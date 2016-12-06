Golf and gambling are one of those peanut butter-and-jelly partnerships.

Get a group of golfers together, and sooner or later, someone is going to make a wager, be it on a match, a putt…or if that turtle dives off the log as you walk past it.

Indeed, we get asked all the time about where to find, “the best golf and casino resorts.”

And we’ve learned you are interested in more than just playing the best golf courses…you’re looking for a great, overall experience, including lodging, dining and, of course, gaming.

So, we made it our mission to find out.

And rather than rely on a single group of raters, we hired a mathematician and statistician to combine the opinions from dozens of credible sources.

In addition to our own experience, these include the rankings from Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Golfweek, Golf Odyssey; the ratings from popular user-review sources like TripAdvisor and Yelp; and the “reputations” from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The result?

The most comprehensive and reliable way for you to know where you’ll have the best overall golf and gaming experiences.

Here they are, divided like this:

Platinum: The best overall golf and gaming experiences. Bucket-list properties for golf travelers seeking a mix of top-quality golf, lodging, dining, gaming, and a variety of other activities.

Gold: Extraordinary golf and gaming experiences. Can’t-miss properties for golf travelers seeking a memorable golf and gaming getaway.

Silver: Standout golf experiences anchoring a variety of other amenities; a category full of “hidden gems.” Platinum, Gold and Silver Categories.

So, if you like to have “a little action” on the golf course and off, check out the list of safe bets below.

Platinum

Island Resort & Casino and Sweetgrass Golf Club Harris, MI

Harrah’s Ak-Chin and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC Maricopa, AZ

Barona Resort & Casino and Barona Creek Golf Club Lakeside, CA Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Fallen Oak Golf Club Biloxi, MS Caesar’s Entertainment and Cascata Golf Course Las Vegas, NV Casino Del Sol Resort and Sewailo Golf Club Tucson, AZ Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel and Circling Raven Golf Club Worley, ID Fortune Bay Resort Casino and The Wilderness at Fortune Bay Tower, MN Foxwoods Resort Casino and Lake of Isles Golf Club Ledyard, CT French Lick Resort French Lick, IN The Greenbrier White Sulphur Springs, WVA Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club Stateline, NV Hyatt Regency Tamaya, Twin Warriors GC and Santa Ana GC Bernalillo, NM Little Creek Casino Resort and Salish Cliffs Golf Club Shelton, WA MGM Resorts and Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas, NV Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Farmington, PA Palace Casino Resort and The Preserve Golf Club Vancleave, MS Pechanga Resort & Casino and Journey at Pechanga Temecula, CA Turning Stone Resort Verona, NY We-Ko-Pa Golf Resort Scottsdale, AZ Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Golf Club Las Vegas, NV

Gold

Prairie Band Casino & Resort and Firekeeper Golf Club Mayetta, KS

Sandia Resort & Casino and Sandia Golf Club Albuquerque, NM

Bali Hai Golf Club Las Vegas, NV Cache Creek Casino Resort and Yocha Dehe Golf Club Brooks, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and Eagle Falls Golf Club Indio, CA Grand Traverse Resort Acme, MI Harrah’s Gulf Coast and Grand Bear Golf Club Saucier, MS Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Chariot Run Golf Club Elizabeth, IN Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino Mescalero, NM IP Casino Resort Spa and Shell Landing Golf Club Gautier, MS L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles and Contraband Bayou Golf Clubame Lake Charles, LA Meadows at Mystic Lake Prior Lake, MN Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Golf Club Uncasville, CT Pearl River Resort and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club Philadelphia, MS Rolling Hills Casino and the Links at Rolling Hills Corning, CA Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club Lewiston, NY Spirit Hollow Golf Course Burlington, IA Sycuan Resort El Cajon, CA Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ Wildhorse Resort & Casino and Wildhorse Golf Club Pendleton, OR

Silver