Creek at Oneida
Oneida, WI
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Blue Top Ridge Golf Course
Riverside, IA
Rocky Gap Casino Resort
Cumberland, MD
Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino and Whirlwind Golf Club
Chandler, AZ
WinStar World Casino and WinStar Golf Club
Thackerville, OK

