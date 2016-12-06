Golf and gambling are one of those peanut butter-and-jelly partnerships.
Get a group of golfers together, and sooner or later, someone is going to make a wager, be it on a match, a putt…or if that turtle dives off the log as you walk past it.
Indeed, we get asked all the time about where to find, “the best golf and casino resorts.”
And we’ve learned you are interested in more than just playing the best golf courses…you’re looking for a great, overall experience, including lodging, dining and, of course, gaming.
So, we made it our mission to find out.
And rather than rely on a single group of raters, we hired a mathematician and statistician to combine the opinions from dozens of credible sources.
In addition to our own experience, these include the rankings from Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Golfweek, Golf Odyssey; the ratings from popular user-review sources like TripAdvisor and Yelp; and the “reputations” from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.
The result?
The most comprehensive and reliable way for you to know where you’ll have the best overall golf and gaming experiences.
Here they are, divided like this:
Platinum: The best overall golf and gaming experiences. Bucket-list properties for golf travelers seeking a mix of top-quality golf, lodging, dining, gaming, and a variety of other activities.
Gold: Extraordinary golf and gaming experiences. Can’t-miss properties for golf travelers seeking a memorable golf and gaming getaway.
Silver: Standout golf experiences anchoring a variety of other amenities; a category full of “hidden gems.” Platinum, Gold and Silver Categories.
So, if you like to have “a little action” on the golf course and off, check out the list of safe bets below.
Platinum
|Island Resort & Casino and Sweetgrass Golf Club
|Harris, MI
|Harrah’s Ak-Chin and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
|Maricopa, AZ
|Barona Resort & Casino and Barona Creek Golf Club
|Lakeside, CA
|Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Fallen Oak Golf Club
|Biloxi, MS
|Caesar’s Entertainment and Cascata Golf Course
|Las Vegas, NV
|Casino Del Sol Resort and Sewailo Golf Club
|Tucson, AZ
|Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel and Circling Raven Golf Club
|Worley, ID
|Fortune Bay Resort Casino and The Wilderness at Fortune Bay
|Tower, MN
|Foxwoods Resort Casino and Lake of Isles Golf Club
|Ledyard, CT
|French Lick Resort
|French Lick, IN
|The Greenbrier
|White Sulphur Springs, WVA
|Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club
|Stateline, NV
|Hyatt Regency Tamaya, Twin Warriors GC and Santa Ana GC
|Bernalillo, NM
|Little Creek Casino Resort and Salish Cliffs Golf Club
|Shelton, WA
|MGM Resorts and Shadow Creek Golf Course
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
|Farmington, PA
|Palace Casino Resort and The Preserve Golf Club
|Vancleave, MS
|Pechanga Resort & Casino and Journey at Pechanga
|Temecula, CA
|Turning Stone Resort
|Verona, NY
|We-Ko-Pa Golf Resort
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Golf Club
|Las Vegas, NV
Gold
|Prairie Band Casino & Resort and Firekeeper Golf Club
|Mayetta, KS
|Sandia Resort & Casino and Sandia Golf Club
|Albuquerque, NM
|Bali Hai Golf Club
|Las Vegas, NV
|Cache Creek Casino Resort and Yocha Dehe Golf Club
|Brooks, CA
|Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and Eagle Falls Golf Club
|Indio, CA
|Grand Traverse Resort
|Acme, MI
|Harrah’s Gulf Coast and Grand Bear Golf Club
|Saucier, MS
|Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Chariot Run Golf Club
|Elizabeth, IN
|Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino
|Mescalero, NM
|IP Casino Resort Spa and Shell Landing Golf Club
|Gautier, MS
|L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles and Contraband Bayou Golf Clubame
|Lake Charles, LA
|Meadows at Mystic Lake
|Prior Lake, MN
|Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Golf Club
|Uncasville, CT
|Pearl River Resort and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club
|Philadelphia, MS
|Rolling Hills Casino and the Links at Rolling Hills
|Corning, CA
|Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club
|Lewiston, NY
|Spirit Hollow Golf Course
|Burlington, IA
|Sycuan Resort
|El Cajon, CA
|Talking Stick Resort
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Wildhorse Resort & Casino and Wildhorse Golf Club
|Pendleton, OR
Silver
|Apache Gold Resort & Casino and Apache Stronghold Golf Club
|Globe, AZ
|Badlands Golf Club
|Las Vegas, NV
|Belterra Casino Resort and Belterra Golf Club
|Florence, IN
|Caesar’s Entertainment and Rio Secco Golf Club
|Las Vegas, NV
|Coushatta Casino Resort and Koasati Pines Golf Course
|Kinder, LA
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles and The Country Club of the Golden Nugget
|Lake Charles, LA
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and Cherokee Hills Golf Club
|Catoosa, OK
|Harrah’s Cherokee and Sequoyah National Golf Club
|Whittier, NC
|Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Bridges Golf Club
|Bay St. Louis, MS
|Indigo Sky Casino and Patricia Island Golf Club
|Wyandotte, OK
|Island View Casino Resort and Windance Country Club
|Gulfport, MS
|Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel and Dacotah Ridge Golf Club
|Morton, MN
|Ohiya Casino Resort and Tatanka Golf Club
|Niobrara, NE
|Oneida Casino and Thornberry Creek at Oneida
|Oneida, WI
|Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Blue Top Ridge Golf Course
|Riverside, IA
|Rocky Gap Casino Resort
|Cumberland, MD
|Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino and Whirlwind Golf Club
|Chandler, AZ
|WinStar World Casino and WinStar Golf Club
|Thackerville, OK
